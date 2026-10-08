After the night out comes the part where you try to figure out what actually happened. In Part 2 of our trip back to the club, we’re going back to the nights of bathroom besties, blurry digital camera photos and waking up the next morning trying to piece together exactly what happened. From club promoters, passbacks and bathroom attendants to Facebook albums, drunk texts and the thrill of seeing your club photos posted online, we’re reliving the rituals of going out before smartphones changed the way we partied. We’re talking about making lifelong friends in club bathrooms, disappearing without anyone knowing where you went, the morning-after debrief and all the questionable decisions that somehow became our best stories. And, of course, we’re getting into the nights that actually led to something more — from club crushes to the people who became our partners. Whether you were a club kid, a bar regular or just remember a night out ending with everyone crammed into one person’s bed trying to reconstruct the evening, this episode is a trip back to the era when you could truly disappear for a night — and somehow, we always made it home.



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You Had 2 Be There is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.