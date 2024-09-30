Brittani is diving into your Season 1 questions with experts specializing in dating, scams, deception, and the legal consequences of manipulation.
In part 2 of this interview Damona Hoffman shares valuable dating tips, focusing on how to effectively use the algorithm to align your dating experience with your personal preferences. She provides insights on what changes to make in your dating profile to attract the type of partner you’re looking for, focusing on authenticity and getting quality matches.
Damona and Brit engage in a thoughtful discussion of expanding your worldview, finding joy, and fostering meaningful connections in today’s fast-paced environment.
Listen to Damona Hoffman’s podcast, The Dates and Mates Podcast, and check out her book, F the Fairytale.
Season 2 of You Probably Think This Story's About You is about YOU.
*Some names and details have been changed to conceal the identities of those who wish to remain anonymous.
Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call or Text 988
https://www.988lifeline.org
Childhelp Call or Text 800.422.4453
https://www.childhelphotline.org/
National Drug Helpline call 844.289.0879
https://www.drughelpline.org/
National Domestic Violence Hotline
www.thehotline.com
HelpGuide
Narcissist Abuse Resource
https://www.helpguide.org/
Humor and Heart with Damona Hoffman
In this episode, Brittani sits down with dating coach Damona Hoffman to explore real issues like recognizing red flags and navigating dating norms. They discuss the effects of trauma on dating and share practical advice for making the most of dating apps. Damona's book, "F the Fairytale," tackles common dating myths and offers a straightforward approach to building meaningful connections. Join the conversation for insights that can help you create your own dating story.
Listen to Damona Hoffman’s podcast, The Dates and Mates Podcast, and check out her book, F the Fairytale.
Season 2 of You Probably Think This Story's About You is about YOU.
*Some names and details have been changed to conceal the identities of those who wish to remain anonymous.
Introducing Nobody Should Believe Me
We meet accomplished novelist and loving mother Andrea Dunlop as she embarks on a journey to understand the series of events that tore her family apart. We learn that her older sister has been investigated twice for Munchausen by Proxy abuse, which inspired Andrea to learn everything she could about this complex and misunderstood issue. We see Andrea become captivated by the story of Hope Ybarra and go along with her to meet Hope’s father, sister, and brother: the first people Andrea has ever spoken to who’ve actually lived through a case. But can anything prepare Andrea for the truth?
Listen to Nobody Should Believe Me: https://link.chtbl.com/YPTTSAY
Cons of the Heart with Jim Grinstead
Delve into the dark side of online romance as Brit revisits the Kanon story, joined by con expert Jim Grinstead. This eye-opening episode will transform your perspective on digital dating and what to look out for. Brit and Jim explore the intricate world of love cons, unraveling tales of deception and financial exploitation featured in Jim's podcast, Scams and Cons. Together, they dissect the psychology behind emotional manipulation, offering valuable insights into the mechanics of these scams and their devastating impact on victims. Prepare for a gripping discussion that blends personal stories with expert analysis, shedding light on the shadows lurking within online relationships
Produced by Larj Media
Executive Producer Brittani Ard
*Some names and details have been changed to conceal the identities of those who wish to remain anonymous.
This episode may contain mentions and descriptions of addiction, suicide, mental health issues, and drug abuse.
If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in an unsafe situation. Please reach out to the resources below.
Navigating Justice: Hugh Barber on Justice and Victim Advocacy
In this episode, Brit talks with Hugh Barber, a seasoned trial lawyer and former criminal prosecutor in Seattle. They discuss sensitive topics including sexual assault, rape, and the nuances of collecting evidence and reporting crimes.
Hugh offers valuable insights on the importance of immediate actions following abuse. The conversation also delves into the challenges women face in reporting sexual crimes, as well as Brit’s personal experiences with law enforcement.
The episode touches on broader issues within the criminal justice system, how trauma shapes individuals, and strategies to avoid falling into manipulative relationships.
Produced by Larj Media
Executive Producer Brittani Ard
*Some names and details have been changed to conceal the identities of those who wish to remain anonymous.
This episode may contain mentions and descriptions of addiction, suicide, mental health issues, and drug abuse.
If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in an unsafe situation. Please reach out to the resources below.
"You Probably Think This Story's About You" is an exploration of love, betrayal, and the far-reaching consequences of one man's deceit, told through the eyes of the women whose lives were irrevocably changed by it.
Brittani Ard is on a quest for the truth. She wants to understand how Kanon — the man she once believed to be her soulmate — could have deceived her so deeply. As the devastating revelations unfold, exposing the depths of his lies, Brittani embarks on a journey to uncover the truth. The road to understanding is paved with Brittani’s complex childhood, marked by addiction, sisterhood, and the deep family ties that shaped her. But there’s one question left: who is this story really about?
One thing's for sure – it's not him anymore.