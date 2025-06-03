Powered by RND
Max Lucado Daily Devotional

  • You Are God’s Child
    Family pain is often the deepest pain because it was inflicted so early, and because it involves people who should’ve...
  • Let God Do His Work
    God gives us more by going deeper than we ask. He wants not only your whole heart; he wants your...
  • The Process of Forgiveness
    Ephesians 4:26-27 (ESV) says, “Do not let the sun go down on your anger, and do not give the devil...
  • A Redemptive Pattern
    It’s the repeated pattern in Scripture: Evil. God. Good. Evil came to Job. Tempted him, tested him. Job struggled, but...
  • The Steady Drumbeat of Faith
    Life turns every person upside down. No one escapes unscathed. Not the woman who discovers her husband is in an...
About Max Lucado Daily Devotional

It doesn’t matter if it’s a good day, a hard day, or somewhere in-between—we need the hope God offers every day. Max shares words of hope and help through simple, one-minute daily devotionals to encourage you to take one step closer to Jesus.
