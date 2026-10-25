Higgins Lake, grief, and a lifelong reset kj52 records a very personal solo episode from Higgins Lake, Michigan, reflecting on his mother’s passing, his family’s history on the island, and why this place has become a spiritual reset for him. He connects memory, grief, faith, and identity, showing how returning to a meaningful place can help mark a new season rather than just mourn an ending.

In this episode:

kj52 explains why Higgins Lake matters to him personally, from summers spent there as a teenager to his family’s long history on the island.

He shares that he returned to plant a tree for his late mother and chose to celebrate her life rather than only memorialize death.

He shares about his grandfather, who immigrated from Scotland, purchased the island in the 1960s, and built a family legacy there.

He describes a formative summer in his bedroom at the cabin when reading Revelation in a King James Bible stirred his first real hunger to know God.

He reflects on trying to reinvent himself as a kid by changing his name and blending in, then realizing that you cannot outrun who you are.

He ties his current grief to physical symptoms like headaches and blurred vision, saying that when he arrived on the island, those symptoms disappeared and he felt emotionally reset.

He contrasts the island’s peace with the chaos of his younger years, when alcohol, parties, and poor choices defined much of his time there.

He recounts a dangerous moment involving fire at the boat club, using it as an example of the emptiness he was trying to fill before faith.

He shares the turning point when, after becoming a Christian, he returned at age 15 and walked away from the same old behavior instead of repeating it.

He closes by saying that this place is his “oasis,” a place where God reminds him he is not finished yet.

00:00 - Opening from Higgins Lake and why this place matters

00:30 - Family history on the island and summers with grandparents

01:01 - Returning to plant a tree for his mother

01:31 - The cabin, the memorial plaque, and his grandfather’s legacy

02:01 - Immigration from Scotland and building the family island

02:28 - Summers that became spiritually formative

02:59 - The conversation that pushed him to think about death and God

03:28 - Picking up a King James Bible and beginning to search for truth

03:57 - Reading Revelation and being moved by “wipe away every tear”

04:27 - Crying in his bedroom and sensing God stirring his heart

04:54 - Why the island became a place of reset and reorientation

05:24 - Trying to reinvent himself by taking a different name

05:54 - Learning that you cannot escape who you are

06:23 - Planting a blood good red maple for his mother

06:51 - Stress, physical symptoms, and the body holding grief

07:20 - Fasting, prayer, and the power of a reset with the Lord

07:48 - Feeling like a different person in Florida versus Michigan

08:15 - New Christian, same island, and old temptations

08:43 - The drinking culture around the boat club

09:11 - Finding kegs as a young teenager

09:38 - Too much drinking and “liquid courage”

10:08 - Running his mouth and provoking older kids

10:37 - The boat club scene and escalating tension

11:06 - The near brawl and cousin using the lights to fake danger

11:34 - Pouring gasoline on the bonfire

12:01 - The fire exploding and almost burning the island down

12:28 - The void he tried to fill before knowing Jesus

12:51 - Returning at 15 and refusing the old lifestyle

13:21 - Walking away from who he was into who he would become

13:50 - Coming back years later and feeling the island’s pull again

14:17 - Writing albums and returning whenever he can

14:47 - Why God brings people back to places of spiritual awakening

15:13 - The island as his oasis and refuge

15:42 - Closing thoughts, encouragement, and invitation for comments