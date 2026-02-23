Open app
Here's What You Do
    Here's What You Missed in Episode 25

    2/23/2026 | 20 mins.
    This week, James, Jonny & their friend John share bonus questions and tie breakers from episode 25 of the main show. The quizzes were:
    Battlequips
    Vertically Challenged
    200 to Lose

    Battlequips vs Vertically Challenged vs 200 to Lose

    2/18/2026 | 57 mins.
    This week, James, Jonny & their friend John...
    Go searching for answers in a Battleships board
    Work out the height of people and places using objects that rhyme
    Try and hold on to 200 points by not being too far away from answers

    Here's What You Missed in Episode 24

    2/16/2026 | 24 mins.
    This week, James, Jonny & their friend John share bonus questions and tie breakers from episode 24 of the main show. The quizzes were:
    Noughts and Quizzes
    Go With The Flo
    The One and Only

    Noughts and Quizzes vs Go With The Flo vs The One and Only

    2/11/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    This week, James, Jonny & their friend John...
    Fight for spaces on a noughts and crosses grid.
    Answer questions on topics an 11 year old loves.
    Find the only answers starting with their respective letters.

    Here's What You Missed on Lateral and in Episode 23

    2/09/2026 | 26 mins.
    This week, James, Jonny & their friend John were on the comedy panel game podcast Lateral. In Here's What You Missed, they play spare questions that they wrote for Lateral but didn't use. Plus they talk about how they wrote their questions that were on the show (without any answer spoilers!)

    There is also the tiebreakers from Chicken Katsu Curry from Ep 23 of Here's What You Do and a whole new quiz where you have to tell if something is a chicken or a city.

About Here's What You Do

The Quiz Podcast you play and laugh along with. 3 new quizzes to play every week.TV quiz developer James (Picture Slam, Lingo, The Answer Trap), TV games developer Jonny (007: Road To A Million, Tempting Fortune, The Inheritance) and their friend John bring you a new mix of quizzes every week.They’re friends who each write a great quiz and can be hilariously bad at playing them. Each week they set each other - and you - three brand new, interactive quizzes to tackle. One of them is crowned champion each episode... or it all ends in a glorious draw.Expect left-field trivia, brain teasers, interesting facts, general knowledge questions we definitely should know the answers to, plenty of laughs and the odd moment of brilliance.Play along, pick your favourite quiz and let us know how you did!Get in touch & follow us on socials HERE Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
