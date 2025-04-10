Powered by RND
Jesus and Jewish Law

Logan Williams and Paul Sloan
Two New Testament scholars who specialise in Jewish law explore how Jesus interprets and applies the Mosaic law in the canonical gospels.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • 5. Oozing with Power: A Zavah Touches Jesus (Mark 5.25–34)
    In Mark 5, a woman who experienced vaginal bleeding for 12 years touches Jesus. What happens when she does this, and why? In this episode we dive into Leviticus 15, the legislation genital discharges, both natural and unnatural. We look at how this legislation was applied by ancient Jews and how all this helps us read Mark 5.24–35 with new eyes.We are doing a Q&A for our next episode! Make sure to listen to the end for the information about how to send in your questions. Primary Sources Referenced in This Episode: Mishnah Keilim 1.7–8. https://www.sefaria.org/Mishnah_Kelim.1.7?lang=biSifre BaMidbar 1. https://www.sefaria.org/Sifrei_Bamidbar.1.1-8?lang=biDamascus Document (CD) 12.1. https://palimpsest.stmarytx.edu/thanneken/th6314/content/DamascusDocument.htmTemple Scroll (11Q19) 45.7–17. http://dss.collections.imj.org.il/templeSecondary Sources Referred to in this Episode: Dale Allison "Healing in the Wings of His Garment: The Synoptics and Malachi 4:2", in The Word Leaps the Gap: Essays on Scripture and Theology in Honor of Richard Hays (ed. J. Ross Wagner; Grand Rapids: Eerdmans, 2008), 132-146. https://www.academia.edu/118917364/Healing_in_the_Wings_of_His_Garment_The_Synoptics_and_Malachi_4_2 Candida Moss, "The Man with the Flow of Power: Porous Bodies in Mark 5:25–34", Journal of biblical Literature 128 (2010): 507–519. http://jstor.org/stable/25765949?seq=1Matthew Thiessen, Jesus and the Forces of Death: The Gospels’ Portrayal of Ritual Impurity within First-Century Judaism (Grand Rapids: Baker Academic, 2020): https://bakerpublishinggroup.com/books/jesus-and-the-forces-of-death/399984
  • 4. Contagious with Life: Jesus Heals a Leper (Mark 1.39–44)
    Lepers weren't "excluded" from all of society in ancient Judaism. So what is the significance of Jesus touching a leper?The focus of this episode is the scene where Jesus "purifies" a leper through touch in Mark 1.39–44. This short passage raises numerous questions: Did Jesus disregard the torah when he touched the leper? What was the leper doing in the synagogue if lepers were marginalised and excluded from society? In healing the leper, did Jesus usurp the role of the priests? If Jesus purifies him, why does Jesus tell him to go make offerings "for his purification". And how does this function as a "witness" to the priests? To approach these issues, we provide a detailed examination of the leprosy legislation in Leviticus 13–14 and its interpretation in ancient Judaism, and, as usual, we do a bit of myth busting along the way. For example: Lepers, it turns out, were only excluded from particular spaces, not all of society, and they could actually attend synagogue services! We also get into a detailed discussion of Jesus' limits as a Judahite and what that means for his relationship with Levitical priests.The episode closes with three final questions: Did Jesus contract impurity from touching the Leper? Would Jesus disagree with the “exclusionary” facet of lepra legislation? And does this scene portray Jesus as being contagious with holiness?