Podcast Fun and Gains
Brittany Lupton
Fun &amp; Gains will fuel your love for sweaty workouts, loving yourself through the process, and creating the strongest version of yourself mentally and physic... More
Health & FitnessFitnessSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • MY SUMMER GOALS | confident girl summer
    It's CONFIDENT GIRL SUMMER & Britt is here to share her 2023 summer goals with you! Tune in to chat about getting outside, summer bucket lists, wearing the dang swimsuit, veggies, hobbies/sports, reading more, getting out of your comfort zone & more!Train with Me! Start Your 7-Day Free Trial on my App Today!SHOP GYMSHARK use code: BRITTBEAM supplements code: BRITTAMAZON LINKS shop all my favorite things :)Follow the [email protected] Brittinsta // @_brittanyluptonyoutube // Brittany Luptontiktok // brittanyluptonYouTube vidsOPENING UP ABOUT BEING A MOM IN THE FITNESS SPACE | the dark side of social media & feeling aloneWE'RE BUILDING A GYM...how i GREW my GLUTES | the ONLY glute workout you'll need | ultimate glute workoutTimestamps00:40 "fun" & "gain" of the week03:30 weekly review04:30 weekly check-in prompts 08:30 today's episode10:20 CONFIDENT GIRL SUMMER10:40 #1 GET OUTSIDE MORE: run, lift, new training split 13:46 #2 SUMMER BUCKET LIST: relive childhood summer memories, trips, concerts18:40 #3 WEAR THE SWIMSUIT: get out of your head21:50 #4: EAT MORE VEGGIES: smoothies, farmers markets, dip25:40 #5: IT'S SPORTS SEASON: skills, hobbies, make the most of it27:47 #6: GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE: push past complacency, discipline30:50 #7: READ MORE: summer reads34:54 look at health & fitness in a different wayContact [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/7/2023
    35:52
  • HOW TO START YOUR FITNESS JOURNEY TODAY | 3 steps to get you going
    This week, Britt's sharing 3 steps to jump-start your health & fitness journey! Tune in to chat about fitness, nutrition, goals, habits, making a plan, mindset, positive affirmations & more!Train with Me! Start Your 7-Day Free Trial on my App Today!SHOP GYMSHARK use code: BRITTBEAM supplements code: BRITTFollow the [email protected] Brittinsta // @_brittanyluptonyoutube // Brittany Luptontiktok // brittanyluptonYouTube vidsWE'RE BUILDING A GYM...how i GREW my GLUTES | the ONLY glute workout you'll need | ultimate glute workout3 BEGINNER FITNESS TIPS - Planning Workouts, Nutrition & Tracking ProgressMY 2023 MINDSET + ENERGY | reset after vacation + new merch haul + starting the year strongTimestamps3:20 weekly review7:50 a word on fitness & nutrition11:00 preventative health17:30 #1: ONE GOAL A DAY20:58 #2: THREE PART PLAN21:20 choose what kind of exercise & assign days22:26 write your grocery list24:50 what is working vs what is not 26:10 #3: POSITIVE AFFIRMATIONSContact [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/31/2023
    34:30
  • how to find balance in your life
    a very common question: how do you balance it all!? today, britt is digging in to the topic of balance & sharing her top 5 TIPS for how you can find/maintain it in your life.Train with Me! Start Your 7-Day Free Trial on my App Today!SHOP GYMSHARK use code: BRITTBEAM supplements code: BRITTFollow the [email protected] Brittinsta // @_brittanyluptonyoutube // Brittany Luptontiktok // brittanyluptonYouTube vidsWE'RE BUILDING A GYM...how i GREW my GLUTES | the ONLY glute workout you'll need | ultimate glute workout3 BEGINNER FITNESS TIPS - Planning Workouts, Nutrition & Tracking ProgressMY 2023 MINDSET + ENERGY | reset after vacation + new merch haul + starting the year strongTimestamps00:40 hearing from you1:00 weekly 'fun'1:50 weekly 'gain'2:56 weekly review6:11 today's episode8:20 misconceptions about balance10:30 feeling un-balanced13:30 focus on the week > day15:05 TIP #1: DEFINE YOUR VALUES & PRIORITIES17:14 TIP #2 PLAN AHEAD17:55 TIP #3: CONSISTENCY20:00 TIP #4: TAKE ACTION & PRACTICE DISCIPLINE21:50 TIP #5: PRACTICE SELF CARE REGULARLY25:00 dedicate certain days to certain tasks27:40 health, fitness & nutrition29:20 you can wear multiple hats 30:30 it's a work in progressContact [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/24/2023
    31:37
  • 5 steps to finding your(best)self
    This week, Britt's chatting about 5 categories you can prioritize while working towards becoming the exact kind of person you want to be! Tune in to chat about personality traits, surroundings, style, health/wellness & taking time for yourself. We hope you'll love this one as much as we do!Train with Me! Start Your 7-Day Free Trial on my App Today!SHOP GYMSHARK use code: BRITTBEAM supplements code: BRITTFollow the [email protected] Brittinsta // @_brittanyluptonyoutube // Brittany Luptontiktok // brittanyluptonYouTube vidsWE'RE BUILDING A GYM...how i GREW my GLUTES | the ONLY glute workout you'll need | ultimate glute workout3 BEGINNER FITNESS TIPS - Planning Workouts, Nutrition & Tracking ProgressMY 2023 MINDSET + ENERGY | reset after vacation + new merch haul + starting the year strongTimestamps1:55 today's episode2:28 word of the week: rest4:40 weekly review6:30 EPISODE OVERVIEW9:02 #1 - PERSONALITY13:55 #2 - HOME22:50 #3 - STYLE24:40 #4 - HEALTH27:05 #5 - ME TIMEContact [email protected] Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/17/2023
    32:41
  • life & gym advice | w/ darian + britt
    You asked, darian & britt answered! Tune in to chat about moderation, cravings, work, exhaustion, headspace & more. This week's episode might just hold the heartfelt advice you've been needing to hear. Plus, the big secret is finally OUT!Train with Me! Start Your 7-Day Free Trial on my App Today!SHOP GYMSHARK use code: BRITTBEAM supplements code: BRITTFollow the [email protected] Brittinsta // @_brittanyluptonyoutube // Brittany Luptontiktok // brittanyluptonYouTube vidshow i GREW my GLUTES | the ONLY glute workout you'll need | ultimate glute workout3 BEGINNER FITNESS TIPS - Planning Workouts, Nutrition & Tracking ProgressMY 2023 MINDSET + ENERGY | reset after vacation + new merch haul + starting the year strongTimestamps1:50 THE SECRET IS OUT...9:25 ADVICE TIME9:30 PA SCHOOL11:50 MODERATION18:54 SMALL STEPS22:00 DARIAN'S MINDSET  29:10 BRITT'S WORK33:50 PREGNANCY CRAVINGS36:55 EXTREME EXHAUSTION43:40 what has this podcast done for you?44:02 weekly reviewContact [email protected]dgainspodcast.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/10/2023
    46:00

About Fun and Gains

Fun &amp; Gains will fuel your love for sweaty workouts, loving yourself through the process, and creating the strongest version of yourself mentally and physically. The Fun and Gains podcast is your weekly reminder that you aren&#39;t alone on your fitness journey &amp; your motivation to keep going. Let the gains begin.

Podcast website

