Justin Thyme
Joe Swenson
  Justin Thyme: London
    Streets of London, Buckingham Palace, Parks, a Carriage Ride, seems romantic, but there are some nefarious actors afoot and in this episode of Justin Thyme we complete the first half of Justin Thyme. Are you in time to watch the hilarity!Starring: Derek Kingsley, Steve Mize, Claire Shadrawy, Cole Dzubak, Paul Dela Ross, Louise Rook-SchofieldFrom Producer: Ian AshlandWritten and Directed by: Joe SwensonSoundscape Engineering: Yana Ramos
  Justin Thyme: Munich
    Spy comedy, Uber driver thriller, CIA agent, Russian operative, mistaken identity, Justin Thyme, Ivan Tokiltu, Nymphenburg Palace, action comedy, dark humor, satirical espionage, high-speed car chase, Siri jokes, Applebee’s ending.Starring: Derek Kingsley, Steve Mize, Claire Shadrawy, Kevin Lowney, and Jamie LeeFrom Producer: Ian AshlandWritten and Directed by: Joe SwensonSoundscape Engineering: Yana Ramos
  Justin Thyme: Paris to Lyon
    "Just in Time: A High-Speed Trainwreck"On a French bullet train bound for Lyon, international spy Justin Thyme and budget-conscious badass Penny Pincier try (and fail) to keep their cool while tracking dangerously dreamy Russian arms dealer/model Yuri Nating—who, plot twist, is literally sitting right behind them. Romantic tension simmers, language barriers break, and everyone—including the conductor—can’t stop swooning over Yuri's cheekbones.As Penny flirts her way through espionage and Justin flails through existential monologuing, they discover Yuri’s not just armed—he's here to deliver for Senator Ben Dover (yes, really). What follows is a whirlwind of miscommunications, sexy mistranslations, and a suspicious number of bathroom jokes.Featuring a conductor named Precious, a weapons deal negotiated mid-snack, and a villainous boss named Ivan Tokilltiu, this spy caper speeds off the rails in the most charming way. Throw in some fake names, real guns, and emotional damage disguised as budget talk, and you've got a high-stakes, high-speed comedy that proves timing really is everything.Also: no urinating on the seats. Seriously. The announcement was very clear.Starring: Derek Kingsley, Steve Mize, Claire Shadrawy, Nathan Roach, and Jacqueline YoumFrom Producer: Ian AshlandWritten, Directed, and Edited by: Joe Swenson
  Justin Thyme: Guadalajara
    “Just in time to blow the whole thing up.”CIA agent Justin Thyme goes undercover as Senator “Ben Dover” in a farcically doomed mission to bust a drug cartel in Guadalajara. Nothing goes as planned—wrong location, wrong identity, and absolutely no backup. As cartel members, rogue agents, and a movie star-turned-drug-lord converge, Justin spirals into an international mess involving fake arms deals, real drugs, and a French train ride he never asked for. With government miscommunication and double-crosses at every turn, Just in Thyme skewers the spy thriller genre with whip-smart dialogue, absurd twists, and a hero who’s always slightly off schedule—but never out of trouble.Starring: Derek Kingsley, Steve Mize, Antonella Perez Ferrero, Bob Sawyer, Cole Dzubak, and Claire ShadrawyFrom Producer/Director: Ian AshlandWritten by and edited by: Joe SwensonProduced by Hannah Lee DeFrates﻿
  Justin Thyme: DFW Airport
    Justin Thyme (yes, that’s really his name) races to catch a flight while battling the ultimate enemy: TSA boredom. Isabella’s boyfriend is a cartel general, Juan Bad Dude, while Justin gets grilled harder than airport fajitas. He tries CIA badges, fake senator IDs, and even busts out an Irish wrestling persona — all to no avail. TSA Agent Joe King (also a real name, apparently) slow-scans him like a sloth on NyQuil. Will he make his flight? Tune in and find out.Starring: Derek Kingsley and Steve MizeFeaturing: Antonella Perez Fererro, Louise Rook-Schofield, Cole Dzubak, Dan Sharrow, and Bob Sawyer.Written, Directed, Soundscape Engineer: Joe SwensonExecutive Producer: Ian Ashland
About Justin Thyme

Justin Thyme (yes, that’s really his name) races against a clock he doesn't know is ticking in order to save a world on the bring of WWIII.STARRINGDerek Kingsley Justin ThymeSteve Mize Many RolesClaire Shadrawy Penny PincierCole Dzubak Morris CodyAntonella Perez Ferrero Isabella RingingBob Sawyer Juan Bad DudeNathan Roach Yuri NatingKevin Lowney Ivan TukiltuLouise Rook-Schofield CIA DirectorPaul Dela Ross Justin CaseWill he be in time? If he is, he'll be Justin Thyme!WRITTEN and DIRECTED by: Joe SwensonExecutive PRODUCER / Director: Ian AshlandSoundscape Engineers: Joe Swenson and Yana Ramos
