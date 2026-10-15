Kylie’s back for a brand new episode of Not Gonna Lie brought to you by Allstate! She’s joined by a comedy legend from all your favorite movies and TV shows: Jane Lynch (26:15)! Kylie gets Jane to channel her best Sue Sylvester, asks about the future of Glee and the reboot (36:07), her most iconic roles and her take on men wearing flip-flops… (56:45) But before Jane joins the show, Kylie shares who she’s rooting for in Fat Bear Week, congratulates Uncle Trav on breaking another record (1:21), and shouts out Princess Kate Middleton’s awesome field hockey (& shinty) skills (17:35). She also responds to a Real One question about the music the Kelce girls are jamming to in the car and shares her stance on grandparents getting away with everything (14:56). But if Donna or Lil Lise want to try to “get away” with getting the girls a cat… who says no?! Jason?! Maybe! We’ll see! Then Kylie sits down with comedian and fellow tall queen: Jane Lynch! Kylie and Jane connect over a topic both are passionate about: men’s grooming! Especially when it comes to hair on the backs of their necks. Jane talks all about “Glee” and playing fan favorite icon Sue Sylvester. She reveals her favorite Sue zinger, what she misses most about the show and her thoughts on a reboot. After that, Kylie and Jane rank Jane’s most iconic looks from her most beloved movies and TV shows while sharing behind-the-scenes stories from each (42:48). They also get into Celebrity Weakest Link and another topic Jane can expertly rant about: men who wear flip-flops. You can find even more clips from Kylie’s longer conversation with Jane on our YouTube channel on More Sh*t Monday. . Download the full podcast here: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-gonna-lie-with-kylie-kelce/id1780888125 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0RgXbSGGmwpzAyeLHbDqUD?si=4585dab89c4f4c11&nd=1&dlsi=e178bf324b99403f Follow Not Gonna Lie on Social Media for all the best moments from the show: lnk.to/j61XD8 Purchase NGL Merch: https://www.nglkylie.com Support the show: Allstate: If it’s important to you, it’s important to Allstate. Switch to Allstate and you could save hundreds on home insurance today. NOT AVAILABLE IN EVERY STATE. Potential savings vary. Subject to terms and qualifications. Allstate North American Insurance Company and affiliates: Northbrook, Illinois. DoorDash: When life gets crazy, DoorDash helps bring some order to it. Order Now. https://www.doordash.com/ NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV: Get NFL Sunday Ticket for 8 payments of $30/mo for new users. With NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games and YouTube TV for local and national games. YouTube TV required. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Excludes digital-only games. Commercial use excluded. No refunds. bareMinerals: 20% off promo code for NGL listeners applied at check-out on https://bareminerals.com BJs Wholesale Club: Not a BJ’s Wholesale Club member yet? Join today with a special offer for a one-year Club membership at just $10!!! For an entire year yes, you heard that right!– you can learn more and discover what BJ’s is all about at https://BJs.com/KylieKelce