You Probably Think This Story’s About You

Cons of the Heart with Jim Grinstead

Delve into the dark side of online romance as Brit revisits the Kanon story, joined by con expert Jim Grinstead. This eye-opening episode will transform your perspective on digital dating and what to look out for. Brit and Jim explore the intricate world of love cons, unraveling tales of deception and financial exploitation featured in Jim's podcast, Scams and Cons. Together, they dissect the psychology behind emotional manipulation, offering valuable insights into the mechanics of these scams and their devastating impact on victims. Prepare for a gripping discussion that blends personal stories with expert analysis, shedding light on the shadows lurking within online relationships Produced by Larj Media Executive Producer Brittani Ard ____________________________________ *Some names and details have been changed to conceal the identities of those who wish to remain anonymous. ﻿This episode may contain mentions and descriptions of addiction, suicide, mental health issues, and drug abuse. If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in an unsafe situation. Please reach out to the resources below. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call or Text 988 https://www.988lifeline.org Childhelp Call or Text 800.422.4453 https://www.childhelphotline.org/ National Drug Helpline call 844.289.0879 https://www.drughelpline.org/ National Domestic Violence Hotline www.thehotline.com HelpGuide Narcissist Abuse Resource https://www.helpguide.org/