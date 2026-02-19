Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmHello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast

Allen Stare
TV & FilmAfter Shows
Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast

    03-HelloCarol-EDIT-WeIsUs-PT03

    2/19/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    YOU READY TO FINISH THE PILOT??
    The deep dive continues! Carol is trying to save Helen. She's locked out of her car, so she 'borrows' a pickup truck from another Silver Jack patron. She makes it to the hospital...but Helen doesn't. Carol realizes something weird is going on all over town. When she gets home, her suspicions are confirmed!! The neighbor kids are CREEPY.  Carol pops on the news to find out what's happening...and gets a WHOLE lot more of a news report than she bargained for!!  

    This is Part Three of the complete breakdown of the premiere episode: "We Is Us." This completes the Pilot episode "We Is Us".

    Make sure you're subscribed in your favorite podcast player. Be looking for a new episode of "Hello, Carol" every Thursday!!

    **************
    Looking for the excerpt of "Bloodsong"? You'll need to open the app 'Apple Books' on a device (if you have an iPhone it's already loaded). Search for "Bloodsong of Wycaro". The sample chapter is free. 

    All Contents ©Copyright 2025-26 by Allen Stare.
    "Hello Carol" is written, produced and hosted by the individual known as Allen Stare. 'Hello, Carol" is a television review podcast. All of the names, characters, logos and music associated with "Hello, Carol" are the property of Apple TV, Sony Pictures Television, Highbridge Entertainment and Bristol Circle Entertainment or their respective copyright holders. All original content is the property of the copyright holder. No portion of this recording may be rebroadcast without the express consent of the copyright holder. 

    Contact the "Hello, Carol" podcast using the e-mail [email protected].

    Make sure to leave a 5-star rating and review for "Hello, Carol" at Apple Podcasts.
  • Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast

    02-HelloCarol-EDIT-WeIsUs-PT02

    2/12/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    THE BREAKDOWN CONTINUES: THIS IS PART 2 OF 'WE IS US'!!
    The deep dive continues! This time out we're going to head to the "Silver Jack", a favorite watering hole near Carol's place. Bad stuff is going to transpire at the Silver Jack. 

    This is Part Two of the complete breakdown of the premiere episode: "We Is Us." SO much happened in this episode, this is part two of THREE.

    Make sure you're subscribed in your favorite podcast player. Be looking for a new episode of "Hello, Carol" every Thursday!!

    **************
    Looking for the excerpt of "Bloodsong"? You'll need to open the app 'Apple Books' on a device (if you have an iPhone it's already loaded). Search for "Bloodsong of Wycaro". The sample chapter is free. 

    All Contents ©Copyright 2025-26 by Allen Stare.
    "Hello Carol" is written, produced and hosted by the individual known as Allen Stare. 'Hello, Carol" is a television review podcast. All of the names, characters, logos and music associated with "Hello, Carol" are the property of Apple TV, Sony Pictures Television, Highbridge Entertainment and Bristol Circle Entertainment or their respective copyright holders. All original content is the property of the copyright holder. No portion of this recording may be rebroadcast without the express consent of the copyright holder. 

    Contact the "Hello, Carol" podcast using the e-mail [email protected].

    Make sure to leave a 5-star rating and review for "Hello, Carol" at Apple Podcasts.
  • Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast

    01-HelloCarol-EDIT-WeIsUs-PT01

    2/05/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    WELCOME TO "HELLO, CAROL: THE ULTIMATE 'PLUR1BUS' PODCAST!!
    I hope you're feelling happy, individual! It's time to start our deep-dive, full season re-watch of the AppleTV hit "Plur1bus." This is a RE-WATCH! That means you MUST have seen all nine of the first season episodes of "Plur1bus" before starting this podcast there will be spoilers everywhere!

    We're starting...at the beginning! This is Part One of the complete breakdown of the premiere episode: "We Is Us." SO much happened in this episode, this is part one of THREE.

    Make sure you're subscribed in your favorite podcast player. Be looking for a new episode of "Hello, Carol" every Thursday!!

    **************
    Thanks to the Patreon Supporters!! - "Hello, Carol" has a Patreon Page! if you'd like to become a part of the Cool Kids who are hanging out there, it's easy. Go to:

    www.Patreon.com/HelloCarolPod

    Become "An Individual" for only $5/mo. You'll get to hear new podcast episodes before they drop and interact with other fans of both the show and the podcast.

    Looking for the excerpt of "Bloodsong"? You'll need to open the app 'Apple Books' on a device (if you have an iPhone it's already loaded). Search for "Bloodsong of Wycaro". The sample chapter is free.

    All Contents ©Copyright 2025-26 by Allen Stare.
    "Hello Carol" is written, produced and hosted by the individual known as Allen Stare. 'Hello, Carol" is a television review podcast. All of the names, characters, logos and music associated with "Hello, Carol" are the property of Apple TV, Sony Pictures Television, Highbridge Entertainment and Bristol Circle Entertainment or their respective copyright holders. All original content is the property of the copyright holder. No portion of this recording may be rebroadcast without the express consent of the copyright holder. 

    Contact the "Hello, Carol" podcast using the e-mail [email protected].

    Make sure to leave a 5-star rating and review for "Hello, Carol" at Apple Podcasts.
  • Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast

    00-HelloCarol-GENRLPromo

    1/11/2026 | 2 mins.
    GET READY! HERE COMES THE ULTIMATE 'Plur1bus' PODCAST!
    Did you love the AppleTV series "Plur1bus"? Were you thinking about doing a re-watch?? I've got some great news for you! Coming February 5th, be watching for "Hello Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast."

    I'm Allen Stare. I'll be the host and producer for the show. I'm the same guy who has done full re-watches on two seasons of "Severance" with 'Severed: The Ultimate 'Severance' Podcast." This one is the going to be more of the same. It's an ultimate deep-dive into every detail of "Plur1bus." It's a scene-by-scene, shot-by-shot breakdown of every moment. Allong with all the action on screen, I'll also include actor bios, behind the scenes stories, director's notes, fan theories, location breakdowns, quotes pulled directly from performer interviews and more...a lot more. 

    "Hello Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast" GETS UNDERWAY FEBRUARY 5TH WITH "We Is Us - PT01". You can subscribe to the podcast right now so you won't miss an episode. Why am I taking on ANOTHER "Ultimate' Podcast? Hey, I just want you to be happy...

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast

HELLO, CAROL: THE ULTIMATE 'PLUR1BUS' PODCAST"Hello Carol" is a beat-by-beat, moment by moment re-watch of the AppleTV original series "Plur1bus." "Hello, Carol" is hosted by Allen Stare, who also produces "Severed: The Ultimate 'Severance' Podcast." Allen gives 'Plur1bus' the full 'Ultimate' treatment. We'll look at every shot, talk about director notes, behind the scenes stories and actor motivations. "Hello, Carol" will cover every shooting location. We go through actor bios and important crew positions. If there's mention of something historical or cultural, we'll get into it. It's the Ultimate Deep Dive and the perfect companion for a "Plur1bus" re-watch.MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE NOW! PREMIERES: Feb. 5, 2026, "We Is Us - PT01"
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter ShowsTV Reviews

Listen to Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast, Pod Meets World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Hello, Carol: The Ultimate 'Plur1bus' Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:17:34 PM
A company fromMADSACK