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275 episodes
Milania Giudice’s Airport Meltdown Exposed + Kim & Kroy’s New Animal Cruelty Allegations09/25/2026 | 19 mins.You can now leave me a voicemail directly at https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast — drop your questions, hot takes, confessions, comments, or anything you want to spill to me about, and I will be playing them and reacting right here on the podcast! Also, don't miss tomorrow's brand-new episode of Leave a Message, where I dive into your voice notes.
Wrapping up an incredible week in Los Angeles right before heading to LAX, Georgio gives a quick shout-out to Heather McDonald for having him on Juicy Scoop and recaps a productive day working with the TikTok crew before diving headfirst into two uncomfortable, developing reality TV stories.
First, we address the distressing video circulating online involving Teresa Giudice, her oldest daughter Gia, and 20-year-old Milania at Tampa International Airport. Following Milania's recent hospital discharge and ongoing personal struggles, police were called to assist the family during a tense public breakdown. Georgio breaks down the leaked footage, Gia acting as the emotional anchor for her family, and the growing questions surrounding the family dynamic ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s upcoming reboot.
Then, Georgio unleashes on the latest police reports emerging around Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia residence. A new complaint filed by an equestrian reserve employee reveals that one of the Biermann boys allegedly fired 20 to 30 pellets across the road at horses and riders. Georgio digs into the alarming lack of parental supervision, addresses past incidents involving the family dog, and calls out Kim and Kroy for fostering an environment of zero accountability and total negligence.
Plus, we touch on the emotional resonance of the RHOSLC premiere and the ongoing drama surrounding Bronwyn and Whitney.
Grab your coffee and hit play—this Friday episode holds nothing back!
THE GEORGIO SAYS HOTLINE Leave me a voicemail with your question, hot take, confession or comment! Here: https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast
FOLLOW GEORGIO Follow me on social media: @georgiosays Visit www.georgiotakounakis.com to learn more and stay updated!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Kroy Biermann Jr. Bond Conditions Released, Taylor Frankie Paul’s Custody Reality & RHONY Recap!09/23/2026 | 44 mins.You can now leave me a voicemail directly at https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast — drop your questions, hot takes, confessions, comments, or anything you want to spill to me about, and I will be playing them and reacting right here on the podcast! Plus, don't forget to tune in every Saturday for our dedicated listener series, Leave a Message.
Broadcasting live from a hotel room in Los Angeles while in town for some major guest podcast appearances, Georgio is cutting through the noise and holding nothing back on today's massive pop culture headlines.
We kick things off with the latest legal updates out of Georgia regarding Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s 15-year-old son, Kroy Jr. Following his release on a $200,000 bond, Georgio details the strict stipulations imposed by the court—including 24-hour electronic monitoring, surrender of his passport, complete bans on devices and social media, virtual schooling, and an order barring any direct or indirect contact with minors, including his own siblings. Georgio also breaks down prosecutors filing emergency motions to conduct forensic interviews with additional unidentified minors and why the judge denied defense efforts to close the courtroom entirely.
Then, we turn our attention back to Utah and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Taylor Frankie Paul recently announced she is taking a step back from social media, but Georgio explores what’s really going on behind the scenes—including reports that she has lost additional visitation time and is now down to just eight supervised hours a week with her children. Georgio gets brutally honest about prioritizing your kids over filming, calls out the hollow dynamic of the MomTok group, and shares why true parental accountability means making actual sacrifices.
Finally, we head to Manhattan for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16, Episode 3. Georgio explains why treating the reboot as its own standalone entity has completely turned the season around. We break down Jessel Taank turning her nose up at "popcorn ceilings" in Daisy's rent-controlled Brooklyn apartment, Erin Lichy's back-and-forth jam dispute, and why eccentric fan-favorite Hailey Glassman continues to steal the show—especially when discussing her therapist recommending queer birdwatching.
Hit play and grab your drink—we have a lot of ground to cover today!
