Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsKids & FamilyImagine This
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Imagine This
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Imagine This

ABC Kids listen
Kids & Family
Imagine This
Latest episode

53 episodes

  • Imagine This

    Why do we need sunscreen and how does it work?

    12/09/2025 | 15 mins.

    We all know it’s important to use sunscreen in the hot Australian sun, but what exactly is sunscreen? And how does it work? Nij and the kids are joined by dermatologist Professor Pablo Fernández-Peñas for a slippery, summery and sparkling journey.

  • Imagine This

    What is snot and why do we have it?

    12/02/2025 | 13 mins.

    It's time to get nosy as we answer: What is snot? What are boogers? How is snot made and why do we have it? Nij and the kids join Associate Professor Kim Murphy on a slimy slip and slide through some giant nostrils.

  • Imagine This

    Why is there dew on everything in the morning?

    11/25/2025 | 14 mins.

    The grass is wet, but there’s been no rain, and the skies are clear... What explains the dampness covering everything on a cool morning? It's called dew! Meteorologist and ABC weather presenter Nate Byrne joins Nij and the kids to explain what exactly dew is, and where it comes from. 

  • Imagine This

    How do magnets work?

    11/18/2025 | 14 mins.

    Nij is out of fridge magnets and discovers they can't be replaced by just any piece of metal. What gives magnets their power to pull and push, and how do they stick to things? Nij and the kids get the answer from physicist Dr Cathy Foley, who explains how magnets work and why they're so special.

  • Imagine This

    What are nits and why do they make us itch?

    11/11/2025 | 12 mins.

    Nij has nits! But what are nits, and why do they make us itch? Medical entomologist Cameron Webb and the kids comb through Nij's head for a close-up look.

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Imagine This

Imagine This is a science podcast for the young and curious. Have you ever wondered how bees make honey? Or how do fish breathe underwater? Or, very importantly, where your poo goes when you flush it down the toilet? Imagine This is a series of puzzling science questions from inquisitive young minds. Our host, Dr Niraj Lal, chats to kids and Australia's leading academics, taking you on imaginative adventures to learn about the world around us and find the answers together.  This podcast is suited to kids aged 4 and up, though all members of the family are sure to learn something!
Podcast website
Kids & Family

Listen to Imagine This, Deep Sleep Sounds and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Imagine This: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa
    Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa
    True Crime, News
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/4/2026 - 4:02:23 PM