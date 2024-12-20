8 - The Nut Slide

Our Hallmark Heroes - the conflicted Holly Ringer, her big city boyfriend Johnny Evans, her small town friend Patricia "Trish" Kaek and her former flame Cole Mississippi - recovered from their injuries at Grandma Ringer's house! Trish used her nursing skills to make sure Cole survived his injuries, Holly helped though she was constantly distracted by her boyfriend, and Johnny ate all the muffin tops in the house and was given a family engagement ring by Grandma! Can they win the community nut slide and chestnut hockey game - all while defeating a nuclear sub that's threatening America's water supply? Or will Polaris Rome, international terrorist for hire, and his Devil Divers complete their evil plans!?

Our Cast:Game Master - Ryan LaPlanteHolly Ringer - Del BorovicCole Mississippi - Guy BradfordPatricia Kaek - Pam SparrowJohnny Evans - Josh Halbot

Our Crew:Editor - Ryan LaPlanteSound Editor - Laura HamstraArtwork by the brilliant Del Borovic