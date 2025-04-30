Faces of GRAND Prairie, A Community Podcast

From Little League to Vietnam: The Journey of a Life of Service with Ray Jean Bush
This conversation explores the life and experiences of Ray Jean Bush, a Vietnam veteran and active community member in Grand Prairie. Ray shares his journey from growing up in Grand Prairie, his involvement in local sports, and the impact of his military service during the Vietnam War. He discusses the importance of community support, education, and the role of veterans in society. Ray also reflects on his personal life, including his family and the purpose he finds in helping others. The conversation highlights the significance of honoring veterans and the contributions they make to their communities.Vietnam Veterans of America, GP Chapter #1013https://vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-1013/Run for the Wall, Honoring Veteranshttps://rftw.us/Grand Prairie Memorial Day Celebrationhttps://www.gptx.org/Community-Calendar/Memorial-Day-Celebration-2025Episode Sponsors: Jenna Pecor, Realtorhttps://jennapecor.com/Coffee News GPhttps://www.coffeenewsgp.com/Honor Guard Flags GPhttps://www.yardbook.com/hp/131402Jennarocity Estate Saleshttps://myjennarocityestatesales.com/Nonprofit Spotlight:Grand Prairie United Charitieshttps://gpuc.org/
1:45:38
Empowering Entrepreneurs with Mary Dominguez Santini, Founder of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
In this episode of the Faces of Grand Prairie podcast, host Jenna Pecor interviews Mary Dominguez Santini, the founder of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Grand Prairie. They discuss the importance of community engagement, the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses, and the need for business education and access to capital for entrepreneurs. Mary shares her experiences in founding the chamber, the significance of cultural understanding, and the challenges faced by small businesses. The conversation emphasizes the importance of collaboration, mentorship, and supporting the next generation of business leaders in the community.Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Grand Prairiehttps://grandprairiehispanicchamber.org/Episode SponsorsMy Jennarocity Estate Saleswww.myjennarocityestatesales.comCoffee News GPhttps://www.coffeenewsgp.com/Mansfield Driving Academyhttps://mansfield-drive.com/Jenna Pecor, Realtor Bancroft Realty https://jennapecor.com/
49:37
From the Gridiron to Leadership: The Journey from College Football Coach to GPISD Athletic Director with Coach Gary Bartel
In this conversation, Coach Gary Bartell shares his journey from growing up in Grand Prairie, Texas, to becoming a successful college football coach. He discusses his early athletic experiences, the transition to college football at Texas Tech, and the challenges he faced in his personal life and career. Bartell reflects on the importance of mentorship in coaching and the impact of his experiences on his life and career. He also shares insights into the evolution of coaching styles and the significance of community in sports. Bartel discusses the challenges and triumphs of building a football program, the impact of COVID-19 on athletics, and her transition from coaching to becoming an athletic director.
1:34:12
Brian Bondy, President of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce
Discover the insights from Brian Bondy, the new President of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce, as he shares his vision for local business growth and community engagement.Episode Sponsors: My Jennarocity Estate Sales: https://myjennarocityestatesales.com/Coffee News GP: https://www.coffeenewsgp.com/Mansfield Driving Academy: https://mansfield-drive.com/Jenna Pecor, Bancroft Realty: https://jennapecor.com/Faces of Grand Prairie Website: https://facesofgrandprairie.org/Sign Up for the Monthly Faces of GP Newsletter: http://gem.godaddy.com/signups/9ff78e46af114e63ac1c4bdbea3489cf/join00:00 Introduction to Brian Bondi and the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce05:54 The Business Landscape of Grand Prairie09:10 Networking Opportunities and Community Engagement11:57 The Role of Small Businesses in Grand Prairie15:09 Sales Skills and Overcoming Challenges18:00 The Importance of Follow-Up and Customer Relationships27:38 The Weight of Responsibility in Business29:04 The Rise of Entrepreneurship Post-Pandemic31:02 The Importance of Local Business Expertise33:25 The Hard Work Behind Success34:19 Chamber of Commerce: Structure and Purpose35:44 Empowering the Next Generation through Education38:40 Innovative Education and Career Pathways40:06 The Shift Towards Trades and Technical Skills42:27 Chamber Events: Networking and Growth Opportunities44:22 Community Leadership and Vision46:48 Navigating Challenges in Business48:42 Connecting with the Chamber of Commerce#chamberofcommerce #grandprairietx #grandprairie #localbusiness
52:18
Talking Dalworth History and Family Legacies with Alex Dave, Founder of Dave's Legacy
Join us as we sit down for a candid interview with Alex Dave, founder of Dave's Legacy nonprofit organization, to delve into the rich history and family legacies of the Dalworth community. Learn about the stories and experiences of one family that have shaped this vibrant neighborhood in Grand Prairie. Episode Sponsored by:Jenna Pecor, Bancroft Realty, 214-558-4410 https://jennapecor.com/Jennarocity Estate Sales https://myjennarocityestatesales.com/Dave's Legacy Nonprofit Website: https://www.daveslegacy.org/D Magazine "History of Dallas Food: The Legend of Eltee O. Dave and Dave’s Barbecue" https://www.dmagazine.com/frontburner/2011/08/history-of-dallas-food-the-legend-of-eltee-o-dave-and-daves-barbecue/
The mission of the Faces of Grand Prairie Community Podcast is to put the well-being of the local community ahead of personal or political agendas and create a space for civics education, trust, and mutually beneficial discussions between city officials, business owners, nonprofit organizations, notable residents, and engaged citizens. Join Jenna Pecor as she has uplifting and informative discussions with Grand Prairie residents who are doing amazing things in her community of Grand Prairie, TX.