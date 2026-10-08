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18 episodes
- There was nothing casual about being a girl-group fan. You had a favorite member, a favorite song, a favorite outfit and, more importantly, very strong opinions about which group was the best. We’re going back to the era of Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Danity Kane, Pussycat Dolls and all the girl groups that had us completely obsessed. From picking our dream group and debating which members we’d be to dissecting perfectly coordinated outfits, music videos, choreography and larger-than-life personas, we’re reliving what made girl-group fandom so iconic. We’re talking No Scrubs, Survivor, Wannabe, Waterfalls and the songs that instantly transport us back, plus the endless girl-group trivia we somehow thought we knew by heart. We’re also getting into the groups that came and went way too quickly, solo careers, reunion dreams and the childhood memories of choreographing Spice Girls routines for talent shows and family parties. Whether you were a Spice Girls girl, a Destiny’s Child girl, a TLC girl or somehow had a favorite in every group, this episode is a trip back to the era when girl groups gave us the songs, style, drama and childhood dreams we couldn’t get enough of.
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You Had 2 Be There is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
- Boy bands were more than just music — they were posters on our bedroom walls, songs we knew by heart and crushes we were convinced were going to become our future husbands. We’re going back to the era of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, O-Town and the boy bands that completely took over our lives. From picking a favorite member and fighting with your friends over who was the hottest to collecting magazines, CDs, posters and merch, we’re reliving the rituals that made boy-band fandom feel like a full-time job. We’re talking TRL, teen magazines, music videos, choreography, fan clubs, concerts, AIM away messages, getting completely dressed up for concerts in the hopes that your favorite boy might notice you and the absolute delusion of thinking he could somehow see you from the stage. We’re also getting into the breakup era, solo careers and the moment we realized our favorite bands weren’t going to be around forever. Whether you were an *NSYNC girl, a Backstreet girl, an O-Town girl or somehow loved them all, this episode is a trip back to the era when boy bands were everywhere and having a favorite member was basically a personality trait.
Feel like you WERE there? Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe so you never miss an episode of You Had 2 Be There.
Keep up with us on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
You Had 2 Be There is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
- School dances were a rite of passage. We’re going back to the nights of getting ready with your friends, stressing over what to wear, figuring out who you were going with and walking into the gym with absolutely no idea how the night would unfold. From questionable dresses, corsages and garters to school dance photos, bathroom touch-ups and trying to work up the courage to ask someone to dance, we’re reliving the rituals that made these nights feel like the biggest events of the year. We’re talking crushes, promposals, slow dances, grinding, dance-floor drama, sneaking drinks, after parties and the songs that instantly transport us back, from Soulja Boy and “Baby Got Back” to “The Cha Cha Slide,” “Cotton Eye Joe” and the slow songs that could determine the entire trajectory of your night. Whether you went with a date, went with your friends or spent the whole night avoiding eye contact during the slow songs, this episode is a trip back to the era when one school dance could feel like the most important night of your life.
Feel like you WERE there? Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe so you never miss an episode of You Had 2 Be There.
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You Had 2 Be There is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
- After the night out comes the part where you try to figure out what actually happened. In Part 2 of our trip back to the club, we’re going back to the nights of bathroom besties, blurry digital camera photos and waking up the next morning trying to piece together exactly what happened. From club promoters, passbacks and bathroom attendants to Facebook albums, drunk texts and the thrill of seeing your club photos posted online, we’re reliving the rituals of going out before smartphones changed the way we partied. We’re talking about making lifelong friends in club bathrooms, disappearing without anyone knowing where you went, the morning-after debrief and all the questionable decisions that somehow became our best stories. And, of course, we’re getting into the nights that actually led to something more — from club crushes to the people who became our partners. Whether you were a club kid, a bar regular or just remember a night out ending with everyone crammed into one person’s bed trying to reconstruct the evening, this episode is a trip back to the era when you could truly disappear for a night — and somehow, we always made it home.
Feel like you WERE there? Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe so you never miss an episode of You Had 2 Be There.
Keep up with us on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
You Had 2 Be There is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
- There was nothing quite like the millennial clubbing era. In Part 1 of our trip back to the club, we’re going back to the nights of getting dressed up, pregaming at the apartment and heading downtown with no ride, no plans and absolutely no idea how the night would end. From Forever 21 dresses, statement necklaces and platform heels to frozen sidewalks, beer coats and trying to convince someone to buy you a drink, we’re reliving the rituals that defined going out in the 2000s and early 2010s. We’re talking cheap drinks, questionable cocktails, fake IDs, dance-floor etiquette, grinding to Lil Jon, first kisses, fake phone numbers and the silent girl-code system for deciding whether a guy was a “yes” or an immediate “abort mission.” Whether you were a dive-bar regular, a club kid or just remember getting ready with your friends while blasting music, this episode is a trip back to the era when going out was an all-night event — and somehow, we always made it home.
Feel like you WERE there? Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe so you never miss an episode of You Had 2 Be There.
Keep up with us on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
You Had 2 Be There is produced in partnership with SickBird Productions.
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About You Had 2 Be There
A nostalgia-packed podcast celebrating the unforgettable moments of the 90s and 2000s. Hosted by Erin Miller, Kate Steinberg, and Nicole Story Dent, each episode revisits pop culture trends, cringe-worthy fashion, early internet moments, and more. With humor, deep dives, and guest stories, this show brings listeners back to the days of AIM chats, mall culture, and iconic teen crushes.
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