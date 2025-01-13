Friends, we’re so excited for this episode! If you’ve been searching for a Bible study, you’re in the right place. In today’s episode, Jess is joined by our friend Anna Victorson as we kick off our brand-new year-long podcast series, Bible Babes.
Whether you love the Bible, find it confusing, want to study it more deeply, or aren’t sure where to begin, this episode is for you.
Welcome to Episode 1 of Bible Babes, our podcast Bible study.
Let’s Go.
Episode 63: What Worked, What Didn't, and What Comes Next
After a brief podcast hiatus, Jess is back and taking her own advice—pausing to reflect on what worked, what didn’t and setting a vision for what’s next.
Jess doesn’t know if 2024 was your best year yet or one of the hardest. She doesn’t know if you’re racing into 2025 with excitement or stepping cautiously, trying not to make any sudden moves. But here’s what she does know: your past year deserves reflection, and the year ahead deserves intention.
This podcast is for you. It’s not my podcast; it’s ours.
Let’s Go.
Episode 62: Listen Live: My Health Coach Changed My Mind
There’s nothing like your health to make you feel defeated. There’s nothing like health that makes us feel so much shame about where we’re at. Because our bodies are OUR BODIES, they’re the homes we live in here on earth - the enemy can often use our health to keep us from experiencing abundance, freedom, joy, and peace.
In this episode, we are joined by Jess’s friend, health coach, and author of The Good Food Solution, Meredyth Fletcher. Meredyth discusses how your journey isn’t about trying the next fad diet or seeking a quick fix—it’s about finding the right balance for YOU. Like Meredyth is with Jess and Jess’s family, she will encourage you wherever you find yourself on your health journey.
If you feel defeated and sick, this episode is for you. If you love discussing health, this episode is for you.
Let’s go.
Episode 61: Listen to this Before the Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, we often feel overwhelmed, underwhelmed, and exhausted. In this episode, Jess explores how to shift our focus from chaos to connection.
What if we started early this year by asking some thoughtful questions so we could show up feeling present, grateful, and grounded in the love that compels us to celebrate in the first place?
Let’s go.
Episode 60: Treasures in the Dark with Katherine Wolf
In this heartfelt episode, Jess interviews her dear friend, Katherine Wolf, author of Treasures in the Dark: 90 Reflections on Finding Bright Hope Hidden in the Hurting. Together, they explore the profound message of Treasures in the Dark, highlighting how some of the most valuable treasures are often discovered in our darkest moments. Katherine emphasizes that it's during our deepest struggles that God reveals His most precious gifts, offering hope and encouragement to those feeling lost and weary.
If you find yourself wondering if God is near you or hears you in your pain and suffering, this episode is for you. If you need some encouragement for your soul, this episode is for you.
Let’s go.
