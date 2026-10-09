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34 episodes
Episode 33: Evercade Nexus Testing, Slot Firmware, FSR 4 On Handhelds & More10/09/2026 | 1h 43 mins.Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry your guides cover FSR 4 "light" coming to handhelds, RG SP Slot firmware, and the Evercade Nexus launch.
Timecodes:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:07:21 - News: FSR 4 for handhelds
00:10:34 - News: Steam Deck 2 rumor context
00:35:19 - Random things in Russ' pocket
00:41:26 - RG SP Slot firmware
00:50:33 - Evercade Nexus testing
01:11:02 - Other handhelds Adam tested during move
01:17:26 - Galaxy Z Fold 8
01:23:21 - Q&A
01:37:42 - Outro
Links:
- FSR 4 on handhelds: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-says-fsr-4-is-coming-to-apus-gaming-laptops-and-handhelds-by-the-end-of-2026
- RDNA 4 priorities: https://www.techpowerup.com/331727/amd-focused-on-delivering-rdna-4-to-desktop-mobile-a-secondary-concern
- RDNA 3.5 longevity rumor: https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/amd/amd-rdna-35-2029-rumors
- RDNA 4m rumors: https://www.techpowerup.com/353307/amd-ryzen-z3-reportedly-packs-6-cpu-cores-and-12-rdna-4m-gpu-cus
- AMD partnership with Samsung: https://overclock3d.net/news/gpu-displays/amd-mobile-partnerships-bear-fruit-with-rdna-3-5-efficiency-boost/
- Slot firmware for RG SP: https://youtu.be/vndbnpH0QoE?si=11ZeuTQjf2YDORD4
- Evercade Nexus: https://evercade.co.uk/evercade-nexus/
Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a
=============
PCWorld
Website: https://www.pcworld.com/
Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters
=============
Retro Game Corps
Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/
Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps
============
Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 32: The Phawx Is Here! Konkr Pocket Block Launch, Duo Lite Ships & More10/02/2026 | 2h 2 mins.Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Russ Crandall and
Cary from The Phawx take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming!
Timecodes:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:03:56 - News: RP Duo Lite Plus
00:20:18 - What's in our Pocket
00:56:25 - Q&A
Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a
=============
PCWorld
Website: https://www.pcworld.com/
Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters
=============
Retro Game Corps
Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/
Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps
============
Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry your guides cover the Retroid Pocket Duo kerfuffle, why Russ is returning his Steam Frame, and more.
Timecodes:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:12:34 - News: RP Duo Lite Plus
00:24:21 - News: Konkr Pocket Advance delays
00:29:17 - Retroid Pocket Duo Lite impressions
00:53:18 - Returning the Steam Frame
01:04:35 - Galaxy Z Fold 8 for gaming
01:15:59 - Q&A
Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a
=============
PCWorld
Website: https://www.pcworld.com/
Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters
=============
Retro Game Corps
Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/
Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps
============
Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 30: Control Resonant On Handhelds, RG DS Plus Testing, RP Duo Expectations & More09/18/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry your guides cover what we expect from the Retroid Pocket Duo, how it is to use the RG DS Plus on the bus, and how Control Resonant runs on handhelds.
Timecodes:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:55 - News: Retroid Pocket Duo pricing
00:10:58 - News: Retroid sale
00:16:49 - News: Steam Frame reviews
00:25:45 - News PixelAA shader fix
00:29:20 - RG DS Plus testing
01:11:03 - Control Resonant on handhelds
01:35:29 - Q&A
Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a
=============
PCWorld
Website: https://www.pcworld.com/
Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters
=============
Retro Game Corps
Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/
Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps
============
Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 29: RP Duo Announced, RG DS+ Testing, Game Boy Pocket Discovery & More09/11/2026 | 1h 50 mins.Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry Russ and Adam cover announcement of the Retroid Pocket Duo/Duo Lite, dig into Russ' thoughts so far on the Anbernic RG DS+, and talk about a bit of Game Boy history Adam's been diving into.
Timecodes:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:06:53 - News: RG DS+ hype
00:10:43 - News: Retroid Pocket Duo
00:27:48 - News: MSI Claw 8 Blue
00:34:31 - News: DSPico IR
00:38:44 - Anbernic RG DS+
01:23:47 - Game Boy Pocket
01:34:32 - CRKD Nitro Deck 2
Links:
- Retroid Pocket Duo: https://retrohandhelds.gg/retroid-pocket-duo-recieves-its-first-announcement/
- MSI Claw 8 Blue: https://videocardz.com/newz/msi-set-to-launch-claw-8-ex-with-arc-g3-in-luminous-blue-color-at-1499
- DSPico IR: https://retrohandhelds.gg/the-dspico-is-back-and-better-than-ever-with-the-dspico-ir/
- Anbernic RG DS+ impressions: https://youtu.be/hi-vycbhlXw?si=RwqB3Y-E2EfZtOCE
Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a
=============
PCWorld
Website: https://www.pcworld.com/
Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters
=============
Retro Game Corps
Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/
Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps
============
Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Expedition: Handheld
Each week Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall guide you through the wild world of handheld gaming devices both old and new. From the latest news to in-depth testing, they take you on a journey of discovery. Whether you're looking to upgrade or get the most out of your devices, let this podcast show you the way.Podcast website
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