THE GEORGIO SAYS HOTLINE
Leave me a voicemail with your question, hot take, confession or comment! Here:
https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast
FOLLOW GEORGIO
Follow me on social media: @georgiosays
Visit www.georgiotakounakis.com to learn more and stay updated!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Taylor Frankie Paul Quits Mormon Wives, Cindy Crawford’s Tragic Loss & RHUGT NYC Nostalgia09/21/2026 | 31 mins.You can now leave me a voicemail directly at https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast — drop your questions, hot takes, confessions, comments, or anything you want to spill to me about, and I will be playing them and reacting right here on the podcast! Also, make sure to check out the premiere of our weekly Saturday series, Leave a Message, where I dive headfirst into your voicemails.
It’s Monday, September 21st, and while Georgio is prepping to head to Los Angeles for the rest of the week, we have a heavy slate of breaking reality TV exits, tragic celebrity headlines, and classic Housewives nostalgia to get through.
We start off addressing the heartbreaking news that broke over the weekend regarding supermodel Cindy Crawford's 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber, who tragically passed away while at a rehabilitation facility. Georgio touches on the devastating realities of addiction, the painful struggles families endure behind closed doors, and why these tragedies never get any easier to hear about.
Then, we dive headfirst into a massive shocker: Taylor Frankie Paul has officially released a statement announcing she is quitting Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Following intense scrutiny, failed drug tests, and escalating online feuds with her castmates—including Layla—Taylor is drawing a line in the sand to focus on her mental health and getting her kids back. Georgio breaks down her full statement, calls out the hypocrisy of the rest of the MomTok group who used her for clout, and questions whether the franchise can even survive without its primary anchor.
Plus, Georgio gives a brief status report on his ongoing courthouse research regarding the Kroy Biermann Jr. case as prosecutors look to interview additional minors, clearing the air on what's fact versus internet speculation.
Finally, we wrap things up with a fun, heartwarming breakdown of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. From the ladies taking a nostalgic trip to New York and reliving Dorinda Medley's iconic "Clip!" moment to Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams managing to get Vicki Gunvalson to finally loosen up and participate, Georgio reminds us why ensemble Housewives television remains undefeated when the cast actually clocks in.
Grab your drink and press play—there's plenty to unpack today!
THE GEORGIO SAYS HOTLINE
Leave me a voicemail with your question, hot take, confession or comment! Here:
https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast
FOLLOW GEORGIO
Follow me on social media: @georgiosays
Visit www.georgiotakounakis.com to learn more and stay updated!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Clapping Back on Mormon Wives, Defending My Kim Zolciak Coverage & The Truth About AI09/19/2026 | 37 mins.You can now leave me a voicemail directly at https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast — drop your questions, hot takes, confessions, comments, or call me out on my coverage, and I will be playing them and reacting right here on the podcast!
Welcome to the official series premiere of Leave a Message, our new weekly Saturday show dedicated entirely to playing your voice notes, addressing your call-outs, and opening up unfiltered two-way dialogue with the audience. You didn't hold back on the Podline, and Georgio is taking the heat head-on.
We kick off with Chelsea from Utah, who calls Georgio out for being overly harsh on Mikayla Matthews and allegedly giving Taylor Frankie Paul a pass on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Georgio sets the record straight on the difference between excusing toxic behavior and analyzing the harsh business realities of production and streaming viewership. Then, Claire from North Carolina accuses Georgio of being biased against Kim Zolciak and Kroy Jr. Georgio breaks down why grand jury indictments, past juvenile supervision, and documented evidence make this a matter of serious public reporting rather than gossip.
Later, Kelly from Ohio checks in about the RHUGT buzz to ask whether Georgio was actually the "DC blogger" Angie Katsanevas name-dropped in Miami. Georgio confirms the story behind their Capitol Hill dinner, clears the air on how Lisa Barlow’s phone number was brought up, and explains why he’d love to see more Ultimate Girls Trip seasons. Plus, Linda from New York weighs in on Heather Dubrow versus Emily Simpson on RHOC, prompting Georgio to break down Heather's seasoned production maneuvering.
Finally, Mary from Philadelphia asks for Georgio's candid perspective on utilizing AI tools, online pushback, and data center discourse, leading to an honest breakdown of creative workflows versus lazy "AI slop". We wrap the premiere with Vanessa from Michigan coming in hot over Georgio’s critique of Vicki Gunvalson, giving Georgio the floor to address allegations of being "woke" and explain why Vicki's on-screen detachment continues to stall the ensemble.
Hit play and jump into the conversation with us!
