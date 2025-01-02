S4:001 Genesis 1-5

What is God's design for gender identity and marriage? Today, Emma Dotter is joined by Watermark Family Director Chris Sherrod to walk through how Genesis 1-5 shapes how we live today. God is the designer and definer of reality, so He in His goodness is the one who gets to determine gender and marriage. However, our culture says we are the ones who get to decide our own reality. Genesis 3:15 foreshadows a promise that the rest of the Old Testament unfolds that a serpent-crusher will come to redeem and restore God's creation that sin has distorted. Additional Scripture Referenced: Isaiah 29:16 – God is our designer Isaiah 64:8 – we are all the work of God's hand Romans 8:18-25 – our bodies will be redeemed and healed fully one day For a helpful resource on helping children understand gender, check out this book by Marty Machowski God Made Boys and Girls: https://www.christianbook.com/girls-helping-children-understand-gift-gender/marty-machowski/9781645070313/pd/070315?en=google&event=SHOP&kw=childrens-books-0-20%7C070315&p=1179710&utm_source=google&p=1234083&dv=c&cb_src=google&cb_typ=shopping&cb_cmp=20379181146&cb_adg=157175267691&cb_kyw=&utm_medium=shopping&snav=GMERCH&gclid=Cj0KCQiAsOq6BhDuARIsAGQ4-zjFVPL-Iu9c1Em2ttnLIkV930N0uInCIEPhnZD-xZ3d0HK90BZ2loAaAh7IEALw_wcB