—————Primary Sources in This Episode:The Temple Scroll (11QTemple/11Q19) 48.14–17. Link: http://dss.collections.imj.org.il/temple Mishnah, Negaim 13: https://www.sefaria.org/Mishnah_Negaim.13.1?lang=biTosefta, Keilim Kamma 1.11: https://sefaria.org/Tosefta_Kelim_Kamma.1.11?lang=bi Josephus, Antiquities 3.264 [not 3.246!]: https://lexundria.com/j_aj/3.264/wstSecondary Sources in This Episode: Jacob Milgrom, Leviticus 1–16: A New Translation with Introduction and Commentary, Anchor Bible (New Haven: Yale University Press, 1991): https://yalebooks.yale.edu/book/9780300139402/leviticus-1-16/Matthew Thiessen, Jesus and the Forces of Death: The Gospels’ Portrayal of Ritual Impurity within First-Century Judaism (Grand Rapids: Baker Academic, 2020): https://bakerpublishinggroup.com/books/jesus-and-the-forces-of-death/399984 Yitzhaq Feder, "The Wilderness Camp Paradigm in the Holiness Source and the Temple Scroll: From Purity Laws to Cult Politics", Journal of Ancient Judaism 5 (2014): 290–310: https://brill.com/view/journals/jaj/5/3/article-p290_2.xml?language=en
  • 3. The Redemption, Circumcision, and Purification of Baby Jesus (Luke 2.21–24)
    In this episode we look at Mary and Joseph's obedience to three commandments in Luke 2.21–24: the commandment for the redemption of the firstborn (Exodus 13:11-15; Numbers 3:40-41; Numbers 18:15-16), the commandment to circumcise every male child on the eighth day (Genesis 17.10-14), and the commandment for parturient purification (Leviticus 12.1–8). Our discussion goes through the commandments in their context in the Old Testament and explain how Luke is portraying Jesus' family as being obedient to Torah (while responding to objections that Luke is unfamiliar with first-century Jewish practice). We also explore the theological implications of the fact that Jesus acquired ritual impurity at his birth!Secondary Sources referenced in this episode:Roy Gane, Cult and Character: Purification Offerings, Day of Atonement, and Theodicy (Winona Lake: Eisenbrauns, 2005). Link: https://www.eisenbrauns.org/books/titles/978-1-57506-101-6.html Andrew Rillera, Lamb of the Free: Recovering the Varied Sacrificial Understandings of Jesus’s Death (Eugene: Cascade, 2024). Link: https://wipfandstock.com/9781666703047/lamb-of-the-free/Matthew Thiessen, 'The Legislation of Leviticus 12 in Light of Ancient Embryology’, Vetus Testamentum 68 (2018): 297-319. Link: https://www.jstor.org/stable/26566777Further reading: D. Erbele-Küster, Body, Gender and Purity in Leviticus 12 and 15 (London: The Library of Hebrew Bible/Old Testament Studies; Bloomsbury Academic, 2017). Link: https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/body-gender-and-purity-in-leviticus-12-and-15-9780567708762/Sarah Whitear, 'Solving the Gender Problem in Leviticus 12: From Philo to Feminism' Annali di Storia dell’Esegesi 37 (2020): 299–320. Link: https://asejournal.net/category/issues/page/4/Matthew Thiessen, ‘Luke 2:22, Leviticus 12, and Parturient Impurity’, Novum Testamentum 54 (2012): 16–29. Link: https://www.jstor.org/stable/23253627Jonathan Klawans, 'Notions of Gentile Impurity in Ancient Judaism' AJS Review 20 (1995): 285–312. Link: https://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/1486819.pdf
  • 2. Ritual Impurity in the Law
    What is impurity? How do people contract it? How do they get rid of it? And why does any of this matter for understanding Jesus? In this episode, we offer a whistle-stop tour of the ritual purity system in Leviticus 12–15, Numbers 5, and Numbers 19. We discuss the meaning of holy/profane/pure/impure, outline the sources of impurity, and explain how the sacrificial system fits into all this.
  • 1. Debunking Seven Misconceptions About the Law
    In this episode we address the following seven common misconceptions about the Law:1. Obeying the law is about earning your way to God.2. The law demands perfection and is an impossible burden.3. Being impure means you are evil or sinful.4. The law excludes gentiles.5. The law uniformly obligates all humans.6. The law governs external actions, not the heart.7. Sacrifice is about God punishing an animal instead of you for your sin.
