Sister Wives Season 20 Episode 14: You are Toxic to Me
1/06/2026 | 40 mins.
Kody finishes his apology tour meeting Meri in Cedar City. This may be the toughest apology of all. Janelle travels to Salt Lake City to seek a spiritual release from her marriage to Kody. Christine explains the concept of a "basement wife" to David.For their apology tour conversation, Meri and Kody each use their rehearsed lines, but Kody's fall flat. There are only so many times he can say 'I apologize' and 'Nothing but goodwill' before it loses its meaning. Janelle is dipping her toes in deconstructing her religion. We learn that Christine and David survey their unfinished basement, spurring a conversation about what it means to be the symbolic basement wife, specifically when you choose to live in the literal basement. And Robyn lies about not discussing the other marriages with Kody all those years. Throughout this episode, I imagine what it would be like to do couples therapy with Kody and Meri, and my goodness, what a nightmare.
Sister Wives Season 20 Episode 13: Benevolence, Bitch
12/25/2025 | 43 mins.
Kody's apology to Christine starts well but gets tense when David brings up Kody's relationships with his kids. Janelle seeks guidance from Meri on getting her spiritual release. Meri's shocked friends try to talk her out of meeting up with Kody.David breaks the conspiracy of silence and brings up Kody's strained relationship with his kids to his face. Christine shows us how gray rocking is really done. Janelle, intimidated by church (read: cult) leadership, sends a text to inquire about symbolic divorce. Meri is steeling herself for her conversation with Kody, and to my dismay, Kody uses the word triangulation semi-appropriately. Is it just Kody or has the manosphere learned another therapy term they can weaponize? This is my favorite episode of the season so far! All bangers, no fluff. While the exchange between David and Kody was exciting, I can't stop thinking about the conversation between Robyn and Aurora. Robyn really can't let her kids grow up, can she?
Sister Wives Season 20 Episode 12: What If We Worked This Out?
12/18/2025 | 32 mins.
Kody is nervous about his second apology as he meets up with Christine and David. Janelle's friends ask her if she would ever get back with Kody. Ron meets Meri's friends for the first time as she hosts a fundraiser for Jenn's husband.In this episode, Kody attempts to apologize to Christine, but can't stop himself from taking credit for her happiness. Christine is nervous, but David has a steadying presence. Janelle's confused post-conversation with Kody, but fails to give her friends any juicy details. We see multiple sides of Meri-- her kindness and loyalty as well as her snide passive aggressiveness. Robyn's still trying to protect Kody from taking true accountability, and Kody apologizes through gritted teeth.
Sister Wives Season 20 Episode 11: We Used to Be Lovers
12/11/2025 | 43 mins.
Kody travels to North Carolina to meet with Janelle and apologize, but she questions his motives; Meri gets out of her comfort zone at a dating event in Las Vegas; during a game of pickleball, Christine talks to David about Kody's request to meet.In this episode, Kody launches his apology tour in North Carolina, where Janelle surprisingly/unsurprisingly meets him with warmth and nostalgia. Faced with meeting Kody for Stop #2 on the Kody Brown Apology Tour 2025, David reassures Christine that she is strong and he has her back, while Meri stays closed off at a dating event. And in a stunning moment, a basic question from a producer leads Robyn to threaten leaving set. So, what do you think? Was Kody genuine in his apology? Did Janelle let him off the hook a little too easy?
Sister Wives Season 20 Episode 10: Extending an Olive Branch
12/05/2025 | 50 mins.
Janelle celebrates the sale of Coyote Pass by partying with friends in New Orleans. Meri ventures out of her comfort zone and attends a dating event in Las Vegas. Kody owns up to his bad behavior and decides to apologize to each of his ex-wives.Okay, I have feelings this episode. I am so angry and hurt for the children. Kody's fake accountability is infuriating. He will literally travel across the country to apologize to his ex-wives instead of going to therapy. As for the others, Robyn knows her powers to manipulate Kody, Janelle's friends push her boundaries, Meri wants to date someone boring, and Christine...goes bowling I guess. I discuss the different ways of responding to estrangement using Leon, Maddie, and Ysabel, and brainstorm ways Kody could demonstrate his consistency. Thanks for listening!
