Let’s Get Tribal: A Survivor Podcast

Survivor 47 Episode 11 Discussion with Wes & Amanda Bergmann
This episode of Let's Get Tribal, Carson and Carolyn discuss their streaming preferences, the latest season of Traitors, and Wes's experiences in reality TV in addition to his wife Amanda's love for Survivor. They delve into the comparisons between Survivor and The Challenge, share insights on the importance of preparation for reality competitions, analyze the players left in the game, and explore the fun of puzzles and personal projects. The conversation is filled with humor, reflections on past experiences, and a look ahead to upcoming episodes.
--------
1:30:21
Survivor 47 Episode 10 Recap
Recapping Episode 10 of Survivor 47, Carson and Carolyn discuss their experiences and reflections on "Survivor." Carson shares his excitement about seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland, while Carolyn expresses jealousy but also happiness for him. They talk about the challenges of recapping episodes and the importance of listener feedback. Carolyn mentions her application for "Survivor" season 50 and the tension around discussing the show on social media. They analyze the gameplay, focusing on Sue's emotional decisions, Andy's strategic moves, and the impact of immunity wins. They also discuss the tribute to Jeff Probst's mother and Carolyn's holiday decoration struggles.
--------
56:44
Survivor 47 Episode 9 Recap with Reed Kelly
Reed Kelly joins Carolyn to recap episode 9 of Survivor 47.
--------
46:46
Survivor 47 Episode 8 Recap with Russell Hantz
This episode of Let's Get Tribal revolves around the Carson and Carolyn's interview of Russell Hantz, a controversial Survivor contestant known for his aggressive gameplay and villainous persona. They discuss his significant impact on the game, his controversial actions, and his evolving perspective on the show. The hosts also touch on their own experiences with social media and public perception, emphasizing the challenges of maintaining a consistent persona online. Additionally, they analyze the current season of Survivor, highlighting strategic moves and player dynamics, particularly focusing on Andy's underdog status and the implications of winning multiple immunity challenges. The discussion concludes with a brief foray into the concept of time dilation and its implications for time travel.
--------
1:12:04
Survivor 47 Episode 7 Recap with Angelina Keeley
In this lively Halloween-themed episode, hosts Carson and Carolyn welcome Survivor legend Angelina Keeley to discuss her experiences on reality TV, her thoughts on upcoming shows, and the impact of editing on contestants' portrayals. The conversation flows from light-hearted banter about costumes to deeper insights into the nature of reality television and the connections between different shows, including Survivor and White Lotus. The episode highlights the excitement surrounding new seasons and the importance of understanding the editing process in reality TV. In this engaging conversation, the hosts and guest Angelina discuss the complexities of the Survivor experience, including the impact of editing, personal growth after the show, and the evolution of casting. They reflect on the importance of authenticity in reality TV, share behind-the-scenes insights from The White Lotus, and explore the emotional landscape of Survivor. The discussion also touches on predictions for the current season and the changing dynamics of winners in the game.
Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger are breaking down the human puzzle that is Survivor. Let’s Get Tribal recaps the latest episodes of Survivor and rewatches older seasons from two people with unique knowledge of what it’s like out there on the island. With insider access, they’ll occasionally be joined by iconic players of the game and offer their singular perspective you won’t get anywhere else. Along the way they’ll talk about their lives, what it’s like to suck at fire (Carson), and if people are letting Carolyn “LIVE!”