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On this episode of The New Wave Music Podcast, Steve sits down with Magic Wands for a career-spanning conversation about the band's unique blend of dark, atmospheric alternative, dream pop, psychedelic rock, and shoegaze. We go all the way back to the band's beginnings and talk about how Magic Wands came together, their influences, the story behind the band's name, and how their sound has continued to evolve and change throughout their career. Along the way, Steve and the band discuss some of the music that has made a lasting impression on him and the creative stories behind some of their favorite songs.

The conversation also covers the band's new EP, their collaboration with a legendary member of The Psychedelic Furs, and their remix work for Peter Murphy. Steve and Magic Wands also discuss their brand-new single and get a preview of what listeners can expect from the band's upcoming album. Whether you're a longtime Magic Wands fan or hearing the band for the first time, this episode is a great introduction to a group that continues to create hypnotic melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and music that pushes beyond traditional genre boundaries.

Magic Wands: https://www.magicwandsband.com/

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