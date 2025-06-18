Powered by RND
Heritage Explains
Heritage Explains
Heritage Explains

Heritage Podcast Network
Education
Heritage Explains
  • Will Iran Have a Brighter Future? | Rob Greenway
    On Friday, Israel initiated "Operation Rising Lion," conducting airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and military command centers. The strikes led to at least 75 Iranian deaths and significant infrastructure damage, including oil refineries and missile launchers. Iran responded with a large-scale missile and drone assault on Israel, targeting over 150 military and intelligence sites. The strikes resulted in at least 14 Israeli fatalities and over 400 injuries. Israel claimed to have damaged or destroyed 150 military and intelligence sites, including missile launchers and air defense systems.Here to talk about the implications of this attack and how we might expect this to change the situation in the Middle East is Robert Greenway, Director of the Allison Center for National Security, here at the Heritage Foundation. —Rob Greenway on X: https://x.com/RC_GreenwayMore of Rob’s work: https://www.heritage.org/staff/robert-greenway—Have thoughts? Let us know at [email protected]
  • Who’s Behind the LA Riots? | Mike Gonzalez
    In Los Angeles, protests against immigration enforcement have turned into assaults on federal officers and buildings, fires, and similar mayhem to the Summer of 2020. And it turns out, that’s not all that is similar. The same people, using the same methods, are behind both this year’s LA riots and the BLM protests of five years ago. I sat down with Mike Gonzalez, a Senior Fellow here at the Heritage Foundation, to talk about just that. —BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution: https://www.amazon.com/BLM-Making-New-Marxist-Revolution/dp/1641772239—Have thoughts? Let us know at [email protected]
  • Is a Nuclear Revolution Coming? | Jack Spencer
    Nuclear energy is a clean, safe method of energy production, in which America leads the world. But making sure that Nuclear power has a bright future in America is a full-time job. And that full-time job belongs to Jack Spencer, Senior Research Fellow in Energy and Environment, here at the Heritage Foundation.—Find Jack’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/088890357X/ref=cm_cr_unknown?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=three_star&reviewerType=all_reviews&pageNumber=1#reviews-filter-barThe Power Hour Podcast: https://www.heritage.org/the-power-hour—Have thoughts? Let us know at [email protected]
  • Should Americans Be Religious? | Melanie Phillips & Victoria Coates
    Many Americans sense that the social cohesion of our nation is weakening. The data seems to back this up. A poll conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found that Seventy-one percent say the United States is “losing its national identity—that is the beliefs and values the country represents.”American trust in its traditional institutions, the media, universities, non-profits, and churches, is historically low. The question for conscientious Americans is, what do we do? Author Melanie Phillips has an idea. Heritage Vice President Victoria Coates sat down with her to discuss her book: The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West—and Why Only They Can Save It. In this interview, Victoria and Melanie discuss what ails our culture and why religious principles are instrumental in dealing with these problems.—Find Melanie Phillips’ book: https://www.amazon.com/Builders-Stone-Christians-Built-West-ebook/dp/B0DW47YL1T?ref_=ast_author_mpbHave thoughts? Let us know at [email protected]
  • What Does Conservative Drug Policy Look Like? | Paul Larkin
    The Center for Disease Control reports that over 48,000 Americans died from synthetic opioid (or fentanyl) overdoses in 2024. That number dwarfed the number of people who died from psychostimulants like methamphetamine at 29,000. As well as cocaine at 22,000, and other naturally occuring drugs at 8,000. Fentanyl and similar substances have changed the game in drug policy, driving greater lethality and creating geopolitical rifts, as China exports precursors to the drug and Mexican cartels smuggle it across the border. Responsible drug policy is complicated and contentious. Here to explain the conservative approach to this area is Paul Larkin, Senior Legal Research Fellow here at the Heritage Foundation. —More by Paul Larkin: https://www.heritage.org/staff/paul-j-larkinHave thoughts? Let us know at [email protected]
About Heritage Explains

A podcast that explains major policy issues at a 101 level. Experts from America's leading public policy organization break down major news stories and policy debates raging in culture and Congress alike.
