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87 episodes
Kylie & Leanne Morgan on Perimenopause Secrets, An Ode to Donna Kelce & Grandparent Boundaries | Ep. 8510/15/2026 | 1hKylie’s back for a brand new episode of Not Gonna Lie brought to you by Invisalign! She’s joined by the hilarious comedian, fellow mom, and friend of the family: Leanne Morgan (23:30)! Kylie and Leanne go all in on her friendship with Donna, the truth behind perimenopause (52:10), and how she doesn’t curse… but how she still gets dirty in her stand-up (33:10). But before Leanne joins the show, Kylie talks about how she’s OUT on Wawa sushi, and how it was finally going to the USWNT friendly against Spain (1:47). Kylie also gives her honest opinions about hiding your period from your husband (7:46), and not being allowed to take breast pumps on a plane (11:35). Then, Kylie gives her best recap of the Eagles game in London (trying her best to stay positive), the EAF All Abilities Clinic, and Jason in the booth (17:26). After that, Leanne joins the show to talk all about spoiling her grandbabies and how they are not her son’s babies; they are “our babies" (29:39) Plus, she goes on to bond with Kylie about the ‘wild’ third child, what happened with the hot pink snowsuit, and Bennie’s obsession with press-on nails. Later, she gives her tell-all of what Kylie should really be expecting out of perimenopause, promising it won’t be as scary as it looks to millennials. You can find even more clips from Kylie’s longer conversation with Leanne on our YouTube channel on More Sh*t Monday. . Download the full podcast here: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-gonna-lie-with-kylie-kelce/id1780888125 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0RgXbSGGmwpzAyeLHbDqUD?si=4585dab89c4f4c11&nd=1&dlsi=e178bf324b99403f Follow Not Gonna Lie on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: lnk.to/j61XD8 Purchase NGL Merch: https://www.nglkylie.com Support the show: Invisalign: It's never too late to start – find your local Invisalign doctor today! https://www.invisalign.com/find-a-doctor?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=influencer&utm_campaign=mom_consideration-docloc_national__oct2026&utm_content=kylie_kelce CVS Health: Go to https://CVS.com/app to learn more and download the app now. Visa: This episode is presented by Visa. Paying with Visa. That’s a Pro Move. Allstate: If it’s important to you, it’s important to Allstate. Switch to Allstate and you could save hundreds on home insurance today. NOT AVAILABLE IN EVERY STATE. Potential savings vary. Subject to terms and qualifications. Allstate North American Insurance Company and affiliates: Northbrook, Illinois. Pull Ups: Buy Pull-Ups with Learning Layer now, designed to help kids learn wet from dry! https://www.pullups.com
Kylie & Jen Hamilton’s NSFW Guide to Labor, Cheating Spouses & Tight End 101 w/ Cyrus Veyssi | 8410/08/2026 | 1h 28 mins.Kylie’s back for one of the funniest episodes of Not Gonna Lie ever brought to you by Invisalign! She’s joined in person by one of NGL’s most requested guests: labor & delivery nurse, content creator, and bestselling author, Jen Hamilton (30:52)! Kylie and Jen give The Real Ones the brutally honest and hilarious truth about giving birth from how nurses feel about poop on the table (52:20), to labor playlists (39:50), to the “needs” of support people (43:20) and proper care for tears. Jen also details what happened with her marriage this past summer, sharing how she found out about her husband’s double life (1:09:10) and what she’s doing now to help other women who are going through tough transitions or pursuing divorce in a state that makes it far too challenging (1:17:19). Before Jen joins Kylie in NGL’s Philly studio, somehow the episode gets even better because TikTok icon, Broadway star and NFL takes “specialist” Cyrus Veyssi joins the show (12:02) following their recent Kylie shout out that went viral. Kylie and Cyrus get to meet for the first time and fangirl over each other before talking all things football. Cyrus has lots of questions for Kylie about NFL team names and who her husband and brother-in-law are (14:24)! Kylie also puts our new NFL Correspondent to the test by asking them to explain certain football rules to the best of their ability (20:18). Kylie also reacts to the viral “Were You In The Delivery Room When I Born” trend (3:38) and shares some of the craziest, most destructive things her kids have done around the house (6:50). You can find even more clips from Kylie’s longer conversations with Jen & Cyrus on our YouTube channel on More Sh*t Monday. . Purchase NGL Merch: https://www.nglkylie.com Support the show: Invisalign: Don’t wait — invest in YOU and find a local Invisalign doctor today! https://www.invisalign.com/find-a-doctor?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=influencer&utm_campaign=mom_consideration-docloc_national__oct2026&utm_content=kylie_kelce Visa: This episode is presented by Visa. Paying with Visa. That’s a Pro Move. Allstate: If it’s important to you, it’s important to Allstate. Switch to Allstate and you could save hundreds on home insurance today. NOT AVAILABLE IN EVERY STATE. Potential savings vary. Subject to terms and qualifications. Allstate North American Insurance Company and affiliates: Northbrook, Illinois. Pull Ups: Buy new Pull-Ups with Learning Layer now, designed to help kids learn wet from dry! https://www.pullups.com
