1/10/26 – Shiur 543 – How can you know an abuser (or other criminal) is no longer a threat? Is there a mitzvah of “Pidyon Shvuyim” to get a Jew out of jail when he was convicted of a crime?
1/09/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
Is it possible to determine that an abuser is no longer a risk? What’s the success rate of treating serious abusers? Why do community leaders sometimes advocate for the early release of an abuser? How does halacha view cases where a Jewish prisoner receives a disproportionate sentence? Should the community celebrate someone’s release from prison? Host: Ari Wasserman, author of the newly published, revised and expanded book Making it Work, on workplace challenges and Halachic Q & A on the Job with Dr. Gavriel Fagin – Director of Tikunim Counseling Services – 14:49 with Rabbi Yonah Reiss – Av Beis Din of the CRC – 50:20 with Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg – Rav of the Chofetz Chaim Torah Center, Cedarhurst NY – 1:17:47 with Mrs. Nicole Meyer – advocate against abuse – 1:50:14 Conclusions and takeaways – 2:09:07 מראי מקומות
1/3/26 – Shiur 542 – Are you taking medication? Are you seeing a therapist? These are Seminary Application questions
1/02/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
Why are they asking? Is it legal? May you lie? How’s it affecting High School girls? with Rabbi Zecharya Greenwald – Dean of Me’ohr Bais Yaakov Seminary – 13:17 with Mindy Blumenfeld – Renowned Therapist, lecturer and author – 35:36 with Dayan Yitzchok Grossman – Renowned Dayan of Bais Havaad and Poseik, Rosh Kollel in Silver Springs – 54:17 with Yair Bruck – Renowned Attorney – 1:15:16 מראי מקומות
12/27/25 – Shiur 541 – Are sheitels only b’deieved?
12/26/2025 | 1h 46 mins.
Why do married women cover their hair? Is a tichel preferable to a sheitel? Why do some women shave their heads after marriage? Host: Ari Wasserman, author of the newly published, revised and expanded book Making it Work, on workplace challenges and Halachic Q & A on the Job with Rabbi Michoel Frank – Mora D'Asra of Kehilas Ohr HaTorah, Silver Spring, MD – 10:36 with Rabbi Dovid Genish – Rav of Kehillat Meam Loez, Ramat Beit Shemesh – 10:36 with Rabbi Tzvi Ortner – Rav of Linas Hatzedek in Boro Park, Director of Halacha and Technology for the OU – 59:43 Summary of the Above Poskim – 1:25:36 with Rebbetzin Shalvie Friedman – senior educator and seminary teacher – 1:29:57 מראי מקומות
12/19/25 – Shiur 540 – “Leil Shishi” & Friday “To’ameha” – Do they enhance Shabbos or detract from it?
12/19/2025 | 1h 49 mins.
What draws men to these gatherings? How do they impact the home — especially when alcohol is involved? What is the halachic basis for tasting food before Shabbos? What are the halachic concerns with entering Shabbos intoxicated or eating too close to Shabbos? What should an ideal Erev Shabbos look like? Host: Ari Wasserman, author of the newly published, revised and expanded book Making it Work, on workplace challenges and Halachic Q & A on the Job with Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg – Rav of the Chofetz Chaim Torah Center, Cedarhurst NY – 13:11 with Rabbi Isaac Rice – Mora De’asra of Congregation Anshei Chesed, Hewlitt NY – 34:36 with Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser – Rav of Khal Bais Yitzchok, Flatbush NY – 1:05:41 with Mrs. Elisheva Liss – Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, lecturer, and author – 1:22:52 Conclusions and takeaways – 1:42:55 מראי מקומות
12/13/25 – Shiur 539 – Narco Terrorist being blown out of the water – How does the Torah view it ? | The fascinating saga of the Bochurim in Japan | Dealing with suicide in our community
12/12/2025 | 1h 31 mins.
Does a person smuggling in drugs have a Din of a Rodef? Should you report someone who's trying to sell drugs in the community? Should you report someone giving out alcohol irresponsibly? What to be aware of when someone asks you to take a package? What causes suicide in our community? How common is it? with Dayan Chaim Yosef Dovid (Chidu) Weiss – Satmar Dayan of Antwerp – 29:56 with Rabbi Moshe Taub – Rov of Young Israel of Holliswood, Rabbinic Editor of Ami – 52:28 with Tzvi Gluck – Founder of Amudim – 1:06:17 מראי מקומות
