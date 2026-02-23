Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmHello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

Mike Muncer & Anna Bogutskaya
TV & FilmFilm History
Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

    Scream VII (2026) | I've Always Had a Thing For You, Sid

    02/23/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Welcome to Hello Sidney, a limited podcast series supported by Paramount that cuts deep into one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made.
    With Scream VII about to land in cinemas, Anna and Mike reminisce on the original Scream (1996) 30 years on, talk to Neve Campbell (!!!) and predict who might return in Scream VII. 
    Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.
    Listen and subscribe to Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
    --
    Scream VI is now available to watch through all major video-on-demand platforms, including Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple+ and more.
    Watch Scream VII exclusively in cinemas from 27 February 2026. 
    -- 
    Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast is supported by Paramount 
    Hosts: Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya
    Artwork Design: Mike Lee-Graham
    Producers: Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya
    Editor: Mike Muncer
    Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.
  • Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

    Scream VI (2023) | This Isn't Like Any Other Ghostface

    03/13/2023 | 1h 24 mins.
    Welcome to Hello Sidney, a limited podcast series supported by Paramount that cuts deep into one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made.
    With Scream VI in cinemas now, Anna, Mike and Louise dive deep into their thoughts on the new film and chat to some of the cast and crew. Spoiler-free reactions, interviews with Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney and directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (00:20:32) and full spoilerific discussion (00:31:40). 
    Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain.
    Listen and subscribe to Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
    --
    Scream V is now available to watch through all major video-on-demand platforms, including Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple+ and more.
    Watch Scream VI exclusively in cinemas from 10 March 2023. 
    -- 
    Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast is supported by Paramount 
    Hosts: Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain 
    Artwork Design: Mike Lee-Graham
    Producers: Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya
    Editor: Mike Muncer
    Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.
  • Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

    Hello, Gale: Predictions for Scream VI (2023)

    03/03/2023 | 55 mins.
    Welcome to Hello Sidney, a limited podcast series supported by Paramount that cuts deep into one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made.
    In the triumphant return of the Scream team, Anna, Mike and Louise talk about their predictions for the upcoming Scream VI, returning characters and the move to New York ahead of the cinema release of Scream VI on 10 March 2023. 
    Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain.
    Listen and subscribe to Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
    --
    Scream V is now available to watch through all major video-on-demand platforms, including Paramount+, Prime Video, Apple+ and more.
    Watch Scream VI exclusively in cinemas from 10 March 2023. 
    -- 
    Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast is supported by Paramount 
    Hosts: Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain 
    Artwork Design: Mike Lee-Graham
    Producers: Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya
    Editor: Mike Muncer
    Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.
  • Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

    Scream (2022) | The Rules of the Requel

    01/17/2022 | 1h 38 mins.
    Welcome to Hello Sidney, a limited podcast series supported by Paramount that cuts deep into one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made.
    It's back! This week, Anna, Mike and Louise cut deep into the Gen-Z requel, Scream (2022), both spoiler free and in spoilerific detail. Plus Anna and Mike chat to Scream cast members Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera.

    0:00:00 Spoiler-free chat
    0:33:11 Interview with cast (spoiler-free) 
    0:42:20 Spoilerific discussion   
    Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain. 
    Listen and subscribe to Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

    --
    Scream releases in cinemas in the UK on 14 January 2022.
    Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast is supported by Paramount 
    Hosts: Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain 
    Artwork Design: Mike Lee-Graham
    Producers: Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya
    Editor: Mike Muncer
    Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.
  • Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

    Scream 4 (2011) | A New Era of Ghostface

    01/05/2022 | 57 mins.
    Welcome to Hello Sidney, a limited podcast series supported by Paramount that cuts deep into one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made.
    Fifteen years after the Woodsboro Massacre, Sidney Prescott, now an author, returns to her hometown and reluctantly reunited with Gale and Dewey, now married - just in time for another Ghostface slaughterfest! But this time, Sidney is a suspect.

    Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain. 
    Listen and subscribe to Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

    --
    Scream releases in cinemas in the UK on 14 January 2022.
    Scream 4 (2011)
    Dir. Wes Craven 
    © Dimension Films/Konrad Pictures/Craven-Maddalena Films/Miramax/Maven Entertainment
    Hello Sidney: The Scream Podcast is supported by Paramount 
    Hosts: Mike Muncer, Anna Bogutskaya and Louise Blain 
    Artwork Design: Mike Lee-Graham
    Producers: Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya
    Editor: Mike Muncer
    Ghost Face is a Registered Trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. ©1999. All Rights Reserved.

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast

Do you like scary movies? We do, a lot! Made by horror fans for horror fans, Hello Sidney is a deep dive discussion podcast in which our hosts, Anna Bogutskaya, Mike Muncer and Louise Blain slice and dice their way through all the films in the Scream franchise one by one. From Woodsboro, to Windsor College to Hollywood, we'll be discussing favourite kills, scariest moments and speculating and predicting ahead of the new SCREAM coming in January 2022!
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm History

Listen to Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Hello, Sidney: The Scream Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 10:16:15 AM
A company fromMADSACK