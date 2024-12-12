Top Stations
Top Stations
Hey, That's Me! - A Commentary Podcast
Hey, That's Me! - A Commentary Podcast
Patrick Cotnoir, Brian Lynch
add
Screenwriter Brian Lynch and Producer Patrick Cotnoir do audio commentaries on movies and TV shows with the people who made them who never got to do commentarie...
More
TV & Film
Film Interviews
Comedy
Comedy Interviews
Arts
Performing Arts
Available Episodes
2 of 2
TICKLED (2016) commentary with director/star David Farrier
Show website - www.heythatsmepod.com TICKLED TRAILER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOBXuCYB4jQ LINKS TO WATCH THE MOVIE:Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Tickled-David-Farrier/dp/B01JTO8X4MNetflix - https://www.netflix.com/title/80097474YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbnJ0u1BtZwTubi - https://tubitv.com/movies/505316/tickledPhilo - https://www.philo.com/player/player/vod/Vk9EOjYwODU0ODg5OTY0ODcyNjMwOAThe Roku Channel - https://therokuchannel.roku.com/watch/d958cc9c8d535ee48db8957ef44bc303?source=googleCrackle - https://www.crackle.com/watch/1e4dba84-a075-430d-8fb7-4a50ba800e47 SHOW SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram - instagram.com/heythatsmepodBlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/heythatsmepod.bsky.socialTwitter - twitter.com/heythatsmepod PATRICK'S SOCIAL MEDIA:Patrick's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cotnoir/Patrick's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialPatrick's Twitter - x.com/patrickcotnoir BRIAN'S SOCIAL MEDIABrian's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/brianmichaellynch/Brian's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialBrian's Twitter - https://x.com/BrianLynch GUEST'S SOCIAL MEDIA:David's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidfarrier/David's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/davidfarrier.bsky.socialFlightless Bird podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/flightless-bird/id1763461729
--------
1:38:57
Welcome to "Hey, That's Me!"
Show website - www.heythatsmepod.com SHOW SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram - instagram.com/heythatsmepodBlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/heythatsmepod.bsky.socialTwitter - twitter.com/heythatsmepod PATRICK'S SOCIAL MEDIA:Patrick's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cotnoir/Patrick's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialPatrick's Twitter - x.com/patrickcotnoir BRIAN'S SOCIAL MEDIABrian's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/brianmichaellynch/Brian's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialBrian's Twitter - https://x.com/BrianLynch
--------
14:34
About Hey, That's Me! - A Commentary Podcast
Screenwriter Brian Lynch and Producer Patrick Cotnoir do audio commentaries on movies and TV shows with the people who made them who never got to do commentaries on them.
Podcast website
