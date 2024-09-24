Horoscope Weekly with Aliza Kelly

Dec. 16th: Your Weekly Horoscope + Witchy Winter Solstice
Venus in Aquarius forms a trine with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, opening the door to innovative ideas and expansive connections. As we usher in Capricorn season and celebrate the winter solstice, it’s time to embrace ambition and set grounded intentions that will carry you through the upcoming year.
(00:00) Introduction
(01:59) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 1
(11:50) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 2
(27:22) Aries
(29:09) Taurus
(31:58) Gemini
(34:48) Cancer
(37:18) Leo
(39:03) Virgo
(41:45) Libra
(44:26) Scorpio
(46:44) Sagittarius
(50:05) Capricorn
(52:42) Aquarius
(55:12) Pisces
Dec. 9th: Your Weekly Horoscope + Clearing Retrograde Clutter
Mercury retrograde is wrapping up, finally clearing the haze of miscommunications and offering you a sharper perspective on recent events. The opposition between Venus in Aquarius and Mars in Leo sets the stage for a dramatic clash of desires, compelling you to find harmony between your craving for independence and your passionate pursuits.
(00:00) Introduction
(02:10) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 1
(17:09) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 2
(25:34) Aries
(27:20) Taurus
(29:25) Gemini
(31:06) Cancer
(33:19) Leo
(35:58) Virgo
(38:31) Libra
(40:47) Scorpio
(42:39) Sagittarius
(44:59) Capricorn
(47:11) Aquarius
(49:13) Pisces
Dec. 2nd: Your Weekly Horoscope + Navigating Mars Retrograde
The intense energy from Mars going retrograde in Leo is pushing us to explore unexpected challenges and the need for self-reflection in our pursuits. As Venus enters Aquarius, we’ll experience a dynamic shift in our relationships, encouraging us to embrace independence and forge unconventional connections like never before.
(00:00) Introduction
(01:58) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 1
(15:51) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 2
(25:41) Aries
(27:54) Taurus
(29:47) Gemini
(32:02) Cancer
(34:25) Leo
(36:42) Virgo
(38:36) Libra
(40:39) Scorpio
(43:17) Sagittarius
(45:46) Capricorn
(48:27) Aquarius
(52:16) Pisces
Nov. 25th: Your Weekly Horoscope + Thanksgiving Retrograde Madness
Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius prompts a reassessment of your long-term goals and philosophies. The New Moon sets the stage for a fresh start, encouraging a realignment with your deeper values and dreams.
(00:00) Introduction
(01:55) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 1
(14:50) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 2
(30:07) Aries
(31:50) Taurus
(33:50) Gemini
(36:02) Cancer
(37:33) Leo
(39:36) Virgo
(41:50) Libra
(43:43) Scorpio
(45:19) Sagittarius
(47:27) Capricorn
(49:03) Aquarius
(51:01) Pisces
Nov. 18th: Your Weekly Horoscope + Pluto’s Depth vs. Sagittarius Season
Pluto’s re-entry into Aquarius marks the dawn of a transformative era, igniting a focus on collective change and innovation that will shape the next two decades. As Sagittarius season kicks off, this shift is amplified, pushing you to embrace adventure and explore new possibilities that align with this evolving energy.
(00:00) Introduction
(01:53) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 1
(13:19) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 2
(24:55) Aries
(26:36) Taurus
(28:45) Gemini
(30:55) Cancer
(32:46) Leo
(34:33) Virgo
(37:08) Libra
(38:54) Scorpio
(41:10) Sagittarius
(43:07) Capricorn
(45:15) Aquarius
(47:03) Pisces
