1035: "How To Stick To Your Goals When You've Lost Motivation" {Interview with Mike Millner}

“Success is a process… During that journey sometimes there are stones thrown at you, and you convert them into milestones.” - Sachin Tendulkar In this episode, Mike shares his perspective and highlights: His own personal experience with diet culture, orthorexia, and his healthy transformation to finding balance The psychology behind staying motivated and being flexible with our goals Making decisions based on inner needs, and the importance of uncovering our motivations behind wanting to achieve a goal Mike Millner has been a high-level nutrition coach for over 10 years. He has a gift for understanding the psychological and physiological needs of his clients, which has led to thousands of success stories. Mike believes the most important thing is connecting with you and understanding where you’re at in your journey. Personally, he has been on every end of the spectrum when it comes to dieting and everywhere in between. He’s been ashamed, insecure, overweight, orthorexic, skinny fat, and finally embarrassed to step foot in the gym. But he’s come out the other side into a place of balance, harmony, and good health and is now one of the leading experts on goal achievement. Find out what Mike is up to on Instagram @coach_mike_millner and be sure to tune into the Mind Over Macros Podcast Continue the conversation on Instagram @heatherchauvin_ I want to hear from you! Connect with me at heatherchauvin.com/chat Learn more about my summer programs and get the most out of your summer heatherchauvin.com/summer