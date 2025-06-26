Dream Machines: Spatial Computing + AI

Introducing... Dream Machines [Audio]
Medium Energy is now Dream Machines, narrowing the focus on the most powerful force in technology today: the convergence of spatial computing and AI.These tools are two sides of the same coin. Problem is... most people don't realize how and why. Nor do they realize what it means for their business, their careers, their children, their relationships, the list goes on.This newsletter/pod will change that.You see... Spatial computing has been misunderstood.It's far more than just AR/VR headsets and the 'metaverse'.Spatial computing is about any machine/device that can see, interact, and localize itself in the real world: this includes AR glasses, robots, drones, and self driving cars.It also includes data, of an incredibly important kind... spatial data, i.e. data with an X-Y-Z coordinate, or what I like to call... 'world data' representing people, places, and things.For decades, much of this data has lied dormant. Despite being immensely valuable, it's been woefully hard to access and to use. This ranges from 3D data (CAD, point clouds), to sensor data (IoT), to visual data of all types (photos, videos, scans)But now, the terrain is shifting, and this data has an all new raison d'être...AI is now supercharging spatial computing, and spatial is returning the favor — giving AI a body (robots), a perspective (3D computer vision), and a way to hear, navigate, and interact with the world (AR glasses).Of most importance, it will give AI real world agency, and ultimately, the feedback loop needed to unlock the holy grail: AGI (artificial general intelligence).At which point, the machines will dream, while helping humanity realize many of its dreams along the way.As such, Dream Machines isn’t just a nod to the power of spatial + AI. It’s your window into all the ways the boundary between imagination and reality is about to collapse. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.dreammachines.ai