184. Waiting for Easter (with Jessica Herberger)

Guest Bio: Jessica Herberger is a writer and Bible teacher who delights in connecting faith, history, and human flourishing. She is the author of Peace in the Dark, Life Surrendered, and Break Bread Together. Through her writing and speaking, Jessica encourages others to pursue a deeply formed spiritual life, grow in community, and love others well. Jessica and her husband, Josh, live in upstate New York with their three kids, where she can be found surrounded by books and music with her pup Winston always at her feet. Show Summary: When you read the gospels, how often do you stop to think about the day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday? Holy Saturday, that often-overlooked day in between, was a day of silence as the disciples and followers of Jesus mourned His death. It was a day of deep grief and painful lament. Jessica Herberger has been in her own Holy Saturdays ever since the death of her mother. Her grief led her to honor Holy Saturday, and she is passionate about teaching people ways that they too can mark the day in between. Join hosts, Elisa Morgan and Eryn Eddy Adkins, as they learn about Holy Saturday and the ways we can honor it with guest, Jessica Herberger, during this God Hears Her conversation. Notes and Quotes: “Holy Saturday is that time chronologically between the end of Good Friday and the beginning of Easter Sunday.” —Jessica Herberger “I believe that there is not one single thing that happened between those days was accidental. I believe that every single thing that happened was God’s kindness and showing His church how to live, and that has to include this 24-hour period of where it feels like nothing is happening.” —Jessica Herberger “[Holy Saturday] makes [the hope of Easter] Sunday all the more richer when we realize that there was this dark, unknown period too. We’re called to hold both.” —Jessica Herberger “At its core, lament is relational. It is a means of demonstrating your personal relationship with a God who hears you, who wants to hear you cry about because you know where to go to cry out.” —Jessica Herberger “As we know who Jesus is, we can then remember His character. Knowing God’s character is really one of the most essential things someone can do to maintain a spiritually healthy life, because it is the filter that we must put everything.” —Jessica Herberger Verses: Luke 23:55-56 Links: Jessica’s Website: https://www.jessicaherberger.com/ Jessica’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jessherberger/ God Hears Her website: https://godhearsher.org/ God Hears Her email sign-up: https://www.godhearsher.org/sign-upsfmc Subscribe on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/god-hears-her-podcast/id1511046507?utm_source=applemusic&utm_medium=godhearsher&utm_campaign=podcast Elisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elisamorganauthor/ Eryn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eryneddy/ Vivian’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivmabuni/ Our Daily Bread Ministries website: https://www.odbm.org/ MB01O2BAHS0OF3W