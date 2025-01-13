Episode 60: Treasures in the Dark with Katherine Wolf

In this heartfelt episode, Jess interviews her dear friend, Katherine Wolf, author of Treasures in the Dark: 90 Reflections on Finding Bright Hope Hidden in the Hurting. Together, they explore the profound message of Treasures in the Dark, highlighting how some of the most valuable treasures are often discovered in our darkest moments. Katherine emphasizes that it's during our deepest struggles that God reveals His most precious gifts, offering hope and encouragement to those feeling lost and weary. If you find yourself wondering if God is near you or hears you in your pain and suffering, this episode is for you. If you need some encouragement for your soul, this episode is for you. Let’s go. Don’t Miss: ⁠⁠⁠Leaders are Learners!⁠⁠⁠ Join Jess’s book club ⁠here⁠, where you’ll read transformative books together. We are now diving into ‘Treasures in the Dark’ by Katherine Wolf. You’ll get an additional Q&A from the author and a space to call in and share your thoughts on the podcast! Struggling to read your bible? Listen to God’s word effortlessly using Dwell. The Jess Connolly Podcast is partnering with Dwell, and you can get 25% off your year subscription at ⁠www.dwellapp.io/jess. Tired of Being Tired⁠ is now out! Click the link to get your copy, + make sure to share it with your family and friends.