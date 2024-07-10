EP_56: What Your Expression Number Reveals About You; Numerology Secrets

Have you ever wondered what your expression number reveals about you? In the world of numerology, this mystical number holds the key to unlocking deeper insights into your personality and life path.Numerology, an ancient practice that assigns meaning to numbers, suggests that our names carry significant vibrations that can influence who we are. One of the key numbers in numerology is the expression number. This number is derived from your full birth name and is believed to represent the essence of your abilities, strengths, weaknesses, and overall character.