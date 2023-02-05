Looking to learn more about the intersections between public policy, programs, and people living at or near the poverty level? Join the Ohio Association of Food...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
Aging Hungry
It is often stated that Ohio is an aging state. But what does that mean? And how do we create communities that support all of us as we age? Ohio’s older adult population is projected to increase by 21% by 2030! Unfortunately for some, food insecurity and poverty become more prevalent as they age. Recently, Ohio foodbanks have been seeing an uptick in older adults seeking help, with households with at least one Ohioan over 60 making up a third of our caseload statewide. Sarah, Just a Bite cohost, spoke with Beth Kowalczyk from Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging who gave an overview of our aging state and what policy solutions would support our older Ohioans, Sarah Brown from the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to talk about the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, and Patty, a resident from Mahoning County, Ohio about her experience navigating nutrition programs as an older adult.
References:
Find more information on the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging on their website, their twitter, and their Facebook page.
Learn more about the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank on their website, their Twitter, their Instagram, and their Facebook page.
Find your local Produce Perks location to get additional SNAP dollars for fresh fruits and vegetables.
7/28/2023
1:00:09
Food is Symbolic of Love When Words Are Inadequate
Michael Knote of Have A Gay Day joined Just a Bite host, Sarah, to talk about the great work Have A Gay Day is doing to meet neighbors and clients where they are at and provide them with a welcoming and inclusive environment. Michael and Sarah discuss the stigma and barriers LGBTQ+ Ohioans face and their disproportionate rates of food insecurity, homelessness, and poverty. Listen to learn more about what Ohio’s hunger relief network can do to be more inclusive and break down barriers for LGBTQ+ Ohioans.
References:
Visit Have A Gay Day at their website, their Facebook, and their Twitter.
Support Have A Gay Day by donating here. If you donate $10 or more during the month of June 2023, Have A Gay Day has the chance to win a $10,000 grant to support their efforts in Montgomery County, Ohio!
Learn about the findings from the study mentioned, done by UCLA’S Williams Institute, here.
Find your local foodbank to find help, volunteer, and donate here.
6/13/2023
44:07
Ohioans on SNAP Share Their Stories
SNAP recipients had been receiving extra COVID SNAP benefits for 3 years to weather the economic impacts of the pandemic. It had been a lifeline for many, where they could finally afford the foods they preferred and needed to manage their diet related diseases and feel food secure. Unfortunately, since those benefits ended in March, SNAP recipients no longer have that additional money that they used to meet their basic needs, while the side effects of COVID still remain. To get a sense of how this is impacting Ohioans, we met with 5 Ohioans who participate in SNAP to talk to them about their experiences and what they think folks need to hear when it comes to making ends meet. We extend our most sincere thanks to each of them for sharing their time and their stories.
References:
Read our 2022 brief on older adults and the impact SNAP EAs had on their lives here.
Read our recent tweet thread about the impact SNAP EAs had on older adults and the need to increase the minimum SNAP benefit.
Find your local foodbank to find help, volunteer, and donate here.
Enjoyed this episode? Please leave a review and subscribe to get episodes in your podcast feed as soon as we upload every other week!
5/2/2023
1:48:51
How Our State-Funded Food Programs Boost the Economy
The primary benefit from making sure that every person has the wholesome food they need is that fewer people suffer the indignity and harm of hunger. But did you know there are many other benefits to hunger relief? Today we’re going to dive deeper into one less commonly explored way that our state-funded emergency food programs benefit Ohio: through the indirect economic activity they generate! Economist Dr. Howard Fleeter joins the podcast to talk about his Independent Economic Impact Analysis of our food purchasing programs and the economic multiplier effects that come with food assistance!
References:
Read the latest Independent Economic Impact Analysis for our State-Funded Food Programs, as prepared by Dr. Fleeter.
Review our request for increased funding for the Ohio Food Program and Agricultural Clearance Program and add your name to our list of supporters for this request.
Learn more about Dr. Howard Fleeter’s career, experience, and areas of expertise and what makes Fleeter & Associates Ohio’s premier public policy research firm.
Find your local foodbank to find help, volunteer, and donate here.
4/18/2023
34:48
Thriving Ohio Families through Tax Policy
Will Petrik of Policy Matters Ohio comes on the podcast to talk about the recent threats to the economic security and stability of Ohioans to as well as a meaningful solution to make the state tax code more equitable, allow families to weather the high inflation they are experiencing, and ensure that families can thrive. A state funded child tax credit, or the Thriving Families Tax Credit, is extremely popular among Ohioans. Listen to learn more about what this tax credit would entail and how we could make equitable and sustainable changes to the state tax code.
References:
Find Policy Matters Ohio on their website, Twitter and Facebook.
Find Will Petrik on Twitter @WillPetrik and via email [email protected].
“Ohio Voters Support Taxing the Wealthy and Investing More in Workers and Families,” Evangel Penumaka & Tenneth Fairclough II, Data for Progress.
See Policy Matters Ohio’s tweet thread about the polling they conducted with Data for Progress.
Looking to learn more about the intersections between public policy, programs, and people living at or near the poverty level? Join the Ohio Association of Foodbanks external affairs team to hear about issues and topics impacting the Ohioans we serve and how you can help! Just a Bite brings you timely conversations, analysis, and insight in bite-size episodes, plus action steps you can take. Subscribe now to get episodes in your podcast feed as soon as we upload every other week!