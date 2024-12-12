Powered by RND
Hey, That's Me! - A Commentary Podcast

Podcast Hey, That's Me! - A Commentary Podcast
Patrick Cotnoir, Brian Lynch
Screenwriter Brian Lynch and Producer Patrick Cotnoir do audio commentaries on movies and TV shows with the people who made them who never got to do commentarie...
TV & FilmFilm InterviewsComedyComedy InterviewsArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • TICKLED (2016) commentary with director/star David Farrier
    Show website - www.heythatsmepod.com TICKLED TRAILER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOBXuCYB4jQ LINKS TO WATCH THE MOVIE:Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Tickled-David-Farrier/dp/B01JTO8X4MNetflix - https://www.netflix.com/title/80097474YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbnJ0u1BtZwTubi - https://tubitv.com/movies/505316/tickledPhilo - https://www.philo.com/player/player/vod/Vk9EOjYwODU0ODg5OTY0ODcyNjMwOAThe Roku Channel - https://therokuchannel.roku.com/watch/d958cc9c8d535ee48db8957ef44bc303?source=googleCrackle - https://www.crackle.com/watch/1e4dba84-a075-430d-8fb7-4a50ba800e47 SHOW SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram - instagram.com/heythatsmepodBlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/heythatsmepod.bsky.socialTwitter - twitter.com/heythatsmepod PATRICK'S SOCIAL MEDIA:Patrick's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cotnoir/Patrick's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialPatrick's Twitter - x.com/patrickcotnoir BRIAN'S SOCIAL MEDIABrian's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/brianmichaellynch/Brian's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialBrian's Twitter - https://x.com/BrianLynch GUEST'S SOCIAL MEDIA:David's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidfarrier/David's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/davidfarrier.bsky.socialFlightless Bird podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/flightless-bird/id1763461729
    --------  
    1:38:57
  • Welcome to "Hey, That's Me!"
    Show website - www.heythatsmepod.com SHOW SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram - instagram.com/heythatsmepodBlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/heythatsmepod.bsky.socialTwitter - twitter.com/heythatsmepod PATRICK'S SOCIAL MEDIA:Patrick's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cotnoir/Patrick's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialPatrick's Twitter - x.com/patrickcotnoir BRIAN'S SOCIAL MEDIABrian's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/brianmichaellynch/Brian's BlueSky - https://bsky.app/profile/brianmichaellynch.bsky.socialBrian's Twitter - https://x.com/BrianLynch
    --------  
    14:34

About Hey, That's Me! - A Commentary Podcast

Screenwriter Brian Lynch and Producer Patrick Cotnoir do audio commentaries on movies and TV shows with the people who made them who never got to do commentaries on them.
