This season on How's Work?, iconic couples therapist Esther Perel focuses on the hard conversations we're afraid to have in our jobs: Colleagues navigating the ...
We Sell Happiness But We're Miserable
One is the creative guy, the other runs the business. While their bakery is thriving, their relationship is falling apart. How much of this has to do with the fact that they don't show the same love and attention to one another that they show to their macarons? Esther helps them sort our their romantic selves so they can sort out their business.
9/7/2021
57:10
My Promotion Ended Our Friendship
They were close friends before they started working together. But when one got a surprise promotion, the other began to question her value within the friendship, as well as the organization. To save the friendship, should she leave the job?
8/31/2021
51:03
I'm Your Special One
A young artist and her gallerist are exceptionally close. The line between professional and personal relationship often blurs, or disappears altogether. But it's a fragile intimacy, threatened by feelings of jealousy over another rising star in the gallery.
8/24/2021
53:47
Since I Can't Be Myself, I Try To Be You
They are identical twins, inseparable since the start of life, now too in business. One brother has dreams of pursuing a career on his own, but is afraid of being left behind. While the other has never realized quite how much he leaned on his twin. Esther helps them rewrite the history of their partnership so they can move forward on a new path.
8/17/2021
53:33
Breaking News Has Broken Us
A large and scattered network of journalists meet for a virtual session with Esther. Over the past year, they've reported on the biggest stories of their careers, but they are burned out, isolated, grieving, and disconnected from the very thing that supports and energizes them all: their newsroom.
