Introducing How We Got Here, a new show from AI Daily Brief host Nathaniel Whittemore (NLW). It's a show for people who want to understand everything. How We Got Here explains the present by telling the full story of how it got this way. Each episode takes one important current trend or phenomenon and in about an hour, traces it back through the economics, politics, technology and culture that produced it. It starts October 26 with How Tech Lost America, a deep dive on how tech went from the most trusted industry in the USA to something that everyone is mad at for some reason or another. New episodes every Monday.

In just over a year, opposition to local data centers went from an even split to 75 percent, and much of that anger was inherited. This is the story of how tech went from America's most trusted industry to a symbol of people's anxieties about wealth and power, and where we go from here. - How We Got Here with NLW is the deep-dive story of how today's most important trends, events, and phenomena came to be. New episodes every Monday. Read the companion essay: https://howwegothere.com Think I missed something? Tell me: https://howwegothere.com/counterpoint - The best responses become a Counterpoint follow-up episode. Follow, rate, and review the show: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-we-got-here-with-nlw/id6822359990 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7h55KSq0XwIjdWzwF2zgNV Connect with How We Got Here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HWGHpodcast X: https://x.com/hwghshow LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/howwegothere/ Also from NLW: The AI Daily Brief, the daily AI news podcast: https://aidailybrief.ai

Since 2000, TVs have gotten 98% cheaper while hospital stays, college tuition and child care have more than doubled. Here's how that happened, and why so many Americans now think the economy is rigged against them. Read the Companion Essay - https://howwegothere.com/episodes/the-wrong-abundance/ Listen to Ep. 1: How Tech Lost America - https://howwegothere.com/episodes/how-tech-lost-america/ *** How We Got Here with NLW is the deep-dive story of how today's most important trends, events, and phenomena came to be. New episodes every Monday. Think I missed something? Tell me: ⁠https://howwegothere.com/counterpoint - ⁠The best responses become a Counterpoint follow-up episode. Follow, rate, and review the show: Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-we-got-here-with-nlw/id6822359990⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/7h55KSq0XwIjdWzwF2zgNV⁠ Connect with How We Got Here: YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@HWGHpodcast⁠ X: ⁠https://x.com/hwghshow⁠ LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/company/howwegothere/⁠ Also from NLW: The AI Daily Brief, the daily AI news podcast: ⁠https://aidailybrief.ai

Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (sometimes)

About How We Got Here with NLW

About How We Got Here with NLW

About How We Got Here with NLW