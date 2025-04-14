Powered by RND
God Hears Her Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 184
  • 184. Waiting for Easter (with Jessica Herberger)
    Guest Bio: Jessica Herberger is a writer and Bible teacher who delights in connecting faith, history, and human flourishing. She is the author of Peace in the Dark, Life Surrendered, and Break Bread Together. Through her writing and speaking, Jessica encourages others to pursue a deeply formed spiritual life, grow in community, and love others well. Jessica and her husband, Josh, live in upstate New York with their three kids, where she can be found surrounded by books and music with her pup Winston always at her feet.    Show Summary: When you read the gospels, how often do you stop to think about the day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday? Holy Saturday, that often-overlooked day in between, was a day of silence as the disciples and followers of Jesus mourned His death. It was a day of deep grief and painful lament. Jessica Herberger has been in her own Holy Saturdays ever since the death of her mother. Her grief led her to honor Holy Saturday, and she is passionate about teaching people ways that they too can mark the day in between. Join hosts, Elisa Morgan and Eryn Eddy Adkins, as they learn about Holy Saturday and the ways we can honor it with guest, Jessica Herberger, during this God Hears Her conversation.     Notes and Quotes:   “Holy Saturday is that time chronologically between the end of Good Friday and the beginning of Easter Sunday.” —Jessica Herberger    “I believe that there is not one single thing that happened between those days was accidental. I believe that every single thing that happened was God’s kindness and showing His church how to live, and that has to include this 24-hour period of where it feels like nothing is happening.” —Jessica Herberger    “[Holy Saturday] makes [the hope of Easter] Sunday all the more richer when we realize that there was this dark, unknown period too. We’re called to hold both.” —Jessica Herberger    “At its core, lament is relational. It is a means of demonstrating your personal relationship with a God who hears you, who wants to hear you cry about because you know where to go to cry out.” —Jessica Herberger    “As we know who Jesus is, we can then remember His character. Knowing God’s character is really one of the most essential things someone can do to maintain a spiritually healthy life, because it is the filter that we must put everything.” —Jessica Herberger      Verses:   Luke 23:55-56    Links:   Jessica’s Website: https://www.jessicaherberger.com/  Jessica’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jessherberger/  God Hears Her website: https://godhearsher.org/  God Hears Her email sign-up: https://www.godhearsher.org/sign-upsfmc   Subscribe on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/god-hears-her-podcast/id1511046507?utm_source=applemusic&utm_medium=godhearsher&utm_campaign=podcast  Elisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elisamorganauthor/  Eryn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eryneddy/  Vivian’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivmabuni/  Our Daily Bread Ministries website: https://www.odbm.org/    MB01O2BAHS0OF3W
    31:01
  • Get Ready for More God Hears Her | Season 14!
    Join Elisa Morgan, Eryn Eddy Adkins, and Vivian Mabuni for all new episodes of God Hears Her starting April 14, 2025.  You’ll laugh, cry, relate . . . but most of all feel understood and uplifted as you tune in to these witty and wise women and their stellar line up of guests.  Don’t miss a single episode starting April 14th!   Links:  God Hears Her website: https://www.godhearsher.org/ God Hears Her newsletter sign-up: https://www.godhearsher.org/signup Subscribe on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/god-hears-her-podcast/id1511046507?utm_source=applemusic&utm_medium=godhearsher&utm_campaign=podcast Elisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elisamorganauthor/ Eryn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eryneddy/ Vivian’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivmabuni/ Our Daily Bread Ministries website: https://www.odbm.org/    MB015QTLKMSDMR5
    1:31
  • 183. The Unexpected Journey (with Nicole Unice)
    Guest Bio: Nicole Unice is a pastor and leadership coach who facilitates safe environments of vulnerability so leaders and teams can courageously identify obstacles keeping them from their maximum potential. As a sought-after speaker, Nicole has a down-to-earth style that allows even the largest gathering to feel conversational. She is the author of several books focused on spiritual transformation and is a featured speaker through RightNow Media and Punchline. She holds degrees from the College of William and Mary and from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. Nicole and her husband, Dave, live in Richmond, Virginia, with their three children and two pups.    Show Summary: When was the last time you read the story of Joseph in Genesis? Have you ever connected to the way things don’t work out for Joseph? Nicole Unice found comfort studying Joseph’s story while she was going through an unexpected season in her own life. Nicole shares with hosts, Elisa Morgan and Eryn Eddy Adkins, how we can observe and learn new things about God through Joseph’s life story. Join this God Hears Her conversation for a deep dive about how God works through our hardest seasons. To prepare for this episode, it may be helpful to read the story of Joseph in Genesis 37-50!    Notes and Quotes:   “Knowing God’s Word isn’t about knowledge, isn’t about facts, isn’t about being the person who always has the right answer—it’s a conduit to experience the love of Christ. It’s what God has given us to experience Him through.” —Nicole Unice  “So much of the reward from our life with Christ is the faithful ‘hanging’ with Him.” —Nicole Unice  “We know that people go through hard seasons. But yet our hard season is completely unexpected to us. We know it’s a part of life until it happens to us.” —Nicole Unice  “In any room that you enter, do you make it better by your presence? Because if Christ is in you, then that love and presence is coming. And God calls that blessed. He says that’s what blessing is. It’s coming to you and through you, and it’s experienced by others. “—Nicole Unice  “Testing is not so that God knows what’s in us. Testing is so we know what’s in us because God already knows.” —Nicole Unice    Verses:   Genesis 37-50  Luke 15:17-20  Romans 8:37-39  Jeremiah 9:23-24  John 6:68-69  Jeremiah 29:1-14  Genesis 50:20  Hebrews 11:22    Links:   Nicole’s Website: https://nicoleunice.com/  Nicole’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicoleunice/  God Hears Her website: https://godhearsher.org/  God Hears Her email sign-up: https://www.godhearsher.org/sign-upsfmc   Subscribe on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/god-hears-her-podcast/id1511046507?utm_source=applemusic&utm_medium=godhearsher&utm_campaign=podcast  Elisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elisamorganauthor/  Eryn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eryneddy/  Vivian’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivmabuni/  Our Daily Bread Ministries website: https://www.odbm.org/    MB01ZJMA8YBFYPB
