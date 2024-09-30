Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTrue CrimeHookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South
Listen to Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South in the App
Listen to Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South

Podcast Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South
iHeartPodcasts
Truck-stop brothels run by a web of ex-cons… a commonwealth attorney wasted on whiskey and power… protection exchanged for cash and flesh… a brash local reporte...
More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentaryHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Behind The Scenes with Lindsay Byron
    Guy Kelly interviews Lindsay Byron for an in-depth look at how she discovered the lost story of Hookergate, and the laborious process of turning it into a podcast.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:15
  • The Storm
    Tragedy strikes as the feds move in and the working girls rush out. Joe Whitehead is desperate for help, but doesn’t anticipate Robin’s next move. Rodney reflects on his journalistic triumph until everything suddenly changes.   Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com   Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com   CAST: Newscaster - Lauren Vogelbaum Defense Attorney Rosenberger - Sean Rhodes Janet Barker - Anney Reese Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Robin Dowdy - Sam McVey    SOURCES: All courtroom scenes come from The United States VS Joseph Whitehead, Landon Wayne Holley, and Aubrey Henderson trial. These transcripts are located in the National Archives in Philadelphia.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:33
  • Behind The Scenes with Guy Kelly
    A deep dive into the process of creating the soundscapes and music of Hookergate. Host Lindsay Byron interviews her creative partner, Guy Kelly to discuss his inspiration and techniques.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    45:17
  • Threats
    Joe Whitehead is enraged by recent events and makes brazen threats to Moss and Rodney. Rodney has an incredible opportunity to learn everything about the case, but he won’t be able to print a word.    Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com   Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com   CAST: Newscaster - Lauren Vogelbaum Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Deputy Moss - Ramsey Yount   SOURCES: The first-hand accounts from Frankie Jones come from an interview I conducted with him in June 2022. The newscast detailing Whitehead’s ill-fated visit to the Sheriff’s office comes from the 1977 Grand Jury report indicting Whitehead, Holley, Henderson, Boyd, Dowdy, and Barker (“The Big Six”) on Federal RICO charges.  The first-hand accounts from Rodney Smith come from an interview I conducted with him on January 26th, 2022.  The courtroom exchange in which Moss details harassment from Whitehead comes from US Prosecuting Attorney Robert Amidon’s direct examination of Deputy Sheriff B.H. Moss on December 5, 1977.   The newscast describing Whitehead’s harassment of Rodney Smith comes from the 1977 Grand Jury report.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:52
  • Swarm of Bees
    The out of town builders return to the truck stop to finish what they started. Janet and Tommy are filled with regret as the truck stop operations get flipped upside down.   Written and hosted by Lindsay Byron - goodtimesbadgirls.com   Music and sound design by Guy Kelly - guykelly.com   CAST: Prosecutor - Ben Bowlin Officer Turner - Ramsey Yount   SOURCES: The opening courtroom exchange is from the December 6 1977 direct examination of US State Trooper Raymond Paul Turner Jr by US Prosecuting Attorney Robert Amidon. This and all courtroom scenes come from The United States VS Joseph Whitehead, Landon Wayne Holley, and Aubrey Henderson trial trial trial. These transcripts are located in the National Archives in Philadelphia.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    31:17

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South

Truck-stop brothels run by a web of ex-cons… a commonwealth attorney wasted on whiskey and power… protection exchanged for cash and flesh… a brash local reporter exposing it all… This is HOOKERGATE: Criminals and Libertines in the South. I am your host, Dr. Lindsay Byron, author, historian, and lifelong wayward woman—and this forgotten scandal happened in my hometown. Join me as I use crumbling news clippings, interviews, and dramatic re-enactments to bring to life for the first time in nearly 50 years this wild ride of hedonistic corruption. 
Podcast website

Listen to Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South, Someone Knows Something and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Hookergate: Criminals and Libertines in the South: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:11:16 AM