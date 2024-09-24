Horoscope Weekly with Aliza Kelly

Dec. 9th: Your Weekly Horoscope + Clearing Retrograde Clutter

Mercury retrograde is wrapping up, finally clearing the haze of miscommunications and offering you a sharper perspective on recent events. The opposition between Venus in Aquarius and Mars in Leo sets the stage for a dramatic clash of desires, compelling you to find harmony between your craving for independence and your passionate pursuits. For ad-free listening and early access to episodes, subscribe to OpenMind+ on Apple Podcasts. For more from OpenMind, follow us on Instagram @openmindstudios. Check out the timestamps below for the personalized horoscope based on your sign for the week of December 9th. Please note: The timestamps may vary slightly depending on which listening platform you are using. (00:00) Introduction (02:10) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 1 (17:09) Happenings in the Universe, Pt. 2 (25:34) Aries (27:20) Taurus (29:25) Gemini (31:06) Cancer (33:19) Leo (35:58) Virgo (38:31) Libra (40:47) Scorpio (42:39) Sagittarius (44:59) Capricorn (47:11) Aquarius (49:13) Pisces