Humor Me with Robert Smigel and Friends

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14 episodes
- In our live season finale, Robert and his guests Will Forte, Patton Oswalt, and writer Dino Stamatopoulos (Starburns from Community, Moral Orel) help a Christopher Lee fan who wants to contact the late actor and needs some funny jokes to impress him. They are joined by psychic medium Christopher LaPrath, who attempts to connect with Mr. Lee himself. Taped at Dynasty Typewriter in downtown LA, July 6, 2026. Special appearances by actor Eddie Deezen (Grease) and opening act Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
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- Kevin, an acting teacher from Las Vegas contacts Humor Me, after he was being bullied by his boss at work. Comedian Dave Attell and Mr. Show, Moral Orel and Conan writer Dino Stamatopoulos joins Robert to help write a letter to his boss pleading for him to be treated with dignity and respect.
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- In our stunning conclusion, Megann, who sought help "winning" in couples therapy, shockingly takes Robert's suggestion and tries to appear on Kill Tony instead! With our guests, The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and her husband Michael Koman, co-creator of The Paper and Nathan For You.
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- Hello, Humor Me Listeners! We want to share a new show you might enjoy, it’s “Paul's Best Podcast ”!!!
About the Show: Paul’s Best Podcast is a comedy podcast hosted by comedian Paul Virzi. Each week Paul sits down with a special guest and they discuss the absolute best of what that guest knows and loves the most. Whether it’s an athlete, movie, cuisine or a car, the talk is nothing but the best. If you are looking for negativity or mediocrity, this is not the podcast for you. If you want to hear some of the most talented people talk about the very best of all things, buckle up and enjoy!
Listen here and subscribe to Paul's Best Podcast on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!
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- Megann wants to one-up her husband in couples therapy. The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and her husband Michael Koman, producer of “The Paper” and “Nathan For You” join Robert to help Megann get the upper hand, even suggesting she do it via another very famous podcaster.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Humor Me with Robert Smigel and Friends
A weekly podcast where host, Robert Smigel, and a rotating panel, his friends, assist callers seeking help in making something in their real life funnier. Anything. A best man speech, a eulogy, a breakup letter, a cover letter, an apology, a Tinder profile - Robert, with a panel of professional comedy writers and comedians, will punch it up and get results. Want help with your writing assignment? Submit it to: speakpipe.com/humormePodcast website
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