Let’s Get Tribal: A Survivor Podcast

Survivor 47 Episode 7 Recap with Angelina Keeley

In this lively Halloween-themed episode, hosts Carson and Carolyn welcome Survivor legend Angelina Keeley to discuss her experiences on reality TV, her thoughts on upcoming shows, and the impact of editing on contestants' portrayals. The conversation flows from light-hearted banter about costumes to deeper insights into the nature of reality television and the connections between different shows, including Survivor and White Lotus. The episode highlights the excitement surrounding new seasons and the importance of understanding the editing process in reality TV. In this engaging conversation, the hosts and guest Angelina discuss the complexities of the Survivor experience, including the impact of editing, personal growth after the show, and the evolution of casting. They reflect on the importance of authenticity in reality TV, share behind-the-scenes insights from The White Lotus, and explore the emotional landscape of Survivor. The discussion also touches on predictions for the current season and the changing dynamics of winners in the game.