To celebrate Perini Ranch Steakhouse’s 40th anniversary, owners Lisa and Tom Perini invited friends, historians, ranchers and chefs to share their reflections o... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Episode 4: Food Brings People Together
The flavors of southwestern cuisine may vary, but the chefs behind it share a passion for the community it brings. Friends, and the fathers of Southwestern Cuisine, Chef Dean Fearing (author of The Texas Food Bible) and Acclaimed Chef Stephn Pyles (12 time Outstanding Chef In America nominee by the Beard Foundation), call in to share their experiences in the food industry.
5/2/2023
22:31
Episode 3: The Turning Point
An offer to cater at the James Beard House launched Perini Ranch Steakhouse on a series of events that would bring their recognition to an international level. Tom and Lisa Perini recount core moments in the steakhouse’s history that would put them on a trajectory that would add a whole new facet to the business; mail order beef. Special guest Marian Burros, former Food Editor at the New York Times, shares her discovery of a mixup that would lead to a prize-winning tenderloin.
5/2/2023
28:10
Episode 2: The Early Years
When Tom Perini took over the family land, he would soon learn that ranching isn’t for everyone. Jon Means, a Fourth generation rancher and past president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association visits the ranch, along with fellow rancher and former director of the National Cattleman’s Association, John Dudley. Settle in as these longtime friends talk about the importance of cattle ranching in Texas and in the country as a whole.
5/2/2023
26:21
Episode 1: A Sense of Place
Before Buffalo Gap was host to Perini Ranch Steakhouse, thousands of buffalo would make their way through as part of the Great Western Trail. After a long day’s ride, chuckwagons were an essential part to those driving the herds. Historian Jay Moore, author of Abilene A to Z and producer of the Abilene history documentary series History in Plain Sight, sheds some light on an age-old feud between Abilene and Buffalo Gap. Entertainer Red Steagall, the “Official Cowboy Poet of Texas,” joins Tom Perini to discuss life on the trail and chuckwagon culture.
To celebrate Perini Ranch Steakhouse’s 40th anniversary, owners Lisa and Tom Perini invited friends, historians, ranchers and chefs to share their reflections on what makes this steakhouse so iconic. This collection of stories shows off history, hospitality, and hominy (green chile hominy that is) that have made Perini Ranch Steakhouse a Texas institution. Learn how a little steakhouse off the beaten path became synonymous with “Real Texas Food!” The tale of a cowboy cook and the best little steakhouse in Texas will capture the hearts and taste buds of fans around the globe. Produced in partnership with Texas Monthly Studio and Perini Ranch Steakhouse.