Our Hallmark Heroes - the conflicted Holly Ringer, her big city boyfriend Johnny Evans, her small town friend Patricia "Trish" Kaek and her former flame Cole Mississippi - destroyed a nuclear submarine, saving America's springwater supply! Johnny Evans distracted the enemy by getting captured, Holly and Trish deactivated a nuclear bomb, and Cole caused an explosion that took out the sub and the warehouse surrounding it! Can these heroes recover from their injuries quickly enough to become Chestnut King and Queen, or will Polaris Rome, international terrorist for hire, complete his takeover of the heart of America!?
50:02
10 - Captain Lightning vs. Admiral Blaze
Our Hallmark Heroes - the conflicted Holly Ringer, her big city boyfriend Johnny Evans, her small town friend Patricia "Trish" Kaek and her former flame Cole Mississippi - have minutes before a nuclear submarine disappears into Lake Springwater! Johnny and Holly managed to win the Chestnut Hockey game 14-0 while Trish and Cole stole Devil Diver uniforms for the whole team! Can these heroes infiltrate the private army of Captain Jack Lightning, or will Polaris Rome, international terrorist for hire, irradiate America's supply of bottled water!?
51:34
9 - Chestnut Hockey & A Nuclear Submarine
Our Hallmark Heroes - the conflicted Holly Ringer, her big city boyfriend Johnny Evans, her small town friend Patricia "Trish" Kaek and her former flame Cole Mississippi - made their way to the ice skating jamboree where they competed against rivals old and new, winning the Nut Slide, and are about to start a dangerous Chestnut Hockey game with Cole on one side and the rest of the team on the other. Can these heroes win the game AND stop a nuclear submarine, or will the Devil Divers irradiate America's supply of bottled water!?
48:22
8 - The Nut Slide
Our Hallmark Heroes - the conflicted Holly Ringer, her big city boyfriend Johnny Evans, her small town friend Patricia "Trish" Kaek and her former flame Cole Mississippi - recovered from their injuries at Grandma Ringer's house! Trish used her nursing skills to make sure Cole survived his injuries, Holly helped though she was constantly distracted by her boyfriend, and Johnny ate all the muffin tops in the house and was given a family engagement ring by Grandma! Can they win the community nut slide and chestnut hockey game - all while defeating a nuclear sub that's threatening America's water supply? Or will Polaris Rome, international terrorist for hire, and his Devil Divers complete their evil plans!?
46:18
7 - Grandma's House
Our Hallmark Heroes - the conflicted Holly Ringer, her big city boyfriend Johnny Evans, her small town friend Patricia "Trish" Kaek and her former flame Cole Mississippi - split into pairs! Trish and Johnny burned down the Fimblewinter Ski Resort to distract the terrorists and allow the group to escape, while Holly and Cole reconnected on a ski lift before falling off of it and Cole almost dying. Having reunited in the chicken truck, can they make it back to Grandma's safely, or will they fall victim to Polaris Rome, international terrorist for hire and doom both Hallmark and America?!

Enjoying Hallmark: Never Stop Blowing Up?- Consider becoming a Patron of Dumb-Dumbs & Dice for as little as $1 a month and gain access to a ton of extra BTS fun (https://www.patreon.com/dumbdumbdice)- Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)- Watch us on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)- Follow us on Instagram (https://instagram.com/dumbdumbdice)- Follow us on Facebook (https://facebook.com/dumbdumbdice) Our Cast:Game Master - Ryan LaPlanteHolly Ringer - Del BorovicCole Mississippi - Guy BradfordPatricia Kaek - Pam SparrowJohnny Evans - Josh HalbotOur Crew:Editor - Ryan LaPlanteSound Editor - Laura HamstraArtwork by the brilliant Del Borovic- Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/)- X/Twitter (https://twitter.com/deltastic)
Using Dropout's newest TTRPG - Never Stop Blowing Up - this loving parody pits a group of Hallmark Heroes against an army of international terrorists for hire! A big city girl returns to her small town after her mother passes away, bumping into her oldest friend and a handsome chestnut farmer from her past. Tensions rise as her celebrity boyfriend shows up AND THEN TERRORISTS ATTACK!? Fuelled by their love for community, each other and America - can these Hallmark Heroes save their hometown, or will this years Chestnut Festival end in disaster?!