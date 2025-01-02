Today, Emma Dotter talks with Watermark member Nate Alvis discuss Genesis 6-10 and what it means for God to have "regretted" his creation of man. They also discuss how Noah's drunkenness showed his weakness, yet was called faithful. Scripture References: Ezekiel 1:28 - Ezekiel's revelation of a rainbow. Revelation 4:3 Referenced Article by Emma Dotter: https://www.gotquestions.org/dealing-with-regrets.html Check out Nate Alvis' former episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/s3-056-job-11/id1600151923?i=1000649557256 Update your Join The Journey App today for fun new features! https://apps.apple.com/us/app/join-the-journey/id945606622 Check out Dtown on February 7-8th for your students! https://www.watermark.org/events/6382-dtown-2025
18:27
S4:001 Genesis 1-5
What is God's design for gender identity and marriage? Today, Emma Dotter is joined by Watermark Family Director Chris Sherrod to walk through how Genesis 1-5 shapes how we live today. God is the designer and definer of reality, so He in His goodness is the one who gets to determine gender and marriage. However, our culture says we are the ones who get to decide our own reality. Genesis 3:15 foreshadows a promise that the rest of the Old Testament unfolds that a serpent-crusher will come to redeem and restore God's creation that sin has distorted. Additional Scripture Referenced: Isaiah 29:16 – God is our designer Isaiah 64:8 – we are all the work of God's hand Romans 8:18-25 – our bodies will be redeemed and healed fully one day For a helpful resource on helping children understand gender, check out this book by Marty Machowski God Made Boys and Girls: https://www.christianbook.com/girls-helping-children-understand-gift-gender/marty-machowski/9781645070313/pd/070315?en=google&event=SHOP&kw=childrens-books-0-20%7C070315&p=1179710&utm_source=google&p=1234083&dv=c&cb_src=google&cb_typ=shopping&cb_cmp=20379181146&cb_adg=157175267691&cb_kyw=&utm_medium=shopping&snav=GMERCH&gclid=Cj0KCQiAsOq6BhDuARIsAGQ4-zjFVPL-Iu9c1Em2ttnLIkV930N0uInCIEPhnZD-xZ3d0HK90BZ2loAaAh7IEALw_wcB
22:48
S3:258 Revelation 22:16-20
Today, Emma Dotter finishes out the 2024 year by discussing Revelation 22:16-20, Jesus' identity, the call to come, and the hope we have in Jesus' return.
7:08
S3:257 Revelation 22:12-13
In today's episode, Lauren Atkinson takes us through Revelation 22:12-13 and helps us to reflect back on all the wonderful things that God has done for us and how because of what he has done, we can look forward to all that is coming. Link for TA's message: https://www.watermark.org/message/10962-jesus-and-the-word
8:59
BONUS: Exciting things coming with Join The Journey!
In today's special bonus episode, Emma Dotter talks with Gordon Burgett and Skipper Pickle from Watermark's software development team about the new features that are coming to the Join the Journey app in 2025! Some of the highlighted new features include progress tracking for your reading and a new community group portal!
