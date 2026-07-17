Humor Me with Robert Smigel and Friends

Hello, Humor Me Listeners! We want to share a new show you might enjoy, it’s “Paul's Best Podcast ”!!!

About the Show: Paul’s Best Podcast is a comedy podcast hosted by comedian Paul Virzi. Each week Paul sits down with a special guest and they discuss the absolute best of what that guest knows and loves the most. Whether it’s an athlete, movie, cuisine or a car, the talk is nothing but the best. If you are looking for negativity or mediocrity, this is not the podcast for you. If you want to hear some of the most talented people talk about the very best of all things, buckle up and enjoy!

Listen here and subscribe to Paul's Best Podcast on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.