Dream Machines: Spatial Computing + AI
Dream Machines: Spatial Computing + AI
Dream Machines: Spatial Computing + AI

with Evan Helda
BusinessTechnology
Dream Machines: Spatial Computing + AI
  • A Spatial Reckoning: Why One Industry Veteran Walked Away
    Apple Podcast LinkSpotify Podcast LinkIt's time for some straight talk.No hype, no press release optimism, no corporate spin. Just two guys with some scar tissue—and a lot of history—talking about what's really happening in the world of spatial computing/XR.In this episode, I sit down with Kharis O'Connell—former design leader at AR headset startup: Meta (the original Meta), Google, and Amazon. Kharis has been in the XR arena since before the game began. From early experiments with Nokia's Point & Find in 2007 to helping define zero-learning-curve design principles at (OG) Meta, he's seen the promise, the collapse, and the recycled hype cycles firsthand.But this isn't just a walk down memory lane.It's a reckoning.Kharis recently left the XR industry. He's no longer building AR glasses or pitching immersive futures to execs in Silicon Valley boardrooms. And that's what makes this conversation special. He's honest. Candid. Unfiltered. It's the kind of clarity you only get once you're no longer trying to raise funding or ship a prototype.Reasons to listen:* If you're in the spatial computing space and having doubts* If you've ever wondered why AR hasn't had its iPhone moment* If you're building in this space and unsure whether to keep goingWe cover:* The philosophical vision behind the original Meta and why it failed* Why "zero learning curve" design is mostly a myth* What really happened at Google's stealth AR program (and why it shut down)* The failure of imagination across today's use cases (yes, cooking demos again)* Whether Apple Vision Pro was our "iPhone moment" (spoiler: it wasn't)* How the obsession with technology becomes an echo chamber—and how Kharis broke out* The one big question every builder should ask themselves: Who is this for—and at what cost?This episode won't give you all the neat answers. But it will definitely give you better questions.And if you're like me—still carrying a flicker of belief that this tech can nourish the soul, not just the shareholder—then maybe that's enough to keep going.
    --------  
    1:38:43
  • Introducing... Dream Machines [Audio]
    Medium Energy is now Dream Machines, narrowing the focus on the most powerful force in technology today: the convergence of spatial computing and AI.These tools are two sides of the same coin. Problem is... most people don't realize how and why. Nor do they realize what it means for their business, their careers, their children, their relationships, the list goes on.This newsletter/pod will change that.You see... Spatial computing has been misunderstood.It's far more than just AR/VR headsets and the 'metaverse'.Spatial computing is about any machine/device that can see, interact, and localize itself in the real world: this includes AR glasses, robots, drones, and self driving cars.It also includes data, of an incredibly important kind... spatial data, i.e. data with an X-Y-Z coordinate, or what I like to call... 'world data' representing people, places, and things.For decades, much of this data has lied dormant. Despite being immensely valuable, it's been woefully hard to access and to use. This ranges from 3D data (CAD, point clouds), to sensor data (IoT), to visual data of all types (photos, videos, scans)But now, the terrain is shifting, and this data has an all new raison d'être...AI is now supercharging spatial computing, and spatial is returning the favor — giving AI a body (robots), a perspective (3D computer vision), and a way to hear, navigate, and interact with the world (AR glasses).Of most importance, it will give AI real world agency, and ultimately, the feedback loop needed to unlock the holy grail: AGI (artificial general intelligence).At which point, the machines will dream, while helping humanity realize many of its dreams along the way.As such, Dream Machines isn't just a nod to the power of spatial + AI. It's your window into all the ways the boundary between imagination and reality is about to collapse.
    --------  
    5:25
  • The Healing Power of Immersion w/ Dr. Walter Greenleaf
