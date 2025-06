Should Americans Be Religious? | Melanie Phillips & Victoria Coates

Many Americans sense that the social cohesion of our nation is weakening. The data seems to back this up. A poll conducted by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found that Seventy-one percent say the United States is “losing its national identity—that is the beliefs and values the country represents.”American trust in its traditional institutions, the media, universities, non-profits, and churches, is historically low. The question for conscientious Americans is, what do we do? Author Melanie Phillips has an idea. Heritage Vice President Victoria Coates sat down with her to discuss her book: The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West—and Why Only They Can Save It. In this interview, Victoria and Melanie discuss what ails our culture and why religious principles are instrumental in dealing with these problems.—Find Melanie Phillips’ book: https://www.amazon.com/Builders-Stone-Christians-Built-West-ebook/dp/B0DW47YL1T?ref_=ast_author_mpbHave thoughts? Let us know at [email protected]