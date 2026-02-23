Welcome to Hello Sidney, a limited podcast series supported by Paramount that cuts deep into one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made.

With Scream VI in cinemas now, Anna, Mike and Louise dive deep into their thoughts on the new film and chat to some of the cast and crew. Spoiler-free reactions, interviews with Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney and directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (00:20:32) and full spoilerific discussion (00:31:40).

Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain.

Listen and subscribe to Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Scream V is now available to watch through all major video-on-demand platforms, including Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple+ and more.

Watch Scream VI exclusively in cinemas from 10 March 2023.

Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast is supported by Paramount

Hosts: Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain

Artwork Design: Mike Lee-Graham

Producers: Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya

Editor: Mike Muncer

Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.