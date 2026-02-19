GET READY! HERE COMES THE ULTIMATE 'Plur1bus' PODCAST!

Did you love the AppleTV series "Plur1bus"? Were you thinking about doing a re-watch?? I've got some great news for you! Coming February 5th, be watching for "Hello Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast."



I'm Allen Stare. I'll be the host and producer for the show. I'm the same guy who has done full re-watches on two seasons of "Severance" with 'Severed: The Ultimate 'Severance' Podcast." This one is the going to be more of the same. It's an ultimate deep-dive into every detail of "Plur1bus." It's a scene-by-scene, shot-by-shot breakdown of every moment. Allong with all the action on screen, I'll also include actor bios, behind the scenes stories, director's notes, fan theories, location breakdowns, quotes pulled directly from performer interviews and more...a lot more.



"Hello Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast" GETS UNDERWAY FEBRUARY 5TH WITH "We Is Us - PT01". You can subscribe to the podcast right now so you won't miss an episode. Why am I taking on ANOTHER "Ultimate' Podcast? Hey, I just want you to be happy...