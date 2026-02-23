This week, James, Jonny & their friend John were on the comedy panel game podcast Lateral. In Here's What You Missed, they play spare questions that they wrote for Lateral but didn't use. Plus they talk about how they wrote their questions that were on the show (without any answer spoilers!)



There is also the tiebreakers from Chicken Katsu Curry from Ep 23 of Here's What You Do and a whole new quiz where you have to tell if something is a chicken or a city.



Hosted by: James Smales, Jonny Robins & John Cantrell

Music by: Claire Lawrence-Smales

