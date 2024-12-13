Hollywood lied to us: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer is a Christmas classic... but how much do we really know about reindeer? In the last instalment of "Hollywood lied to us" for 2024, Ann Jones fact-checks the festive fairytale for biological accuracy.What would it take for a reindeer to fly? What are their noses really like? Would a glowing nose even make a decent fog light??Featuring:Belinda Smith, ABC Science Online reporterTim Horstkotte, Staff scientist at Department of Ecology and Environmental Science, Umeå UniversityProduction:Ann Jones, Presenter / ProducerPetria Ladgrove, ProducerNat Tencic, ProducerIsabella Tropiano, additional masteringThis episode of What the Duck?! was produced on the lands of the Wadawarrung, Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung and Kaurna people.If you want to hear more "What the Duck?" episodes- please like and subscribe here.
Hollywood lied to us: The Lion King
The Lion King (1994), aka Hamlet with Cats, is an iconic family classic. But would The Lion King's portrayal of a pride make biologists proud?Ann Jones presents “Hollywood lied to us” - a What The Duck?! podcast that takes your favourite movies and puts them under the microscope to work out what would happen in the real world and what’s just Hollywood magic.Would Simba really end up with Nala?Would the hyena henchmen really fall in line for a lion?They’re the big questions and Ann Jones has all the answers."Featuring:Amanda Finn, The Lion King super fan, Theatre, travel, and lifestyle journalist.Dr Neil Jordan, Conservation Scientist in the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of New South Wales and Taronga Conservation Society Australia, and researcher with Botswana Predator Conservation.The Lion King, 1994, Disney Studios.Production:Ann Jones, Presenter / Producer.Petria Ladgrove, Producer.Additional mastering: Isabella TropianoCheck out our Hyena episode here!This episode of What the Duck?! was produced on the land of the Wadawarrung and Kaurna people.
Hollywood lied to us: Groundhog Day
The movie is fictional but Groundhog Day (asking a groundhog for a long-term weather report) IS A REAL THING!But wait, what even ARE groundhogs? AND do they have any qualifications in meteorology?Ann Jones is examining the biological accuracy of classic movies with the help of scientists and fans in the series "Hollywood Lied to Us."Featuring:Link Olson, Curator of Mammals, University of Alaska Museum.Dr Adam Daniel, Western Sydney University. Associate Professor Mike Rennie, Lakehead University.Groundhog Day by Columbia Pictures Production:Ann Jones, Presenter / Producer.Petria Ladgrove, Producer.Additional mastering: Isabella TropianoThis episode of What the Duck?! was produced on the land of the Wadawarrung and Kaurna people.If you want to hear more "What the Duck?" episodes- please like and subscribe here.
Hollywood lied to us: The Little Mermaid
Yes, the Little Mermaid is an animated movie, but if it were real, where would this mermaid paradise be? Is it plausible that Ursula the Octo-woman would have henchmen in the form of eels? Ann Jones is examining the biological accuracy with the help of scientists and fans of classic movies in the series "Hollywood Lied to Us."Featuring:Flo Rama- The Little Mermaid super fan. Professor Peter Godfrey-Smith, Sydney University. The Little Mermaid, Disney Studios.Production:Ann Jones, Presenter / Producer.Petria Ladgrove, Producer.Additional mastering: Isabella TropianoThis episode of What the Duck?! was produced on the land of the Wadawarrung and Kaurna people.If you want to hear more "What the Duck?" episodes- please like and subscribe here.
Hollywood lied to us: Jaws
Jaws (1975) was a massive hit that also created a whole lot of fear, but does anything in the film really stand up to shark science? Do sharks stalk humans? Do they roar? What can they sense? There are so many misconceptions when it comes to sharks that even now, 50 years later, these are impacting shark policies in Australia, and have come to be known as 'the jaws effect.'Featuring:Sophie Maycock, shark obsessive and founder of SharkSpeak. Chris Pepin-Neff – Shark policy expert at the University of Sydney. Jaws (1975) Universal Studios.Production:Ann Jones, Presenter / Producer.Petria Ladgrove, Producer.Additional mastering: Isabella TropianoThis episode of What the Duck?! was produced on the land of the Wadawarrung and Kaurna people.If you want to hear more "What the Duck?" episodes- please like and subscribe here.