Welcome to the debut episode of Hertalk Podcast!Join your hosts, Chyenne & Houston, as they sit down to introduce themselves and share the stories that have shaped their lives. In this inaugural episode, we dive deep into their personal journeys, exploring their upbringings, struggles, and the experiences that have influenced who they are today.We'll also give you a sneak peek at what to expect in future episodes—everything from insightful discussions to bold, real-life stories that will spark conversation and connection.Tune in, get to know your hosts, and discover the exciting conversations we have in store for you on Hertalk Podcast!
Welcome to Hertalk Podcast! We're Chyenne and Houston, two thirty-something besties bringing you all the unfiltered chaos, laughs, and real talk you didn't know you needed. We're diving into skincare secrets that actually work, surviving motherhood (barely), navigating relationships, glow-ups, breakups, and yep—divorce drama.But that's not all—we're spilling the tea on your wildest confessions, juiciest stories, and sharing our totally unconventional advice along the way. So grab your coffee, your wine, or both (we don't judge), because this is Hertalk Podcast! Buckle up bitches, it's about to get real.
