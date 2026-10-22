FatBeats has always been more than a record store and distributor - it’s the last stop for hip-hop. Behind the Counter invites you to join DJ Eclipse - who's been an integral part of FatBeats for nearly three decades - for unfiltered conversations with the architects of the underground.

From legendary emcees and producers to the DJs and tastemakers who defined an era, we’re digging through the stories, the struggles, and the vinyl that built the scene and continue to drive the culture forward.