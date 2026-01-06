Kody's apology to Christine starts well but gets tense when David brings up Kody's relationships with his kids. Janelle seeks guidance from Meri on getting her spiritual release. Meri's shocked friends try to talk her out of meeting up with Kody.David breaks the conspiracy of silence and brings up Kody's strained relationship with his kids to his face. Christine shows us how gray rocking is really done. Janelle, intimidated by church (read: cult) leadership, sends a text to inquire about symbolic divorce. Meri is steeling herself for her conversation with Kody, and to my dismay, Kody uses the word triangulation semi-appropriately. Is it just Kody or has the manosphere learned another therapy term they can weaponize? This is my favorite episode of the season so far! All bangers, no fluff. While the exchange between David and Kody was exciting, I can't stop thinking about the conversation between Robyn and Aurora. Robyn really can't let her kids grow up, can she? You can support the show by sharing your rating or review on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. I'd love to hear from you! Send me an email at sisterwivesgototherapy[at]gmail.com.