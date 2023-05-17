It's CONFIDENT GIRL SUMMER & Britt is here to share her 2023 summer goals with you! Tune in to chat about getting outside, summer bucket lists, wearing the dang swimsuit, veggies, hobbies/sports, reading more, getting out of your comfort zone & more!Train with Me! Start Your 7-Day Free Trial on my App Today!SHOP GYMSHARK use code: BRITTBEAM supplements code: BRITTAMAZON LINKS shop all my favorite things :)Follow the [email protected]
Brittinsta // @_brittanyluptonyoutube // Brittany Luptontiktok // brittanyluptonYouTube vidsOPENING UP ABOUT BEING A MOM IN THE FITNESS SPACE | the dark side of social media & feeling aloneWE'RE BUILDING A GYM...how i GREW my GLUTES | the ONLY glute workout you'll need | ultimate glute workoutTimestamps00:40 "fun" & "gain" of the week03:30 weekly review04:30 weekly check-in prompts 08:30 today's episode10:20 CONFIDENT GIRL SUMMER10:40 #1 GET OUTSIDE MORE: run, lift, new training split 13:46 #2 SUMMER BUCKET LIST: relive childhood summer memories, trips, concerts18:40 #3 WEAR THE SWIMSUIT: get out of your head21:50 #4: EAT MORE VEGGIES: smoothies, farmers markets, dip25:40 #5: IT'S SPORTS SEASON: skills, hobbies, make the most of it27:47 #6: GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE: push past complacency, discipline30:50 #7: READ MORE: summer reads34:54 look at health & fitness in a different wayContact [email protected]
