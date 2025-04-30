Faces of GRAND Prairie, A Community Podcast

From Little League to Vietnam: The Journey of a Life of Service with Ray Jean Bush

This conversation explores the life and experiences of Ray Jean Bush, a Vietnam veteran and active community member in Grand Prairie. Ray shares his journey from growing up in Grand Prairie, his involvement in local sports, and the impact of his military service during the Vietnam War. He discusses the importance of community support, education, and the role of veterans in society. Ray also reflects on his personal life, including his family and the purpose he finds in helping others. The conversation highlights the significance of honoring veterans and the contributions they make to their communities.Vietnam Veterans of America, GP Chapter #1013https://vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-1013/Run for the Wall, Honoring Veteranshttps://rftw.us/Grand Prairie Memorial Day Celebrationhttps://www.gptx.org/Community-Calendar/Memorial-Day-Celebration-2025Episode Sponsors: Jenna Pecor, Realtorhttps://jennapecor.com/Coffee News GPhttps://www.coffeenewsgp.com/Honor Guard Flags GPhttps://www.yardbook.com/hp/131402Jennarocity Estate Saleshttps://myjennarocityestatesales.com/Nonprofit Spotlight:Grand Prairie United Charitieshttps://gpuc.org/