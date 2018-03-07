Justin Thyme: Paris to Lyon

"Just in Time: A High-Speed Trainwreck"On a French bullet train bound for Lyon, international spy Justin Thyme and budget-conscious badass Penny Pincier try (and fail) to keep their cool while tracking dangerously dreamy Russian arms dealer/model Yuri Nating—who, plot twist, is literally sitting right behind them. Romantic tension simmers, language barriers break, and everyone—including the conductor—can’t stop swooning over Yuri's cheekbones.As Penny flirts her way through espionage and Justin flails through existential monologuing, they discover Yuri’s not just armed—he's here to deliver for Senator Ben Dover (yes, really). What follows is a whirlwind of miscommunications, sexy mistranslations, and a suspicious number of bathroom jokes.Featuring a conductor named Precious, a weapons deal negotiated mid-snack, and a villainous boss named Ivan Tokilltiu, this spy caper speeds off the rails in the most charming way. Throw in some fake names, real guns, and emotional damage disguised as budget talk, and you've got a high-stakes, high-speed comedy that proves timing really is everything.Also: no urinating on the seats. Seriously. The announcement was very clear.Starring: Derek Kingsley, Steve Mize, Claire Shadrawy, Nathan Roach, and Jacqueline YoumFrom Producer: Ian AshlandWritten, Directed, and Edited by: Joe Swenson