    30:53
  • 182. Raising Teens (with Amy Betters-Midtvedt)
    Guest Bio: Amy Betters-Midtvedt, author of You’ll Make It (And They Will Too), is a Today Parenting contributing author with more than a million readers and twenty-five years of experience working with adolescents and families. In her job as a literacy coach and in her personal life—where she and husband, Todd, wrangle their five children—she is surrounded by kids and teens and is passionate about serving them. Amy has a master's degree in leadership, curriculum, and instruction.    Show Summary: As a parent, you go through different stages with your kids. The newborn stage, toddler stage, kid stage, and eventually the dreaded pre-teen and teenage phases! Each phase comes with a lot of questions and concerns, but at the end of the day, you just want to feel connected to your kiddos. Amy Betters-Midtvedt has been in the thick of raising teens since her first child of five reached that life stage. With her witty sense of humor, laugh alongside Amy as she shares advice for raising and loving your teens . Join hosts, Eryn Eddy Adkins and Vivian Mabuni as they chat with Amy about raising teenagers during this God Hears Her conversation.    Notes and Quotes:   “I will tell you that raising teens has brought me to my knees. And really in those moments when I’m outside their ‘doors’ that [my teens] don’t want to let me in, knowing that Jesus is on the other side. . . somehow He with them and still with me on the other side of that door.” —Amy Betters-Midtvedt  “What I’m holding onto [when raising my teens], and what’s working for us, is this: Is every move going to keep me in connection and in relationship with my teenager?” —Amy Betters-Midtvedt   “If we are trying to teach [our teens] about being in relationships with others, there [are] consequences if you don’t live up to what you say you’re going to do. But it’s really involving them in the situation, because different situations call for different things.” —Amy Betters-Midtvedt   Links:   Amy’s Website: https://amybettersmidtvedt.com/book/  Amy’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amy.betters.midtvedt/  God Hears Her website: https://godhearsher.org/  God Hears Her email sign-up: https://www.godhearsher.org/sign-upsfmc   Subscribe on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/god-hears-her-podcast/id1511046507?utm_source=applemusic&utm_medium=godhearsher&utm_campaign=podcast  Elisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elisamorganauthor/  Eryn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eryneddy/  Vivian’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivmabuni/  Our Daily Bread Ministries website: https://www.odbm.org/    MB01KRFOJL9SSK5
    31:23
  • 181. Nothing is Wasted (with Jennifer DiVita)
    Guest Bio: After a harrowing riches-to-rags detour in life, Jennifer DiVita clung to her faith and rebuilt herself as a solo mom and professional career woman. Because of God’s goodness, she found her way out of poverty and climbed the career ladder carrying her kids on her back to become Associate State Director of AARP. She’s also an on-air personality with WOOD TV and ABC 4 who provides positive advice on aging well, despite initially being kicked out of TV for being “too seasoned.” She published her novel, Not Your Shoe Size, a witty story about growing older and finding the silver lining after becoming silver. Jennifer offers hope that it’s possible to overcome roadblocks and pave a successful life after surrendering to God’s plan.    Show Summary: When we set out into our lives, we often have a plan of what we would like to do or achieve. What happens when our plan falls apart? Jennifer DiVita was a married woman and stay-at-home mom before her husband’s addiction led to her life completely changing. Jennifer found herself having to rebuild what she thought was set in stone. Join hosts, Eryn Eddy Adkins and Vivian Mabuni, as they talk with Jennifer about navigating career change while becoming a solo mom. You don’t want to miss this inspiring God Hears Her conversation!     Notes and Quotes:   “God has used my story to help so many women, and I would not change one bit of it.” —Jennifer DiVita  “I look at my story and know that Good is good because He did not leave me in that place. I look at the twists and turns of my life, and all that I’ve been through, but see where I’ve come.” —Jennifer DiVita  “God has a redemption story for you. He already sees what’s going on. —Jennifer DiVita      Links:   Jennifer’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jennifer.divita/  Jennifer’s Website: https://www.jenniferdivita.com/  God Hears Her website: https://godhearsher.org/  God Hears Her email sign-up: https://www.godhearsher.org/sign-upsfmc   Subscribe on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/god-hears-her-podcast/id1511046507?utm_source=applemusic&utm_medium=godhearsher&utm_campaign=podcast  Elisa’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elisamorganauthor/  Eryn’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eryneddy/  Vivian’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivmabuni/  Our Daily Bread Ministries website: https://www.odbm.org/    MB01SJDOI45MP8O
    30:22

About God Hears Her Podcast

God Hears Her explores the stunning truth that God sees you, He hears you, and He loves you because you are His. It's for women who are in the trenches of the beautiful and messy moments of relationships, work, ministry, and life. Join Elisa Morgan (author and speaker), Eryn Eddy Adkins (founder of the lifestyle brand, "So Worth Loving”), and Vivian Mabuni (author and speaker) as they explore relevant faith-topics and invite guests to share stories of how God has met them in the every-day.