    Today's episode is an inspiring ride through the future of medicine, healing, and human potential.My guest is Dr. Walter Greenleaf, a legend in the world of virtual reality and healthcare. For nearly 40 years, Walter's been building and studying how immersive tech can treat PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety, addiction, and even rewire how we think and feel.Walter's primary role today is within Stanford Universty, where a Direector within Stanford Medical Mixed Reality center, and the resident AR/VR expert within ther Virtual Human Interaction Lab. His work sits at the cutting edge of neuroscience, immersive design, and digital wellness—and he's advised countless startups and health systems on how to bring these technologies into the real world at scale.In this conversation, we go deep on...- the rise of emotionally intelligent technology- the science of neuroplasticity, how VR can train us to be more mindful parents or more compassionate teammates- how it might soon work alongside psychedelics, AI, and even becomes a tool to explore our future selves.
    --------  
    1:08:02
  • The Ultimate Trifecta | Digital Twins + Spatial Computing + AI
    * Apple Podcast Link* Spotify Podcast LinkI recently sat down with Ashley Crowder, CEO of VNTANA, on her podcast Connected in 3D. We discussed all things at the intersection of spatial computing, digital twins, and AI, and where this convergence is heading within the enterprise space.We covered…* Why spatial computing is more than just headsets—it's any system that sees and simulates the world* The real reason most companies are stuck in pilot purgatory* What a "spatial data plane" is and why companies need one* How AI + 3D data unlocks powerful new use cases—from training robots to designing factories* And why I believe generative UI will be the breakthrough that makes this all mainstreamIf you're interested in using digital twins, immersive tech, or AI to make better decisions—not just more noise—this one's worth a listen. And if you enjoy, please do give us some stars on your favorite podcast player, and please consider sharing with a friend or two! Really helps us spread the good word :)
    --------  
    38:48
  • From Spatial Computing to Contextual Computing w/ Nir Daube
    How much of your life is spent staring at a screen?Probably more than you care to admit.Now imagine, all that distraction and friction disappearing. No more scrolling, typing, tapping. No more barriers between you and the information you need. No more heads down moments, getting lost in an array button, menus, and icons, breaking the flow of conversation and connection.Instead, AI gets unleashed from tiny text boxes. It greets you as a companion in the real world, enhances your day without distracting from it, and moves us from a world of fixed, flat UI's to generative, spatial UI's, adapting based upon what we're doing, who we're with, and where we are; perhaps even how we're feeling…That's the world a new startup called LIBBA is building; a world in which AR glasses and AI fuse to transform human-computer interaction, and our relationship with technology.In this episode, we'll jump 5-10 years into the future to explore the human experience once LIBBA accomplishes this mission.How do we get there? Where are we now in the technology adoption cycle? And in classic Medium Energy fashion, we explore the philosophical questions behind this degree of merging the digital with the physical, and ask: how do we ensure that this future makes us more human—not less?To help answers these questions, I bring you Nir Daube, CEO of LIBBA.
    --------  
    1:21:32

About Dream Machines: Spatial Computing + AI

Dream Machines is a podcast & newsletter exploring spatial computing, AI, and how these tools can make us more human, not less. This convergence is about to collapse the boundary between imagination and reality, unlocking human potential in ways we can barely imagine. But it's also going to challenge everything we know about the human experience—about the self, identity, presence, and connection. Which is why Dream Machines isn’t just about where technology is going—it's about where it’s taking us.... Dream Machines is hosted by Evan Helda: a writer and technologist who has been at the forefront of immersive tech (AR, VR, 3D) for the past 9 years. He's currently a business development leader for Spatial Computing at AWS (Amazon Web Services), driving go-to-market and product strategy for all things immersive tech. If you're interested new tech like the Apple Vision Pro or ChatGPT, or in interviews with exciting guests like Matthew Ball (author of 'The Metaverse'), Todd Kaplan (Curiosity expert and author of 'Curious?'), or Vince Kadlubek (co-founder of Meow Wolf), then you're in the right place! www.dreammachines.ai
BusinessTechnologyEntrepreneurship

