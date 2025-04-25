GTL Episode 2 - Waiting

Grace, Truth, and Love Podcast | Waiting on God – Trusting His Perfect TimingWelcome to the Grace, Truth, and Love Podcast with Kimberly Elise! In this episode, we're talking about waiting on God and trusting His timing in our lives. As Christians, we often find ourselves in seasons of waiting, wondering when God will move. Whether it's waiting for answers to prayers, breakthroughs, or a change in season—faith and patience go hand in hand. We'll explore Biblical waiting, stories from Scripture and Kimberly's personal reflection on how to find peace and purpose in the waiting. If you've been feeling anxious, discouraged, or uncertain about what's next, this conversation will uplift and inspire you.