Innocent people are getting murdered. Lawyers live in safehouses, and a princess is in hiding. This is Europe today—it just might be the world’s next narco-stat... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Ep 3. Bomb, Bomb, Bomberoni | Martin Kok
A twice-convicted murderer, Martin Kok is also one of The Netherland’s most popular crime bloggers. But he goes too far when he publishes Ridouan Taghi’s name. Soon, Taghi’s violence begins to spread far beyond the underworld.
This is GATEWAY: Cocaine, Murder, & Dirty Money in Europe, a six-part podcast from Project Brazen revealing the rise of a new generation of cocaine kingpins in Europe.
Don't want to wait for the next episode? Subscribe to Brazen+ on Apple Podcasts and get early access to new episodes, along with ad-free listening and bonus content from the show.
For more, visit brazen.fm/gateway.
6/19/2023
17:04
Ep 2. The Belly, the Boss of Bosses | Noffel Fassih
While Ridouan Taghi grows his empire, Noffel Fassih, aka The Belly, does his dirty work as a global hitman. But two botched killings threaten to bring his operations to an end. Meanwhile, Taghi finds a new home where authorities are more likely to turn a blind eye… he moves to Dubai.
This is GATEWAY, a six-part podcast from Project Brazen revealing the rise of a new generation of cocaine kingpins in Europe.
Don't want to wait for the next episode? Subscribe to Brazen+ on Apple Podcasts and get early access to new episodes, along with ad-free listening and bonus content from the show.
For more, visit brazen.fm/gateway.
6/12/2023
21:54
Ep 1. The Man For Whom the Underworld Shivers | Ridouan Taghi
After the killing of a billionaire kingpin, one man rises to the top of a new generation of ruthless drug lords running Europe’s cocaine empire. His name is Ridouan Taghi. Taghi’s rise, and his incredible fall, shows the power of cocaine to generate staggering wealth, and shocking violence.
This is GATEWAY, a six-part podcast from Project Brazen revealing the rise of a new generation of cocaine kingpins in Europe.
Don't want to wait for the next episode? Subscribe to Brazen+ on Apple Podcasts and get early access to new episodes, along with ad-free listening and bonus content from the show.
For more, visit brazen.fm/gateway.
6/5/2023
21:22
Reporting True Crime During the Crime: Meet Mitchell Prothero
Gateway host and lead reporter Mitchell Prothero shares the inside story of his new series GATEWAY: Cocaine, Murder, & Dirty Money in Europe, launching on June 5, 2023.
Subscribe to Brazen+ on Apple Podcasts to get early access to new episodes, along with ad-free listening and bonus content from the show.
~
About GATEWAY: Cocaine, Murder, & Dirty Money in Europe:
Innocent people are getting murdered. Lawyers live in safehouses, and a princess is in hiding. This is Europe today—it just might be the world’s next narco-state. Over the past decade, the historic European ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp have turned into global gateways for cocaine. Think Miami in the 1980s — but with even more drugs, and much shittier weather.
In this six-part podcast series from Project Brazen, host Mitchell Prothero explores Europe’s cocaine crisis through the dramatic stories of cartel leaders, cops, journalists, and the victims caught in the middle. From RPG attacks on newspaper offices to the slaughter of entire families, the war on drugs has arrived on Europe’s shores. And a lot of people are making a lot of dirty money.
Do you have stories or tips you’d like to share? Let us know at [email protected]
www.brazen.fm/gateway
5/31/2023
15:05
Introducing Gateway: Cocaine, Murder, & Dirty Money in Europe
Coming soon from Project Brazen… Gateway: Cocaine, Murder, & Dirty Money in Europe.
Innocent people are getting murdered. Lawyers live in safehouses, and a princess is in hiding. This is Europe today—it just might be the world’s next narco-state. Over the past decade, the historic European ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp have turned into global gateways for cocaine. Think Miami in the 1980s — but with even more drugs, and much shittier weather.
In this six-part podcast series, host Mitchell Prothero explores Europe’s cocaine crisis through the dramatic stories of cartel leaders, cops, journalists, and the victims caught in the middle. From RPG attacks on newspaper offices to the slaughter of entire families, the war on drugs has arrived on Europe’s shores. And a lot of people are making a lot of dirty money.
Reporting from Antwerp and Amsterdam, Project Brazen goes deep inside this crazy under-reported story.
For more, visit gateway.projectbrazen.com
About Gateway: Cocaine, Murder, & Dirty Money in Europe
Innocent people are getting murdered. Lawyers live in safehouses, and a princess is in hiding. This is Europe today—it just might be the world’s next narco-state.
Over the past decade, the historic European ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp have turned into global gateways for cocaine. Think Miami in the 1980s — but with even more drugs, and much shittier weather.
In this six-part podcast series from Project Brazen, host Mitchell Prothero explores Europe’s cocaine crisis through the dramatic stories of cartel leaders, cops, journalists, and the victims caught in the middle. From RPG attacks on newspaper offices to the slaughter of entire families, the war on drugs has arrived on Europe’s shores. And a lot of people are making a lot of dirty money. Reporting from Antwerp and Amsterdam, Project Brazen goes deep inside this crazy under-reported story.