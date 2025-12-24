Bianca Nobilo delves into the Nuremberg Trials of the 1940s, which saw high-ranking Nazi officers charged and punished for war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity. She dares to face the uncomfortable questions, such as: were the people who committed such atrocities 'normal' - and in some cases, even charismatic? Succession star Brian Cox, who depicted Hermann Göring in the 2000 series Nuremberg, speaks to Bianca about the experience of portraying such a complex notorious historical figure. She also speaks with 'East West Street' author Philippe Sands, and 'The Nazi and The Psychiatrist' author Jack el-Hai, whose book was the inspiration for the upcoming 'Nuremberg' movie, starring Russell Crowe. Plus, Professor Richard Cohen gives insight into the Nuremberg Archive and how it is 'essential' in refuting Holocaust denial. A note from Bianca: "Well hello! Thank you for watching :) If you'd like to learn more, here are the materials I used to prep for this episode: The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by William L. Shirer, The Nazi & the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai & East West Street by Philippe Sands. I watched Nuremberg the 2025 movie & Nuremberg the 2000 miniseries with Brian Cox as Hermann Göring. You can search the archive I was talking to Professor Cohen about here: Virtual Tribunals - Spotlight Exhibits - and Home - The Wiener Holocaust Library helped me find documents related to my own family history. Bianca x"