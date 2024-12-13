Hollywood lied to us: Jaws

Jaws (1975) was a massive hit that also created a whole lot of fear, but does anything in the film really stand up to shark science? Do sharks stalk humans? Do they roar? What can they sense? There are so many misconceptions when it comes to sharks that even now, 50 years later, these are impacting shark policies in Australia, and have come to be known as 'the jaws effect.'Featuring:Sophie Maycock, shark obsessive and founder of SharkSpeak. Chris Pepin-Neff – Shark policy expert at the University of Sydney. Jaws (1975) Universal Studios.Production:Ann Jones, Presenter / Producer.Petria Ladgrove, Producer.Additional mastering: Isabella TropianoThis episode of What the Duck?! was produced on the land of the Wadawarrung and Kaurna people.If you want to hear more "What the Duck?" episodes- please like and subscribe here.