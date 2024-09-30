Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South

Guy Kelly interviews Lindsay Byron for an in-depth look at how she discovered the lost story of Hookergate, and the laborious process of turning it into a podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
48:15
The Storm
The Storm

Tragedy strikes as the feds move in and the working girls rush out. Joe Whitehead is desperate for help, but doesn't anticipate Robin's next move. Rodney reflects on his journalistic triumph until everything suddenly changes. Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com CAST: Newscaster - Lauren Vogelbaum Defense Attorney Rosenberger - Sean Rhodes Janet Barker - Anney Reese Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Robin Dowdy - Sam McVey SOURCES: All courtroom scenes come from The United States VS Joseph Whitehead, Landon Wayne Holley, and Aubrey Henderson trial. These transcripts are located in the National Archives in Philadelphia.
35:33
Behind The Scenes with Guy Kelly
Behind The Scenes with Guy Kelly

A deep dive into the process of creating the soundscapes and music of Hookergate. Host Lindsay Byron interviews her creative partner, Guy Kelly to discuss his inspiration and techniques.
45:17
Threats
Threats

Joe Whitehead is enraged by recent events and makes brazen threats to Moss and Rodney. Rodney has an incredible opportunity to learn everything about the case, but he won't be able to print a word. Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com CAST: Newscaster - Lauren Vogelbaum Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Deputy Moss - Ramsey Yount SOURCES: The first-hand accounts from Frankie Jones come from an interview I conducted with him in June 2022. The newscast detailing Whitehead's ill-fated visit to the Sheriff's office comes from the 1977 Grand Jury report indicting Whitehead, Holley, Henderson, Boyd, Dowdy, and Barker ("The Big Six") on Federal RICO charges. The first-hand accounts from Rodney Smith come from an interview I conducted with him on January 26th, 2022. The courtroom exchange in which Moss details harassment from Whitehead comes from US Prosecuting Attorney Robert Amidon's direct examination of Deputy Sheriff B.H. Moss on December 5, 1977. The newscast describing Whitehead's harassment of Rodney Smith comes from the 1977 Grand Jury report.
33:52
Swarm of Bees
Swarm of Bees

The out of town builders return to the truck stop to finish what they started. Janet and Tommy are filled with regret as the truck stop operations get flipped upside down. Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com CAST: Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Officer Turner - Ramsey Yount SOURCES: The opening courtroom exchange is from the December 6 1977 direct examination of US State Trooper Raymond Paul Turner Jr by US Prosecuting Attorney Robert Amidon. This and all courtroom scenes come from The United States VS Joseph Whitehead, Landon Wayne Holley, and Aubrey Henderson trial trial trial. These transcripts are located in the National Archives in Philadelphia.
About Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South
Truck-stop brothels run by a web of ex-cons… a commonwealth attorney wasted on whiskey and power… protection exchanged for cash and flesh… a brash local reporter exposing it all… This is HOOKERGATE: Criminals and Libertines in the South. I am your host, Dr. Lindsay Byron, author, historian, and lifelong wayward woman—and this forgotten scandal happened in my hometown. Join me as I use crumbling news clippings, interviews, and dramatic re-enactments to bring to life for the first time in nearly 50 years this wild ride of hedonistic corruption.