Kylie & Kerry Washington on ‘Scandal’ Shooting Secrets, A Royal Correction & Bennie Crashes The Set | Ep. 8310/01/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Kylie’s back for a brand new episode of Not Gonna Lie brought to you by Allstate! She’s joined by the legendary actress who gets it handled on Scandal, Kerry Washington (26:05)! Kylie breaks down Olivia Pope dinner, working while pregnant (39:44), the best part of being a stepmom, and discovers their husbands played together on the Eagles… (27:49) But before Kerry joins the show, Kylie faces the fact that Wyatt is turning 7 (2:21), gives her best tips when toddlers overstimulate in the kitchen, and reveals the girls’ choices for Halloween costumes… so far (8:35). She also responds to a Real One overshare in the comments (and hopes they keep coming) and gets to meet three new adoptable animals of the month with the help of one of her daughters (16:15). Then Kylie sits down with actress, fellow mom, and retired NFL wife: Kerry Washington! Kylie and Kerry bond over what would be their personal ‘Olivia Pope Dinner,’ and Kylie even brings a bag of popcorn and her own Shirley Temple. Kerry talks about what it was like to be pregnant twice during Scandal, how mom brain affected her learning lines, and the most ridiculous items she hid behind trying to hide her belly. After that, Kylie and Kerry talk about her favorite, rage-filled line in her new upcoming Netflix movie Animals (49:30), and the biggest lesson she learned from Julia Stiles in Save the Last Dance (53:15). And they talk about the privilege it is to have a “bonus baby,” as well as what to do when your kids repeat *your own words* back to you (63:04). You can find even more clips from Kylie’s longer conversation with Kerry on our YouTube channel on More Sh*t Monday. . Download the full podcast here: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-gonna-lie-with-kylie-kelce/id1780888125 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0RgXbSGGmwpzAyeLHbDqUD?si=4585dab89c4f4c11&nd=1&dlsi=e178bf324b99403f Follow Not Gonna Lie on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: lnk.to/j61XD8 Purchase NGL Merch: https://www.nglkylie.com Support the show: Allstate: If it’s important to you, it’s important to Allstate. Switch to Allstate and you could save hundreds on home insurance today. NOT AVAILABLE IN EVERY STATE. Potential savings vary. Subject to terms and qualifications. Allstate North American Insurance Company and affiliates: Northbrook, Illinois. BJs Wholesale Club: Not a BJ’s Wholesale Club member yet? Join today with a special offer for a one-year Club membership at just $10!!! For an entire year yes, you heard that right!– you can learn more and discover what BJ’s is all about at https://BJs.com/KylieKelce CVS: Go to https://CVS.com/app to learn more and download the app now. Visa: This episode is presented by Visa. Paying with Visa. That’s a Pro Move.
Kylie & Jane Lynch on Glee Reboot, New Donna Kelce Cat Plan & A Very Royal Invitation | Ep. 8209/24/2026 | 1hKylie’s back for a brand new episode of Not Gonna Lie brought to you by Allstate! She’s joined by a comedy legend from all your favorite movies and TV shows: Jane Lynch (26:15)! Kylie gets Jane to channel her best Sue Sylvester, asks about the future of Glee and the reboot (36:07), her most iconic roles and her take on men wearing flip-flops… (56:45) But before Jane joins the show, Kylie shares who she’s rooting for in Fat Bear Week, congratulates Uncle Trav on breaking another record (1:21), and shouts out Princess Kate Middleton’s awesome field hockey (& shinty) skills (17:35). She also responds to a Real One question about the music the Kelce girls are jamming to in the car and shares her stance on grandparents getting away with everything (14:56). But if Donna or Lil Lise want to try to “get away” with getting the girls a cat… who says no?! Jason?! Maybe! We’ll see! Then Kylie sits down with comedian and fellow tall queen: Jane Lynch! Kylie and Jane connect over a topic both are passionate about: men’s grooming! Especially when it comes to hair on the backs of their necks. Jane talks all about “Glee” and playing fan favorite icon Sue Sylvester. She reveals her favorite Sue zinger, what she misses most about the show and her thoughts on a reboot. After that, Kylie and Jane rank Jane’s most iconic looks from her most beloved movies and TV shows while sharing behind-the-scenes stories from each (42:48). They also get into Celebrity Weakest Link and another topic Jane can expertly rant about: men who wear flip-flops. You can find even more clips from Kylie’s longer conversation with Jane on our YouTube channel on More Sh*t Monday. . Download the full podcast here: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-gonna-lie-with-kylie-kelce/id1780888125 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0RgXbSGGmwpzAyeLHbDqUD?si=4585dab89c4f4c11&nd=1&dlsi=e178bf324b99403f