Ohioans on SNAP Share Their Stories

5/2/2023 1:48:51

SNAP recipients had been receiving extra COVID SNAP benefits for 3 years to weather the economic impacts of the pandemic. It had been a lifeline for many, where they could finally afford the foods they preferred and needed to manage their diet related diseases and feel food secure. Unfortunately, since those benefits ended in March, SNAP recipients no longer have that additional money that they used to meet their basic needs, while the side effects of COVID still remain. To get a sense of how this is impacting Ohioans, we met with 5 Ohioans who participate in SNAP to talk to them about their experiences and what they think folks need to hear when it comes to making ends meet. We extend our most sincere thanks to each of them for sharing their time and their stories. References: Read our 2022 brief on older adults and the impact SNAP EAs had on their lives here. Read our recent tweet thread about the impact SNAP EAs had on older adults and the need to increase the minimum SNAP benefit. Find your local foodbank to find help, volunteer, and donate here.