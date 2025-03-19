Introducing StarStruck!

Join Ally Lewber, an astrology junkie who you also know from BRAVO's Vanderpump Rules, each week on a cosmic journey through the birth charts of a different in-person celebrity guest. Ally breaks down how the stars influence their lives— and what that means for your world, too. Whether you're an astrology newbie or a seasoned star-reader, get ready for juicy cosmic tea that you won't find anywhere else. Tune in every Wednesday for StarStruck, and find out what the stars have in store for our guests... and for you.