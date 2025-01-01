Beholding the Glory of Christ

As we begin the New Year, join us in fixing our gaze on the radiant glory of Christ. In this inaugural episode of Hearts Aflame, we explore a timeless meditation from John Owen’s The Glory of Christ (1684), reflecting on the believer’s greatest privilege: beholding Christ's beauty, wisdom, and grace.Owen reminds us that Christ is the treasure of all divine truth, the radiance of the Father’s glory, and the joy of the believer’s soul. This episode invites you to reflect on:• How you can behold Christ in Scripture and prayer.• What it means to treasure Him above all else.• How the hope of seeing Him face-to-face fills our hearts with joy.Tune in and set your heart on eternal joy in the glory of Christ.Source: John Owen, The Glory of Christ (Banner of Truth Trust).