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Expedition: Handheld

Adam Patrick Murray, Russ Crandall
LeisureTechnology
Expedition: Handheld
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Expedition: Handheld

    Episode 33: Evercade Nexus Testing, Slot Firmware, FSR 4 On Handhelds & More

    10/09/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry your guides cover FSR 4 "light" coming to handhelds, RG SP Slot firmware, and the Evercade Nexus launch.

    Timecodes:

    00:00:00 - Intro

    00:07:21 - News: FSR 4 for handhelds

    00:10:34 - News: Steam Deck 2 rumor context

    00:35:19 - Random things in Russ' pocket

    00:41:26 - RG SP Slot firmware

    00:50:33 - Evercade Nexus testing

    01:11:02 - Other handhelds Adam tested during move

    01:17:26 - Galaxy Z Fold 8

    01:23:21 - Q&A

    01:37:42 - Outro

    Links:

    - FSR 4 on handhelds: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-says-fsr-4-is-coming-to-apus-gaming-laptops-and-handhelds-by-the-end-of-2026

    - RDNA 4 priorities: https://www.techpowerup.com/331727/amd-focused-on-delivering-rdna-4-to-desktop-mobile-a-secondary-concern

    - RDNA 3.5 longevity rumor: https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/amd/amd-rdna-35-2029-rumors

    - RDNA 4m rumors: https://www.techpowerup.com/353307/amd-ryzen-z3-reportedly-packs-6-cpu-cores-and-12-rdna-4m-gpu-cus

    - AMD partnership with Samsung: https://overclock3d.net/news/gpu-displays/amd-mobile-partnerships-bear-fruit-with-rdna-3-5-efficiency-boost/

    - Slot firmware for RG SP: https://youtu.be/vndbnpH0QoE?si=11ZeuTQjf2YDORD4

    - Evercade Nexus: https://evercade.co.uk/evercade-nexus/

    Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a

    =============

    PCWorld

    Website: https://www.pcworld.com/

    Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters

    =============

    Retro Game Corps

    Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/

    Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps

    ============

    Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Expedition: Handheld

    Episode 32: The Phawx Is Here! Konkr Pocket Block Launch, Duo Lite Ships & More

    10/02/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Russ Crandall and
    Cary from The Phawx take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming!

    Timecodes:

    00:00:00 - Intro

    00:03:56 - News: RP Duo Lite Plus

    00:20:18 - What's in our Pocket

    00:56:25 - Q&A

    Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a

    =============

    PCWorld

    Website: https://www.pcworld.com/

    Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters

    =============

    Retro Game Corps

    Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/

    Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps

    ============

    Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Expedition: Handheld

    Episode 31: Duo Lite Impressions, Galaxy Z Fold 8 For Gaming & More

    09/25/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry your guides cover the Retroid Pocket Duo kerfuffle, why Russ is returning his Steam Frame, and more.

    Timecodes:

    00:00:00 - Intro

    00:12:34 - News: RP Duo Lite Plus

    00:24:21 - News: Konkr Pocket Advance delays

    00:29:17 - Retroid Pocket Duo Lite impressions

    00:53:18 - Returning the Steam Frame

    01:04:35 - Galaxy Z Fold 8 for gaming

    01:15:59 - Q&A

    Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a

    =============

    PCWorld

    Website: https://www.pcworld.com/

    Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters

    =============

    Retro Game Corps

    Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/

    Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps

    ============

    Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Expedition: Handheld

    Episode 30: Control Resonant On Handhelds, RG DS Plus Testing, RP Duo Expectations & More

    09/18/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast as Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall take you on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry your guides cover what we expect from the Retroid Pocket Duo, how it is to use the RG DS Plus on the bus, and how Control Resonant runs on handhelds.

    Timecodes:

    00:00:00 - Intro

    00:04:55 - News: Retroid Pocket Duo pricing

    00:10:58 - News: Retroid sale

    00:16:49 - News: Steam Frame reviews

    00:25:45 - News PixelAA shader fix

    00:29:20 - RG DS Plus testing

    01:11:03 - Control Resonant on handhelds

    01:35:29 - Q&A

    Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a

    =============

    PCWorld

    Website: https://www.pcworld.com/

    Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters

    =============

    Retro Game Corps

    Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/

    Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps

    ============

    Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Expedition: Handheld

    Episode 29: RP Duo Announced, RG DS+ Testing, Game Boy Pocket Discovery & More

    09/11/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Join the Expedition: Handheld podcast on a journey through the world of handheld gaming! In this entry Russ and Adam cover announcement of the Retroid Pocket Duo/Duo Lite, dig into Russ' thoughts so far on the Anbernic RG DS+, and talk about a bit of Game Boy history Adam's been diving into.

    Timecodes:

    00:00:00 - Intro

    00:06:53 - News: RG DS+ hype

    00:10:43 - News: Retroid Pocket Duo

    00:27:48 - News: MSI Claw 8 Blue

    00:34:31 - News: DSPico IR

    00:38:44 - Anbernic RG DS+

    01:23:47 - Game Boy Pocket

    01:34:32 - CRKD Nitro Deck 2

    Links:

    - Retroid Pocket Duo: https://retrohandhelds.gg/retroid-pocket-duo-recieves-its-first-announcement/

    - MSI Claw 8 Blue: https://videocardz.com/newz/msi-set-to-launch-claw-8-ex-with-arc-g3-in-luminous-blue-color-at-1499

    - DSPico IR: https://retrohandhelds.gg/the-dspico-is-back-and-better-than-ever-with-the-dspico-ir/

    - Anbernic RG DS+ impressions: https://youtu.be/hi-vycbhlXw?si=RwqB3Y-E2EfZtOCE

    Join the handheld related discussions and ask us questions on Discord: https://discord.gg/UWhjwg778a

    =============

    PCWorld

    Website: https://www.pcworld.com/

    Newsletter: https://www.pcworld.com/newsletters

    =============

    Retro Game Corps

    Website: https://retrogamecorps.com/

    Newsletter: https://buttondown.com/retrogamecorps

    ============

    Music by Our Ghosts: https://ourghosts.bandcamp.com/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Expedition: Handheld
Each week Adam Patrick Murray and Russ Crandall guide you through the wild world of handheld gaming devices both old and new. From the latest news to in-depth testing, they take you on a journey of discovery. Whether you're looking to upgrade or get the most out of your devices, let this podcast show you the way.
Podcast website
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