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How many geese?

Jack Baddams & Roddy Shaw
ComedyNature
How many geese?
Latest episode

102 episodes

  • How many geese?

    Our silly little show

    02/18/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    5 years, 10 seasons, 100 episodes, 1 finale. 

    The question of how to end How Many Geese is one we've mulled over for months, but we knew we really couldn't do it without the people that have the made the show such a joy for us to make - you guys. 

    So join us on a trip down memory lane as we hear some of your favourite moments from goose history, pull back the curtain for some behind the scenes revelations and look at some of the maddest stories that never made it. Then, we're going out in style with one last visit to the arena as we face off with the only animal fitting enough to be our final foe. 

    For those left longing for more, you can find us on our Patreon club, with monthly episodes released for only £3 a month - www.patreon.com/howmanygeese

    But for this show, that's us flying off into the sunset. It's something we're both extraordinarily proud of, and we hope it continues to make people laugh and amaze them at the awesomeness of nature for many years to come. 

    Thank you for an amazing 5 years. 

    Jack & Roddy
  • How many geese?

    An olive branch to Australia

    02/10/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    For 5 years, there is one country that has been our spiritual home - Nature's Thunderdome. 

    In a homage to a place that has given us so much over the last 99 episodes, this episode is a deep dive into the most chaotic collection of creatures on the planet. But is Australia as dangerous as we've made out all these years? Join as we delve into the stats, make some surprising discoveries and crown the one true thunderdome... 

    The fight segment sees Roddy tangling with one of the most bizarre looking animals we've ever welcomed into the arena, the Stargazer Fish, before we answer our final ever question on the show - if we were going to start an art movement, what animal would we choose as our mascot? 

    As we near our hundredth episode and series finale, there's also a bonus clip from the Patreon too. Head over now and use code GOOSE for an extra 30% off your first month. 

    www.patreon.com/howmanygeese
  • How many geese?

    The locomotion of a walrus

    02/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    It's time to take the King's shilling and head out to sea as this episode starts with naval tales as a walrus takes on a Russian navy boat, before Roddy grabs a calculator and does some truly bonkers marine mammal maths. Once the calculations are finished though, we take a look at how our activities at sea have impacted ecosystems in ways (perhaps, the naïve amongst us!) would never have thought...

    That's not all of course, as we then head not to the arena - but a deviously constructed battle box for the fight segment against a crab, and then round things off by assembling our stag do teams (bachelor parties for those overseas!) from the natural world. 

    As we near our hundredth episode and series finale, there's also a bonus clip from the Patreon too. Head over now and use code GOOSE for an extra 30% off your first month. 

    www.patreon.com/howmanygeese
  • How many geese?

    The domesticated elite

    01/27/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Evolution has carefully crafted species over milennia, tinkering with them in the face of each new challenge to produce the wonders of life that lay before us today. Today's episode takes a look at just how easy it is for humans to ruin that as we bend the species of the earth to our will in one of the most fascinating processes we've subjected nature to - domestication. 

    Once you've wrapped your head around a crazy study that Jack is bringing to the table today, get ready for the arena as we're taking on the Quokka, an animal influencer whose no stranger to rubbing shoulders with the stars. Finally, we're offering you a choice - you're in a supermarket, alone, for 2 weeks. Red pill: Silverback Gorilla, blue pill: five Black Mambas. Choose wisely...

    For extra goose, find us on Patreon at: www.patreon.com/howmanygeese
  • How many geese?

    Featuring Hugh Jackman

    01/20/2026 | 1h
    Join us this week as we hide the machinery of knowledge behind the fleshy exterior of whimsy and delve into the world of robot animals. Armed with nothing but silliness, a can do attitude and ... a certain Australian's filmography, we take a look at examples of where creatures and cybernetics are colliding around the world. 

    The arena expands this week to welcome Henry as Roddy joins forces to take on the Kakapo. Can this new formed duo take on the world's largest parrot? In the words of (none other than, and I can't believe she's making a reference before we close out) Helen Keller: "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much..."

    But that's not all of course, as we close the show out by answering that most 21st Century of questions - which animal, is the animal Kanye West?

     

    For more goose, migrate over to the Patreon flock for extra episodes of the show: www.patreon.com/howmanygeese
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About How many geese?
The comedy nature podcast for more than just nature nerds. A really wild show for grown ups, each episode looks at stories and science from across the natural world and also pits a host against a listener suggested species of animal to decide how many they could take in a fight. Insta @howmanygeese Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/howmanygeese
Podcast website
ComedyNatureScience

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