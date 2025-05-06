Hunt. Fish. Freedom. - Presented By The International Order of T Roosevelt

Episode 5 - Why Every State Needs the Right to Hunt and Fish—A Look at Maine’s Fight for Constitutional Protection

In this episode of Hunt. Fish. Freedom., host Kenia Link sits down on the floor of IOTR 2025 in Naples, Florida with Executive Director Luke Hilgemann and Representative Liz Caruso of Maine — the trio dives into why it's important to add the right to hunt and fish to your state constitution if it's not there already. They talk about Liz's bill to enshrine the right to hunt and fish in Maine, what inspired her to bring forward this landmark legislation, how the process of drafting legislation like this works, why Maine needs a right to hunt and fish enshrined in the state constitution, and more! Connect with Representative Caruso Read The Bill: https://www.billtrack50.com/billdetail/1849642 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lizcarusoformaine?igsh=N3BuaWozNjQzM3I3 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1ZKZwsoTtf/?mibextid=wwXIfr Learn More: https://mainemorningstar.com/2025/03/12/maine-legislature-weighs-constitutional-right-to-hunt-and-fish/