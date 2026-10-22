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FatBeats: Behind The Counter

FatBeats
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FatBeats: Behind The Counter
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10 episodes

  • FatBeats: Behind The Counter

    FatBeats: Behind The Counter Episode 10

    10/21/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    On Episode 10 of FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast DJ Eclipse welcomes DJ Premier, Jeff Sledge & Eddie O’Loughlin. 

    Shop FatBeats: https://fatbeats.com

    Follow Fat Beats:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
    X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats

    DJ Eclipse:
    https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc

    DJ Premier:
    https://www.instagram.com/djpremier/

    Jeff Sledge:
    https://www.instagram.com/iamjeffsledge/

    Eddie O'Loughlin:
    https://www.instagram.com/eddieo8990/

    #Fatbeats #HipHop #Podcast
    Support the show
  • FatBeats: Behind The Counter

    FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast Episode 9

    09/22/2026 | 58 mins.
    On Episode 9 of FatBeats' Behind The Counter Podcast, DJ Eclipse chops it up with El Da Sensei, Buckwild & Matt Fingaz (Guesswhyld Records).

    Follow Fat Beats:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
    X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats

    DJ Eclipse:
    https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc

    El Da Sensei:
    https://www.instagram.com/el_da_sensei

    Buckwild:
    https://www.instagram.com/buckwild_ditc

    Matt Fingaz:
    https://www.instagram.com/mattfingazboc

    #Fatbeats #HipHop #Podcast
    Support the show
  • FatBeats: Behind The Counter

    FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast Episode 8

    08/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    On Episode 8 of FatBeats' Behind The Counter Podcast, DJ Eclipse links up with Douglas Grama and David Lotwin of D&D Records/Studios as well as D&D Studios Chief Engineer, Kieran Walsh.

    Follow Fat Beats:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
    X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats

    DJ Eclipse:
    https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc

    D&D Studios:
    https://www.instagram.com/dndstudiosnyc/

    Doug:
    https://www.instagram.com/douglasgrama/

    Dave:
    https://www.instagram.com/bigdlot/

    Kieran:
    https://www.instagram.com/kieranwalsh67/

    #Fatbeats #HipHop #Podcast
    Support the show
  • FatBeats: Behind The Counter

    FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast Episode 7

    07/29/2026 | 55 mins.
    9th Wonder, JADA (his daughter), and S14H join DJ Eclipse on the 7th episode of FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast to talk about 9th’s career as an artist and teacher as well as JADA x S14H’s debut album, ’The Zenith’ (executive produced by 9th Wonder).
    Stream or buy 9TH WONDER PRESENTS: JADA X S14H - 'THE ZENITH’ today: https://lnk.to/TheZenith

    Follow Fat Beats:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
    X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats 

    DJ Eclipse: instagram.com/djeclipsersc  
    9th Wonder: instagram.com/9thWonder
    JADA: instagram.com/jada_douthit04
    S14H: instagram.com/47.siah

    #Fatbeats #HipHop #BehindTheCounter #Podcast
    Support the show
  • FatBeats: Behind The Counter

    FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast Episode 6

    06/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    On Episode 6 of FatBeats: Behind The Counter Podcast, DJ Eclipse connects with Lord Finesse and Diamond D to talk about their legacy and continued influence on Hip Hop. 

    Follow Fat Beats:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatbeats
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fatbeatsrecords
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatbeats
    Threads: https://www.threads.com/@fatbeats
    X: https://www.x.com/@fatbeats 

    DJ Eclipse:
    https://www.instagram.com/djeclipsersc

    Lord Finesse: 
    https://www.instagram.com/lordfinesseditc/

    Diamond D: 
    https://www.instagram.com/diamondditc/

    #Fatbeats #HipHop #BehindTheCounter #Podcast
    Support the show
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About FatBeats: Behind The Counter
FatBeats has always been more than a record store and distributor - it’s the last stop for hip-hop. Behind the Counter invites you to join DJ Eclipse - who's been an integral part of FatBeats for nearly three decades - for unfiltered conversations with the architects of the underground. From legendary emcees and producers to the DJs and tastemakers who defined an era, we’re digging through the stories, the struggles, and the vinyl that built the scene and continue to drive the culture forward.
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