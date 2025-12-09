Why do we need sunscreen and how does it work?
12/09/2025 | 15 mins.
We all know it’s important to use sunscreen in the hot Australian sun, but what exactly is sunscreen? And how does it work? Nij and the kids are joined by dermatologist Professor Pablo Fernández-Peñas for a slippery, summery and sparkling journey.
What is snot and why do we have it?
12/02/2025 | 13 mins.
It's time to get nosy as we answer: What is snot? What are boogers? How is snot made and why do we have it? Nij and the kids join Associate Professor Kim Murphy on a slimy slip and slide through some giant nostrils.
Why is there dew on everything in the morning?
11/25/2025 | 14 mins.
The grass is wet, but there’s been no rain, and the skies are clear... What explains the dampness covering everything on a cool morning? It's called dew! Meteorologist and ABC weather presenter Nate Byrne joins Nij and the kids to explain what exactly dew is, and where it comes from.
How do magnets work?
11/18/2025 | 14 mins.
Nij is out of fridge magnets and discovers they can't be replaced by just any piece of metal. What gives magnets their power to pull and push, and how do they stick to things? Nij and the kids get the answer from physicist Dr Cathy Foley, who explains how magnets work and why they're so special.
What are nits and why do they make us itch?
11/11/2025 | 12 mins.
Nij has nits! But what are nits, and why do they make us itch? Medical entomologist Cameron Webb and the kids comb through Nij's head for a close-up look.
Imagine This