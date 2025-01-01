As we begin the New Year, join us in fixing our gaze on the radiant glory of Christ. In this inaugural episode of Hearts Aflame, we explore a timeless meditation from John Owen’s The Glory of Christ (1684), reflecting on the believer’s greatest privilege: beholding Christ's beauty, wisdom, and grace.Owen reminds us that Christ is the treasure of all divine truth, the radiance of the Father’s glory, and the joy of the believer’s soul. This episode invites you to reflect on:• How you can behold Christ in Scripture and prayer.• What it means to treasure Him above all else.• How the hope of seeing Him face-to-face fills our hearts with joy.Tune in and set your heart on eternal joy in the glory of Christ.Source: John Owen, The Glory of Christ (Banner of Truth Trust).
--------
5:45
Hearts Aflame Trailer
Join host Dustin Benge for Hearts Aflame, a new daily devotional podcast exploring the timeless wisdom and biblical meditations of the Puritans. Beginning January 1, 2025, each episode will feature reflections drawn from these rich works, paired with Scripture to ignite your heart with passion for Christ and deepen your communion with God. A ministry of Unashamed Truth, Hearts Aflame invites you to meditate on eternal truths that point us to the unchanging glory of our Savior. Subscribe now to ensure you don’t miss an episode!Visit the Unashamed Truth website by clicking here.
Hearts Aflame, hosted by Dustin Benge and a ministry of Unashamed Truth, is a daily devotional podcast that draws from the rich writings of the Puritans. Each episode pairs timeless truths with Scripture, encouraging believers to deepen their faith and set their hearts aflame with love for Christ.