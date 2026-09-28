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145 episodes
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From her work with Glass Spells to stepping into the spotlight on her own, Tania Cassette is entering an exciting new chapter. Steve sits down with Tania to talk about her solo debut The Death of Me, the inspiration behind the project, her love of ’80s sounds, and the creative process that helped shape her sound as a solo artist. She also opens up about working with Kyle and Myles Mendes of NITE and what it means to finally have this deeply personal collection of music out in the world.
Tania shares some of the stories behind the songs, talks about bringing both English and Spanish into her music, and discusses the darker side of her sound while still creating music that makes you want to move. She also talks about getting back in front of crowds to perform these new songs and what she’s looking forward to about bringing them to the stage.
Tania Cassette: https://www.taniacassette.com/
Bandcamp: https://taniacassette.bandcamp.com/
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Steve sits down with Chris Huggett from Modele for an in-depth conversation about the band’s origins, influences, and the story behind their name. They dive into Modele’s 2025 debut album Pleasure For The Holy, discussing the recording process, the stories and ideas behind the music, and the band’s cover of The Cure classic “Charlotte Sometimes.”
The conversation also looks at Modele’s busy 2026, including their new music and latest releases. Chris talks about performing live, memorable shows, current tour plans, and what’s ahead for Modele, including the upcoming project Divine Surrender.
Modele: https://modele.bandcamp.com/
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On this episode of The New Wave Music Podcast, Steve sits down with Magic Wands for a career-spanning conversation about the band's unique blend of dark, atmospheric alternative, dream pop, psychedelic rock, and shoegaze. We go all the way back to the band's beginnings and talk about how Magic Wands came together, their influences, the story behind the band's name, and how their sound has continued to evolve and change throughout their career. Along the way, Steve and the band discuss some of the music that has made a lasting impression on him and the creative stories behind some of their favorite songs.
The conversation also covers the band's new EP, their collaboration with a legendary member of The Psychedelic Furs, and their remix work for Peter Murphy. Steve and Magic Wands also discuss their brand-new single and get a preview of what listeners can expect from the band's upcoming album. Whether you're a longtime Magic Wands fan or hearing the band for the first time, this episode is a great introduction to a group that continues to create hypnotic melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and music that pushes beyond traditional genre boundaries.
Magic Wands: https://www.magicwandsband.com/
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On this episode of The New Wave Music Podcast, Steve and Don try something a little different, featuring two bands that you could say took inspiration from the sounds and sonic landscapes of New Wave and classic alternative. They take a deep dive with track-by-track reviews of the latest albums from Modest Mouse and Death Cab for Cutie,
And in music news, we have new music from U2, who contribute a Shane MacGowan cover to an upcoming tribute release. Echo & the Bunnymen have released their second new single, Jesus Jones share another preview of their forthcoming release, and Urban Heat put their own dark, synth-driven spin on the Smashing Pumpkins classic.
Death Cab For Cutie:https://www.deathcabforcutie.com/
Modest Mouse: https://www.modestmouse.com/
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On this episode of The New Wave Music Podcast, Steve and Don take a listen to the latest albums from two legendary artists who helped define the sound of the ’80s. First up is Haircut 100 and their new album Boxing the Compass, a long-awaited return that finds the band bringing back their signature mix of infectious melodies, funky grooves, guitars, horns, and sophisticated pop. They also take an in-depth look at Midge Ure’s A Man of Two Worlds (World Two: Songs), exploring the latest chapter in the Ultravox frontman and solo artist’s remarkable career and seeing how these new songs measure up against his impressive catalog.
And in Music News, we’ll check out the darker new Soft Cell single, hear what DEVO’s Gerald V. Casale has been up to, and talk about Sparks finally releasing their first-ever live album. Plus, we’ll check out the new single from Susanna Hoffs, along with the latest from Save Ferris.
Haircut 100: https://haircut100.com/
Midge Ure: http://www.midgeure.co.uk/
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About The New Wave Music Podcast
Welcome to The New Wave Music Podcast, your go-to source for everything New Wave! Join us as we review the latest music from the iconic artists who defined the genre, while also exploring new and emerging talents who carry the New Wave sound into the future. Each episode features music reviews, in-depth discussions, exclusive interviews with artists, and the latest news from the world of New Wave. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering the genre, this podcast is the perfect way to stay connected with the music you love!Podcast website
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