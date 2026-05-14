5 years, 10 seasons, 100 episodes, 1 finale.



The question of how to end How Many Geese is one we've mulled over for months, but we knew we really couldn't do it without the people that have the made the show such a joy for us to make - you guys.



So join us on a trip down memory lane as we hear some of your favourite moments from goose history, pull back the curtain for some behind the scenes revelations and look at some of the maddest stories that never made it. Then, we're going out in style with one last visit to the arena as we face off with the only animal fitting enough to be our final foe.



For those left longing for more, you can find us on our Patreon club, with monthly episodes released for only £3 a month - www.patreon.com/howmanygeese



But for this show, that's us flying off into the sunset. It's something we're both extraordinarily proud of, and we hope it continues to make people laugh and amaze them at the awesomeness of nature for many years to come.



Thank you for an amazing 5 years.



Jack & Roddy