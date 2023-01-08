Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to JAMA Medical News in the App
Listen to JAMA Medical News in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
JAMA Medical News

JAMA Medical News

Podcast JAMA Medical News
Podcast JAMA Medical News

JAMA Medical News

JAMA Network
add
Discussions of timely topics in clinical medicine, biomedical research, public health, health policy, and more, featured in the Medical News section of JAMA, th...
More
Health & FitnessMedicineScience
Discussions of timely topics in clinical medicine, biomedical research, public health, health policy, and more, featured in the Medical News section of JAMA, th...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 154
  • July 2023 Medical News Summary
    Treating Long COVID’s Mental Health Symptoms in Primary Care; This Fall’s COVID-19 Vaccine Will Target Omicron XBB Subvariants—Who Needs to Get It; Avian Influenza Update Related Content: HHS Urges Primary Care Clinicians to Help Patients Manage Long COVID’s Mental Health Symptoms Vigilance Urged Against Bird Flu Amid Ongoing Outbreaks in Mammals This Fall’s COVID-19 Vaccines Will Target Omicron XBB Subvariants, but Who Needs Them Remains to Be Seen
    8/1/2023
    15:35
  • Highlights From the American Diabetes Association Scientific Session 2023
    Data on a new crop of hormone analogues for weight loss—including an oral version of semaglutide and the triple agent retatrutide—were recently presented at the American Diabetes Association’s annual Scientific Sessions. Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, the ADA’s chief scientific and medical officer, speaks with JAMA’s Jennifer Abbasi about this and other clinical data presented at the meeting. Related Content: New Weight Loss Drugs Make Headlines at Diabetes Meeting
    7/12/2023
    12:36
  • Worsening US Maternal Death Rates
    The 2021 US maternal mortality rate is more than 10 times the rate of other high-income countries, according to a March 2023 CDC report. In this Q&A, JAMA Editor in Chief Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, PhD, MD, MAS, is joined by Monica McLemore, PhD, MPH, RN, University of Washington, Audra Meadows, MD, MPH, UC San Diego, and Joia Crear-Perry, MD, founder and president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative, to discuss these concerning numbers and why preventable death rates are worsening in the US. Related Content: Trends in State-Level Maternal Mortality by Racial and Ethnic Group in the United States Worsening US Maternal Death Rates US Maternal Mortality Is Unacceptably High, Unequal, and Getting Worse—What Can Be Done About It? Trends in Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity During Delivery-Related Hospitalizations in the United States, 2008 to 2021
    7/3/2023
    33:51
  • June 2023 Medical News Summary
    Sugar Substitutes Don’t Help Weight Control and May Increase Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes, WHO Warns; Social Media and the Youth Mental Health Crisis Related Content: Sugar Substitutes Don’t Help Weight Control and May Increase Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes, WHO Warns Surgeon General Sounds the Alarm on Social Media Use and Youth Mental Health Crisis
    6/27/2023
    10:49
  • Highlights From the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
    JAMA Deputy Editor and JAMA Oncology Editor Mary (Nora) L. Disis, MD, speaks with Kimmie Ng, MD, MPH, chair of the meeting’s Scientific Program Committee and associate chief of the Division of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Related Content: Highlights From the ASCO Annual Meeting—New Approaches to Cancers of the Blood, Brain, Lung, and More
    6/21/2023
    21:41

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About JAMA Medical News

Discussions of timely topics in clinical medicine, biomedical research, public health, health policy, and more, featured in the Medical News section of JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Podcast website

Listen to JAMA Medical News, The School of Greatness and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

JAMA Medical News

JAMA Medical News

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

JAMA Medical News: Podcasts in Family