Follow Not Gonna Lie on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: lnk.to/j61XD8 Purchase NGL Merch: https://www.nglkylie.com Support the show: Allstate: If it’s important to you, it’s important to Allstate. Switch to Allstate and you could save hundreds on home insurance today. NOT AVAILABLE IN EVERY STATE. Potential savings vary. Subject to terms and qualifications. Allstate North American Insurance Company and affiliates: Northbrook, Illinois. DoorDash: When life gets crazy, DoorDash helps bring some order to it. Order Now. https://www.doordash.com/ NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV: Get NFL Sunday Ticket for 8 payments of $30/mo for new users. With NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games and YouTube TV for local and national games. YouTube TV required. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Excludes digital-only games. Commercial use excluded. No refunds. bareMinerals: 20% off promo code for NGL listeners applied at check-out on https://bareminerals.com BJs Wholesale Club: Not a BJ’s Wholesale Club member yet? Join today with a special offer for a one-year Club membership at just $10!!! For an entire year yes, you heard that right!– you can learn more and discover what BJ’s is all about at https://BJs.com/KylieKelce
Kylie on What No One Tells You About Giving Birth, Caitlin Clark’s FAFO Energy & Better Dancer: Travis or Jason? | Ep. 8109/17/2026 | 59 mins.Kylie’s back for a very special episode of Not Gonna Lie brought to you by DoorDash! She’s joined by her good friend and hilarious content creator: Allison Kuch for a labor & delivery and postpartum deep dive (19:01)! Kylie and Allison talk all about what it’s like to be gaslit while your water is breaking (24:30), the toughest parts of breastfeeding (34:44), and getting used to your body postpartum (48:10). But before Allie joins the show, Kylie’s proud that Malala made it to her first-ever Eagles game (1:43), answers how Finn is liking being home alone while her sisters are at school (5:58), and settles the “debate” who is the better dancer: Jason or Travis (9:23)? Plus she watches Doomscrolls about how you should NEVER ask your wife to get your tubes tied (12:18), and applauds Caitlin Clark for shutting down reporters for stirring drama at the FIBA World Cup (14:27). Then Kylie sits down with Allison Kuch! Kylie does a deep dive into pregnancy with Allie talking about what it was like to have a VBAC and see your placenta, epidurals, and the anxiety that occurs with breastfeeding postpartum. After that, Kylie and Allie talk about the biggest differences when you go from one to two kids (31:11). Then, Kylie does a very special Allison Kuch edition of Doomscroll of the Week about her newest form of birth control (toe shoes) and how to be kinder to your body postpartum. Lastly, Kylie congratulates Allie on joining the Netflix family with her new advice show “Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac”. You can find even more clips from Kylie’s longer conversation with Allie on our YouTube channel on More Sh*t Monday. . Purchase NGL Merch: https://www.nglkylie.com Support the show: DoorDash: When life gets crazy, DoorDash helps bring some order to it. Order Now. https://www.doordash.com/ NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV: Get NFL Sunday Ticket for 8 payments of $30/mo for new users. New users pay two hundred and forty dollars or eight non-cancelable payments of thirty dollars a month (first charged at purchase). Availability varies. With NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games and YouTube TV for local and national games. YouTube TV required. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Commercial use excluded. No refunds. Pull Ups: Don't miss your chance to save 20% on Pull-Ups during Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon. Oura Ring: Discover how Oura can help you better understand your health. https://ouraring.com/store/rings/oura-ring-5 BJs Wholesale Club: Not a BJ’s Wholesale Club member yet? Join today with a special offer for a one-year Club membership at just $10!!! For an entire year yes, you heard that right!– you can learn more and discover what BJ’s is all about at https://www.bjs.com/kyliekelce/
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About Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
Despite her best efforts to remain on the sidelines, being part of football’s favorite family means the world has found out about Kylie Kelce. Now, armed with one mic and zero f*cks, Kylie is ready to open up — on her own terms. Join Kylie each week on "Not Gonna Lie", as she shares her personal story beyond being just a “football wife,” setting the record straight on gossip and speaking her truths on topics like modern parenting, social media trends, women in sports and more. Plus, each episode features Kylie sitting down for revealing conversations with special guests across pop culture, sports and entertainment. New episodes drop every Thursday & check out the show on social media for more content throughout the week. A Wave Original.Podcast website
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