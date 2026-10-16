40 years ago, Van Halen gave fans a front-row seat to the 5150 tour with Live Without a Net, a concert film that became one of the defining documents of the Sammy Hagar era. In this episode, Tommy and Tor focus on everything that made Live Without a Net so memorable. From the performances, gear, stage setup, and band chemistry to the camera angles, editing, production choices, and packaging, they look at the concert from every direction. Four decades later, Live Without a Net remains a fascinating snapshot of Van Halen at a pivotal moment in the band’s history. Turn it up and join us as we celebrate 40 years of one of rock’s most iconic concert films. Follow us on Instagram @mighty_vh_podcastEmail us: themightyvanhalenpodcast@gmail.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

What’s Sammy doing in Las Vegas? What’s Alex doing in the Netherlands? And what’s Dave doing…period? In Episode 021, Tommy & Tor are back with a Fall 2026 Van Halen News Round Up, covering the latest from Sammy Hagar, Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth, along with the upcoming return of A Different Kind of Truth on vinyl and a few other stories making news in the Van Halen universe. There’s plenty happening, plenty to talk about, and as always, Tommy & Tor have some thoughts. Follow us on Instagram @mighty_vh_podcastEmail us: themightyvanhalenpodcast@gmail.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Guitarist, EVH artist and Nerd Halen founder Caleb Rapoport joins us for a conversation filled with personal stories, chance encounters and, of course, Van Halen.Caleb takes us back to his teenage years and a chance encounter that would change the course of his life: spending several hours with Edward and Alex Van Halen during a taping of One Day at a Time. He shares what it was like meeting his guitar hero at such a young age, the impression Edward left on him, and how that experience helped set him on a lifelong musical path.Caleb also tells the remarkable story of how Taylor Hawkins and Taylor’s legendary cover band Chevy Metal ultimately helped spark the idea that would become Nerd Halen. What began as a lifelong love for Van Halen and guitar eventually grew into one of the most unique VH tribute bands around.It’s an episode about meeting your heroes, following your musical passion and how a few unexpected moments can change the direction of your life.Follow us on Instagram @mighty_vh_podcastEmail us: themightyvanhalenpodcast@gmail.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tommy and Tor take on the entire Van Halen catalog, breaking down and ranking every album cover from the legendary 1978 debut all the way through Tokyo Dome Live in Concert. Episode 023 explores the artwork, photography, concepts and stories behind the covers that helped define Van Halen's visual identity across nearly four decades. From the classic David Lee Roth era and some of the most recognizable album covers in rock history, through the Sammy Hagar years and a completely different chapter in the band's image, no era is left out. Tommy and Tor also get into the brief and ill-fated Van Halen III era with Gary Cherone, along with the band's eventual reunion with Roth and the artwork that accompanied Van Halen's final chapters. Some covers became as iconic as the albums themselves. Others have been debated by fans for decades. And then there are a few that leave everyone wondering exactly what they were thinking. Which covers perfectly captured Van Halen at that moment in time? Which ones haven't aged quite as well? Which are underrated? And which Van Halen album cover ultimately takes the top spot? Every cover. Every era. One final ranking. This is a big one. Let the arguments begin. Follow us on Instagram @mighty_vh_podcast Email us: themightyvanhalenpodcast@gmail.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

As many times as we tried to bring this episode in for a landing, the stories just kept getting better and better! Join Tommy & Tor as they welcome Michael Starr, frontman of Steel Panther and founding member of the legendary Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks, for an unforgettable conversation filled with incredible stories, plenty of laughs, and a whole lot of Van Halen. From his early days performing the music of Van Halen with Atomic Punks to his rise to rock stardom with Steel Panther, Michael shares behind-the-scenes stories, memorable encounters, and his unique perspective on the music, personalities, and legacy of the mighty Van Halen. Along the way, we explore how Michael and Steel Panther have helped keep the spirit of Van Halen alive on the Sunset Strip and beyond, carrying on the band's larger-than-life attitude, musicianship, and sense of fun for new generations of rock fans. What started as a conversation about Van Halen turned into one of those episodes we simply didn't want to end! Follow us on Instagram @mighty_vh_podcast Email us: themightyvanhalenpodcast@gmail.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Mighty VH Podcast

About The Mighty VH Podcast

About The Mighty VH Podcast