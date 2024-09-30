Season 5 finale of From the Woodshed with the cast of Maine Cabin Masters: Building Italy - The Morrill Family!From the Woodshed is a casual conversation with Chase Morrill and Ryan Eldridge from the Kennebec Cabin Company, the team that inspired the hit TV show, Maine Cabin Masters. Topics range from the joys of Maine living to useful construction tips while giving fans a behind-the-scenes flavor of their hit show.Brought to you by the Northeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association (NELMA), https://www.nelma.orgAlso brought to you by Hammond Lumber Company, your building project partner. https://www.hammondlumber.comAnd Benjamin Moore, the official paint and stain of the Kennebec Cabin Company, only available in locally owned stores.https://www.benjaminmoore.com/Make sure to follow Kennebec Cabin Company on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the loop on all things Maine Cabin Masters:https://www.facebook.com/kennebeccabincompany/https://www.instagram.com/kennebec_cabin_company/
--------
1:06:37
512 - Steve & Barry, Brant & Cochran - From the Woodshed
Season 5 of From the Woodshed returns with Steve and Barry from Brant & Cochran.
--------
1:02:56
511 - Brad Henderson, Benjamin Moore - From the Woodshed
Season 5 of From the Woodshed returns with Brad Henderson, Director of Product Management for Benjamin Moore.
--------
59:27
510 - From the Woodshed - Maggie's Graduation
Season 5 of From the Woodshed returns with all things Maggie Morrill and a celebration for her High School graduation.
--------
48:20
509 - From the Woodshed - Kristine Stone
Season 5 of From the Woodshed returns with special guest, Kristine Stone - host on Sirius XM radio.
From the Woodshed is a casual conversation with Chase Morrill and Ryan Eldridge from Kennebec Cabin Company, home of the Maine Cabin Masters. They'll explore all kinds of topics, from the joys of Maine life to useful construction tips, while giving fans a behind-the-scenes flavor of one of TV's hottest reality shows.