Episode 63: What Worked, What Didn't, and What Comes Next

After a brief podcast hiatus, Jess is back and taking her own advice—pausing to reflect on what worked, what didn't and setting a vision for what's next. Jess doesn't know if 2024 was your best year yet or one of the hardest. She doesn't know if you're racing into 2025 with excitement or stepping cautiously, trying not to make any sudden moves. But here's what she does know: your past year deserves reflection, and the year ahead deserves intention. This podcast is for you. It's not my podcast; it's ours. Let's Go.