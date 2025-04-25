Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityGrace, Truth, and Love
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Grace, Truth, and Love
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Grace, Truth, and Love

Kimberly Elise
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Grace, Truth, and Love
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • GTL Episode 3 - Breath
    Send us a textIn episode 3 of the Grace, Truth, and Love Podcast, Kimberly Elise reflects on the arrival of spring and the beauty it brings, emphasized by personal experiences. It draws a parallel between the physical act of breathing and the spiritual significance of breath in Christianity, highlighting Biblical references such as Jesus breathing on His disciples to give them the Holy Spirit. The episode underscores the preciousness and intricacy of breath, relating a personal health crisis to emphasize the delicacy and value of life given by God. It concludes with a prayer of gratitude for the gift of breath and a call to use it to honor and glorify God.Join the Grace, Truth, and Love Newsletter "Grace Notes" https://gift.gracetruthandlove.com 🍊 🍌Check out my new cookbook Scriptures & Smoothies available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/Kimberly-Elise/author/B0CL5GW5SN?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true🔹 Subscribe for more Christian devotionals and Bible studies for women 🔹 Share this episode with someone who needs to hear this message!
    --------  
    7:50
  • GTL Episode 2 - Waiting
    Send us a textGrace, Truth, and Love Podcast | Waiting on God – Trusting His Perfect TimingWelcome to the Grace, Truth, and Love Podcast with Kimberly Elise! In this episode, we’re talking about waiting on God and trusting His timing  in our lives. As Christians, we often find ourselves in seasons of waiting, wondering when God will move. Whether it’s waiting for answers to prayers, breakthroughs, or a change in season—faith and patience go hand in hand.  We’ll explore Biblical waiting, stories from Scripture and Kimberly's personal reflection on how to find peace and purpose in the waiting. If you’ve been feeling anxious, discouraged, or uncertain about what’s next, this conversation will uplift and inspire you.  Tune in for Christian encouragement, motivation, and inspiration as we embrace waiting with faith, trust, and patienceJoin the Grace, Truth, and Love Newsletter "Grace Notes" https://gift.gracetruthandlove.com 🍊 🍌Check out my new cookbook Scriptures & Smoothies available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/Kimberly-Elise/author/B0CL5GW5SN?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true🔹 Subscribe for more Christian devotionals and Bible studies for women 🔹 Share this episode with someone who needs to hear this message!
    --------  
    11:57
  • GTL - Episode 1 - Renewal
    Send us a textEmbrace renewal this season! As spring approaches, focus on spiritual growth, restoration, and aligning your heart with God’s will. Check out my new cookbook Scriptures & Smoothies available at Amazon  https://www.amazon.com/stores/Kimberly-Elise/author/B0CL5GW5SN?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=trueJoin the Grace, Truth, and Love Newsletter "Grace Notes" https://gift.gracetruthandlove.com 🍊 🍌Check out my new cookbook Scriptures & Smoothies available at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/Kimberly-Elise/author/B0CL5GW5SN?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true🔹 Subscribe for more Christian devotionals and Bible studies for women 🔹 Share this episode with someone who needs to hear this message!
    --------  
    10:36

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Grace, Truth, and Love

Encouragement and Edification for the Christian woman 
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Listen to Grace, Truth, and Love, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/27/2025 - 1:53:58 AM