THE GEORGIO SAYS HOTLINE
Leave me a voicemail with your question, hot take, confession or comment! Here:
https://podline.fm/the-georgio-says-podcast
FOLLOW GEORGIO
Follow me on social media: @georgiosays
Visit www.georgiotakounakis.com to learn more and stay updated!
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Hayden Panettiere’s Final Farewell, Joe Alwyn’s Staged Walk & The Curated Image09/18/2026 | 38 mins.On this episode of The Roundtable, we're examining the relentless, exhausting struggle to control public perception in the face of uncontrollable human chaos, asking a critical question about modern celebrity: when every private tragedy, relationship breakdown, and career stumble is commodified for an audience, who actually owns the truth—the people living it, or the media machinery curating the narrative?
We begin with the deeply complex, emotional preparations surrounding the memorial service for actress Hayden Panettiere in Malibu. While her family attempts to curate an intimate, peaceful celebration of her life and her passion for ocean conservation, we look into the painful exclusions from the guest list, including her mother and her longtime partner Brian Hickerson. We dissect the ongoing federal DEA investigation into counterfeit, fentanyl-laced prescription pills that reached her West Hollywood home, exploring the tragic paradox of child stardom where a public figure's legacy is fiercely protected by crisis management even as law enforcement dismantles the illicit supply chains around her.
Then we examine the fascinating mechanics of the post-breakup celebrity stroll through Joe Alwyn’s carefully choreographed outing with comedian Mary Beth Barone in New York City. We break down the symbiotic business relationship between publicists and paparazzi photo agencies like Backgrid, analyzing how an allegedly casual walk down a SoHo sidewalk is meticulously styled, timed, and lit to project an unbothered, thriving persona—providing a textbook masterclass in how public figures signal independence to the media and an ex-partner's fanbase.
From there, we turn to the sudden career whiplash experienced by Macklemore after being abruptly dropped from Ed Sheeran’s global stadium tour. We unpack the feudal power dynamics of modern mega-touring, where headliners operate as sovereign multinational corporations and opening acts function as vulnerable vassal states subject to strict corporate risk assessments, insurance liabilities, and brand alignment. We analyze the stark contrast between performing in front of stadium crowds and taking an aimless, somber walk in the Pacific Northwest rain when the infrastructure of live fame suddenly evaporates.
We also dive into the dark pipeline connecting mid-2000s network television fame to modern police blotters, examining the recent legal troubles of Ugly Betty alum Eric Mabius and American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn. Exploring the sociological phenomenon of monoculture fame, we look at the psychological vacuum created when the scaffolding of handlers, publicists, and steady paychecks disappears, leaving former stars to navigate civilian reality without the societal insulation they grew accustomed to.
Finally, we head to Washington, D.C., to analyze a new, highly branded status symbol: customized White House Rolexes circulating among political insiders. We examine the evolution of political semiotics, exploring how the traditional culture of discreet, navy-suited power has merged with the hypebeast, influencer-driven economy of luxury flexes, blurring the lines between public service, personal branding, and overt displays of proximity to sovereign authority.
Throughout the episode, one central question connects every part of these disparate stories: as digital archeologists inevitably sift through our curated photos, leaked messages, and filtered public images decades from now, will they uncover who we actually were—or merely the polished illusions we fought so desperately to project?
Pull up a chair… the conversation about image curation, narrative warfare, the cost of visibility, and what really happens behind the headlines starts now.
Disclosure: This episode of the 'Roundtable' series incorporates AI-assisted technology in its creation and production.
Executive Produced by Georgio Takounakis and 711 Media
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Georgio Says
Welcome to Georgio Says, your go-to destination for smart, unfiltered commentary on Bravo TV, reality television, and pop culture. Hosted by Georgio Takounakis, the show delivers timely breakdowns of The Real Housewives, trending Bravolebrity news, viral scandals, Hollywood blind items, and the broader cultural moments shaping the entertainment world. Grounded in context, sharp perspective, and zero sugarcoating—because Georgio always has something to say.🍸 Connect & follow: @georgiosays on YouTube, TikTok, Threads, Facebook and Instagram.Disclosure: Select programming and special segments, including "The Roundtable" series, utilize AI technology in their production. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Georgio Says: Podcasts in Family