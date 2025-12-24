History of Vampires: From Slavic Panic to Modern-Day Bloodsuckers!
12/24/2025 | 1h 22 mins.
Bianca Nobilo uncovers the history of vampires, from the village in the 1700s who dug up their dead to make a grisly discovery, to how the bloodsuckers have been presented in film and literature, taking them from monsters to sex symbols. Plus, what does it take to be a modern-day vampire? Bianca speaks to Leibniz Institute research associate, Peter Kreuter, Prof Roger Luckhurst, who is editor of The Cambridge Companion to Dracula and Maven Lore, 'fangsmith' to today’s vampire community. A note from Bianca: “Would you have believed in vampires if you lived in the 18th Century? The roots of this myth has long been a fascination of mine and my recommendations are: Bram Stoker's Dracula - the version edited by Professor Luckhurst, of course. The classic, John Blair's Killing the Dead: Vampire Epidemics from Mesopotamia to the New World by John Blair & The History and Folklore of Vampires: The Stories and Legends Behind the Mythical Beings, Charles River Editors. Also, if you can ever get to Transylvania - I would. Off to get my fangs fitted. B x”
History of Magic: Newton's Search For The Philosopher's Stone + Wizards Of Renaissance Europe
12/18/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
Bianca Nobilo delves into the wonderfully wicked world of magic, uncovering the real life wizards in Renaissance Europe, Isaac Newton’s secret search for the Philosopher’s Stone and more. Guests include author Rachel Morris, who tells the story of the golden age of alchemists, including John Dee, and Professor William R Newman, who has written what many consider to be the definitive work on Isaac Newton’s life as an alchemist. Plus, Bianca speaks to physicist Professor Michio Kaku about the magic of science. A note from Bianca: “Welcome wizards! To prep for this episode I read ‘The Years of the Wizard’ by Rachel Morris (ideal read on a cosy Sunday) and William M Newman's majestic ‘Newton the Alchemist’. Also recommend ‘The History of Alchemy: Influences on Culture, Science and Society’ edited by Georgiana Hedesan, Andreas Winkler and Salam Rassi. You too can attempt to decipher Newtons' alchemical manuscripts by visiting The Newton Project: https://www.newtonproject.ox.ac.uk/ Professor Newman has recreated 17th Century alchemical experiments which you can see here: https://webapp1.dlib.indiana.edu/newton/Lastly, If you discover the Philosopher’s Stone, hit me up. My red light mask can only go so far. B x"
Were The Nazis 'Normal'? Uncovering Nuremberg With Bianca Nobilo | Feat Brian Cox
12/11/2025 | 1h 30 mins.
Bianca Nobilo delves into the Nuremberg Trials of the 1940s, which saw high-ranking Nazi officers charged and punished for war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity. She dares to face the uncomfortable questions, such as: were the people who committed such atrocities 'normal' - and in some cases, even charismatic? Succession star Brian Cox, who depicted Hermann Göring in the 2000 series Nuremberg, speaks to Bianca about the experience of portraying such a complex notorious historical figure. She also speaks with 'East West Street' author Philippe Sands, and 'The Nazi and The Psychiatrist' author Jack el-Hai, whose book was the inspiration for the upcoming 'Nuremberg' movie, starring Russell Crowe. Plus, Professor Richard Cohen gives insight into the Nuremberg Archive and how it is 'essential' in refuting Holocaust denial. A note from Bianca: "Well hello! Thank you for watching :) If you'd like to learn more, here are the materials I used to prep for this episode: The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by William L. Shirer, The Nazi & the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai & East West Street by Philippe Sands. I watched Nuremberg the 2025 movie & Nuremberg the 2000 miniseries with Brian Cox as Hermann Göring. You can search the archive I was talking to Professor Cohen about here: Virtual Tribunals - Spotlight Exhibits - and Home - The Wiener Holocaust Library helped me find documents related to my own family history. Bianca x"
History Uncensored