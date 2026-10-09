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64 episodes
- 18-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kasey Kahne sits down with Kevin Harvick to discuss his big return to the NASCAR Truck Series with Spire Motorsports in 2027.
Kahne details getting back behind the wheel after stepping away from NASCAR and what surprised him most about his return at Rockingham. He also shares what he would do differently at the end of his Cup Series career, how racing has changed since he last competed, and his journey in sprint car racing as both a driver and owner.
Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:42 - NASCAR Truck Series Return
01:35 - Reigniting Interest in Racing for NASCAR
03:30 - Changes Getting Back Behind the Wheel at Rockingham
04:55 - Is This Truck Series Comeback a 1-Year Deal?
06:20 - Bringing Enthusiasm Back to the NASCAR Fanbase
08:06 - Favorite Moments of Cup Career
11:14 - Enjoying the Process vs. Racing for Results
12:57 - What Clicked on the Sprint Car Side?
14:38 - Simulators, Data & Modern NASCAR Prep
17:32 - What Kasey Would Change About the End of His Cup Career
20:00 - Sprint Car Team Owner’s Perspective on New Dynamic
23:14 - Racing Sprint Cars Next Year?
24:24 - Family Reactions to Returning to Racing
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SPEED with Harvick and Buxton
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- Will Buxton and Kevin Harvick breakdown one of the most intense weekends in motorsport history! From an unfathomable final-corner title shocker in the World Rally Championship to Red Bull firing back in F1, NASCAR in Vegas and 1,200 horsepower super trucks in Spain, SPEED has you covered.In this episode:Elfyn Evans secures a historic WRC title after Oliver Solberg’s heartbreaking error on the penultimate corner in Sardinia. Chase Briscoe conquers Las Vegas while Brad Keselowski addresses his upcoming departure from RFK Racing. Max Verstappen takes his first win of the season in Bahrain following pre-race rain, formation lap red flags, and Mercedes heartbreak. Is Max becoming the Dale Earnhardt of F1? Porsche Penske Motorsport completes the IMSA endurance crown jewel sweep in a 1.2-second finish. And we go Around the Racing World where 5.3-ton FIA European Trucks hit 100mph, Maddi Gordon sets another NHRA record, CARS Tour action featuring Kevin & Keelan Harvick and MotoGP dominance from Marc Márquez.CHAPTERS:00:00 - Intro01:00 - Wild WRC Championship Finale10:03 - IMSA Petit Le Mans & Champion Crowned17:05 - NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas Recap19:24 - Brad Keselowski Leaving RFK Racing?30:41 - F1 Bahrain GP Recap & Red Bull Surge37:01 - Comparing Max Verstappen's Legacy to Dale Earnhardt41:00 - F1 Formation Lap Red Flag & Driver Reactions47:07 - Is Fred Vasseur the Right Man for the Job?50:04 - MotoGP Japanese GP Double Sweep50:44 - ACO & FIA 10-Year Endurance Deal51:25 - Christian Lundgaard Joins Chip Ganassi Racing53:14 - Buxton Reacts to Lundgaard's Big Move55:53 - NASCAR O'Reilly Series Vegas Battle57:55 - NHRA Midwest Nationals Highlights1:00:43 - CARS Tour Late Model Action & Keelan Harvick1:04:45 - 1,200 HP FIA European Truck Championship1:09:00 - GT World Challenge Rain & Chaos1:10:28 - Driver of the Week
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- Maddi Gordon joins Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton to discuss her rookie season in drag racing and her rapid rise behind the wheel. Gordon opens up about driving for Ron Capps, finding early success, and what she learned from beating NASCAR legend Tony Stewart. She details the legacy of women in drag racing and her experience growing up in a three-generation drag racing family. Gordon also explains how her experience as a technician has made her a better driver, what it really feels like to reach 340+ MPH, and what she hopes to accomplish as she continues her rookie season.
Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:41 - Rookie NHRA Season
01:42 - Desire for Speed
03:13 - Biggest Adjustment as a Rookie
05:23 - Surprised by Early Success?
07:33 - Experience Driving for Ron Capps
08:54 - Are You a Different Maddi in the Car?
11:14 - Beating Tony Stewart
12:38 - Legacy of Women in Drag Racing
14:24 - Growing Up in a 3-Generation Drag Racing Family
17:13 - How Being a Technician Makes Her a Better Driver
18:42 - What Does 340+ MPH Actually Feel Like?
22:26 - Goals for the Rest of the Season
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- Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton breakdown a chaotic weekend across motorsports, starting with Kyle Larson's dominant performance at Kansas and epic restart disasters in NASCAR & F1.Carson Hocevar gets caught in restart chaos with major NASCAR Chase implications. Total disaster strikes in Formula 1 as Alpine teammates collide, wiping out Lando Norris in the process. Should penalty points or a race ban should be on the table for Franco Colapinto. Argentinian race fans are speaking out and Norris has since apologized for his post-race criticism.Plus, we look ahead to the final IMSA race of the season—the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta—and celebrate Ryo Hirakawa’s emotional home victory for Toyota at the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji!Finally, we hit the trending topics on Social Speedway, highlight news from Around the Racing World, and crown our official Driver of the Week!00:00 - Welcome to SPEED00:45 - Kyle Larson Dominates & Wins at Kansas04:01 - Is Larson the Title Favorite? Championship Points Breakdown06:10 - Carson Hocevar Triggers Restart Chaos Again10:54 - Formula 1: George Russell Wins at Baku13:19 - F1 Championship Points Battle19:00 - Alpine Teammates Collide: The Restart Wreck23:40 - Close Finishes vs. Driver Standards26:51 - F1 Headed to Malaysia29:30 - World Endurance Championship (WEC) Recap32:19 - IMSA Petit Le Mans Finale Preview36:01 - Social Speedway40:40 - Around the Racing World55:06 - Driver of the Week
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Hocevar vs. Blaney, Joey Logano Wins AGAIN, F1 News + WEC/Le Mans Split?! | SPEED09/21/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Chaos erupts at the Last Great Coliseum! Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton dive into all the drama from the Bristol Night Race, including Joey Logano’s massive win and the explosive post-race pit road brawl between Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney.Plus, Will breaks down a potential rift in world endurance racing between the FIA and ACO, big news on F1’s future 2027 schedule, Max Verstappen passing 100 go-karts, INDYCAR moves, and a full lap Around the Racing World!Chapters:00:00 - Welcome00:30 - Logano wins AGAIN at Bristol04:00 - Hocevar vs. Blaney21:10 - O'Reilly & Truck Series Recap24:35 - Buxton's Breakdown: WEC/Le Mans split?!33:25 - F1 2027 schedule release | 1st Monaco Sprint37:15 - Max Verstappen vs. 100 Go Karts41:40 - AJ Foyt Racing signs INDYCAR Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger47:18 - