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10 episodes
- On Episode 10 of FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast DJ Eclipse welcomes DJ Premier, Jeff Sledge & Eddie O’Loughlin.
Shop FatBeats: https://fatbeats.com
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats
DJ Eclipse:
https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc
DJ Premier:
https://www.instagram.com/djpremier/
Jeff Sledge:
https://www.instagram.com/iamjeffsledge/
Eddie O'Loughlin:
https://www.instagram.com/eddieo8990/
#Fatbeats #HipHop #Podcast
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- On Episode 9 of FatBeats' Behind The Counter Podcast, DJ Eclipse chops it up with El Da Sensei, Buckwild & Matt Fingaz (Guesswhyld Records).
Follow Fat Beats:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats
DJ Eclipse:
https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc
El Da Sensei:
https://www.instagram.com/el_da_sensei
Buckwild:
https://www.instagram.com/buckwild_ditc
Matt Fingaz:
https://www.instagram.com/mattfingazboc
#Fatbeats #HipHop #Podcast
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- On Episode 8 of FatBeats' Behind The Counter Podcast, DJ Eclipse links up with Douglas Grama and David Lotwin of D&D Records/Studios as well as D&D Studios Chief Engineer, Kieran Walsh.
Follow Fat Beats:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats
DJ Eclipse:
https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc
D&D Studios:
https://www.instagram.com/dndstudiosnyc/
Doug:
https://www.instagram.com/douglasgrama/
Dave:
https://www.instagram.com/bigdlot/
Kieran:
https://www.instagram.com/kieranwalsh67/
#Fatbeats #HipHop #Podcast
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- 9th Wonder, JADA (his daughter), and S14H join DJ Eclipse on the 7th episode of FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast to talk about 9th’s career as an artist and teacher as well as JADA x S14H’s debut album, ’The Zenith’ (executive produced by 9th Wonder).
Stream or buy 9TH WONDER PRESENTS: JADA X S14H - 'THE ZENITH’ today: https://lnk.to/TheZenith
Follow Fat Beats:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats
DJ Eclipse: instagram.com/djeclipsersc
9th Wonder: instagram.com/9thWonder
JADA: instagram.com/jada_douthit04
S14H: instagram.com/47.siah
#Fatbeats #HipHop #BehindTheCounter #Podcast
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- On Episode 6 of FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast, DJ Eclipse connects with Lord Finesse and Diamond D to talk about their legacy and continued influence on Hip Hop.
Follow Fat Beats:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats
DJ Eclipse:
https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc
Lord Finesse:
https://www.instagram.com/lordfinesseditc/
Diamond D:
https://www.instagram.com/diamondditc/
#Fatbeats #HipHop #BehindTheCounter #Podcast
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About FatBeats: Behind The Counter
FatBeats has always been more than a record store and distributor - it’s the last stop for hip-hop. Behind the Counter invites you to join DJ Eclipse - who's been an integral part of FatBeats for nearly three decades - for unfiltered conversations with the architects of the underground. From legendary emcees and producers to the DJs and tastemakers who defined an era, we’re digging through the stories, the struggles, and the vinyl that built the scene and continue to drive the culture forward.Podcast website
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