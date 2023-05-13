All external pressure is off ladies! It’s time to listen to the inner pull. Mastering the art of knowing when to slow down and breathe vs. when to take action. ... More
1036: “How Do I Get My Partner Motivated To Change?”
“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." - Paulo Coelho In this episode, I talk about: My journey with my husband Bryan and the effect of personal development work has had on our relationship Recognizing that we can only lead by example, and this can be an effective catalyst for change in any of our relationships The importance of pursuing what we desire and not playing small, while learning to communicate and compromise with our partners throughout our journey Continue the conversation on Instagram @heatherchauvin_ Learn more about my summer programs and get the most out of your summer heatherchauvin.com/summer I want to hear from you! Connect with me at heatherchauvin.com/chat My next personal challenge! 29029everesting.com
6/6/2023
21:46
1035: "How To Stick To Your Goals When You've Lost Motivation" {Interview with Mike Millner}
“Success is a process… During that journey sometimes there are stones thrown at you, and you convert them into milestones.” - Sachin Tendulkar In this episode, Mike shares his perspective and highlights: His own personal experience with diet culture, orthorexia, and his healthy transformation to finding balance The psychology behind staying motivated and being flexible with our goals Making decisions based on inner needs, and the importance of uncovering our motivations behind wanting to achieve a goal Mike Millner has been a high-level nutrition coach for over 10 years. He has a gift for understanding the psychological and physiological needs of his clients, which has led to thousands of success stories. Mike believes the most important thing is connecting with you and understanding where you’re at in your journey. Personally, he has been on every end of the spectrum when it comes to dieting and everywhere in between. He’s been ashamed, insecure, overweight, orthorexic, skinny fat, and finally embarrassed to step foot in the gym. But he’s come out the other side into a place of balance, harmony, and good health and is now one of the leading experts on goal achievement. Find out what Mike is up to on Instagram @coach_mike_millner and be sure to tune into the Mind Over Macros Podcast Continue the conversation on Instagram @heatherchauvin_ I want to hear from you! Connect with me at heatherchauvin.com/chat Learn more about my summer programs and get the most out of your summer heatherchauvin.com/summer
5/30/2023
44:45
1034: "How I'm Planning My Summer"
“One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” - Henry David Thoreau In this episode, I talk about: My top three things that I am practicing this summer to get the most out of this season Recognizing that "doing less" is not necessarily restorative, and how to actually find alignment and balance The value of creating a life that you don't need a vacation from Continue the conversation on Instagram @heatherchauvin_ Learn more about my summer programs and get the most out of your summer heatherchauvin.com/summer Discover my book Dying to be a Good Mother heatherchauvin.com/book Listen to the private Emotionally Uncomfortable: Parenting Podcast here heatherchauvin.com/parenting
5/23/2023
27:15
1033: "Independent Play: How To Work From Home With Your Kids Around" {Interview with Avital Schreiber}
“Play is the work for the child.” - Maria Montessori In this episode, Avital shares her perspective and highlights: Dispelling the expectation of being a "yes" parent and instead fostering the skills of independent play within your children The realities of balancing work and family life, and learning to regard your work time and family time with flexibility Playing the "long game" of parenting; focusing on gradually giving responsibilities to children, earning their respect, and guiding them through their mistakes. Avital is a mother to 5 children and is the founder of Hi, Fam! (previously ‘The Parenting Junkie’). With 31.5K followers on Instagram, Avital offers courses, coaching, podcasts, and videos, providing marriage and parenting tips for family life and specializing in playtime. Avital’s mission is to help parents and caregivers who struggle with chaos, clutter and conflict to transform their experience with young children into one of presence, play, and peace. Listen to the Hi, Fam! Podcast here! Continue the conversation on Instagram @heatherchauvin_ I want to hear from you! Connect with me at heatherchauvin.com/chat Listen to the private Emotionally Uncomfortable: Parenting Podcast here heatherchauvin.com/parenting
5/16/2023
52:21
1032: "How to Trust Your Gut and Succeed [5 Skills I Had To Re-Learn]"
“You must do the things you think you cannot do.” - Eleanor Roosevelt In this episode, I talk about: My insights on parenting and personal growth, sharing what I have learned and what I have seen within my own community of clients Learning that personal and professional growth requires continued effort and attention to areas such as time management and strategic planning The importance of persevering through the discomfort in order to achieve growth Continue the conversation on Instagram @heatherchauvin_ Listen to the private Emotionally Uncomfortable: Parenting Podcast here heatherchauvin.com/parenting Join the ETM Habit Challenge at heatherchauvin.com/etm I want to hear from you! Connect with me at heatherchauvin.com/chat For your own AG1 supply, visit: athleticgreens.com/eu
