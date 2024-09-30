Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South

Threats

Joe Whitehead is enraged by recent events and makes brazen threats to Moss and Rodney. Rodney has an incredible opportunity to learn everything about the case, but he won’t be able to print a word. Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com CAST: Newscaster - Lauren Vogelbaum Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Deputy Moss - Ramsey Yount SOURCES: The first-hand accounts from Frankie Jones come from an interview I conducted with him in June 2022. The newscast detailing Whitehead’s ill-fated visit to the Sheriff’s office comes from the 1977 Grand Jury report indicting Whitehead, Holley, Henderson, Boyd, Dowdy, and Barker (“The Big Six”) on Federal RICO charges. The first-hand accounts from Rodney Smith come from an interview I conducted with him on January 26th, 2022. The courtroom exchange in which Moss details harassment from Whitehead comes from US Prosecuting Attorney Robert Amidon’s direct examination of Deputy Sheriff B.H. Moss on December 5, 1977. The newscast describing Whitehead’s harassment of Rodney Smith comes from the 1977 Grand Jury report.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.