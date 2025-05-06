Hunt. Fish. Freedom. - Presented By The International Order of T Roosevelt

In this episode of Hunt. Fish. Freedom., host Kenia Link sits down with YouTuber and fishing influencer Josh Jorgenson of BlacktipH to talk about the freedom to fish. Fresh off the big win of preserving the right to hunt and fish in the Florida constitution, Josh Jorgenson shares the workload that is YET to be done - combatting mismanagement, reigning in unreasonable diving practices, and what we can all do to ensure that these fisheries are enshrined ecologically, as well as in the constitution, for generations to come. Learn why Josh thinks it is important to use his platforms to stand up for protecting fishing in more states across the county and even the globe.
Episode 5 - Why Every State Needs the Right to Hunt and Fish—A Look at Maine’s Fight for Constitutional Protection
In this episode of Hunt. Fish. Freedom., host Kenia Link sits down on the floor of IOTR 2025 in Naples, Florida with Executive Director Luke Hilgemann and Representative Liz Caruso of Maine — the trio dives into why it’s important to add the right to hunt and fish to your state constitution if it’s not there already. They talk about Liz’s bill to enshrine the right to hunt and fish in Maine, what inspired her to bring forward this landmark legislation, how the process of drafting legislation like this works, why Maine needs a right to hunt and fish enshrined in the state constitution, and more!
Episode 4 - From The Ring To The Wild, Fighting For Conservation with King Pedford
In this episode of Hunt. Fish. Freedom., host Kenia Link sits down with retired boxer and avid hunter King Pedford—the two dive deep into King’s transition from professional boxer to his ‘hunting’ career, how staying sharp while remaining patient is a skill that carried over from boxing to hunting, and the birth of Haymaker Hunting.
Episode 3 - Getting Kids Into Hunting Through Homeschooling with Bethany Beathard
In this episode of Hunt. Fish. Freedom., host Kenia Link sits down with Bethany Beathard—a military wife, homeschooling mom of five, and passionate outdoorswoman. They dive into the importance of getting kids involved in hunting, fishing, and conservation, as well as the growing role of women in the hunting community.
Bethany shares how she weaves nature-based learning into her homeschooling curriculum, teaching her children ethical hunting practices, outdoor survival skills, and conservation awareness from an early age. She also talks about the power of community in the outdoors, especially for women, and how social media helps connect like-minded hunters and anglers.
Plus, they discuss:
- The best ways to introduce kids to hunting and fishing
- Cooking wild game and passing down outdoor traditions
- Why conservation efforts need youth involvement
- How to build a supportive outdoor community online
If you're passionate about hunting, fishing, and preserving outdoor traditions, this episode is a must-listen!
Episode 2 - What Does It Take To Cover The Outdoors Effectively In This Environment With Gabriella Hoffman
Kenia catches up with media personality, policy analyst, outdoor writer, and podcaster Gabriella Hoffman. Gabby and Kenia talk about the media environment around outdoor and hunting/fishing policy, what it will take to ensure better media coverage of our issues, why early adventures in the outdoors are important for moulding the next generation of sportsmen and women, how to get involved in outdoor policy, and much more!
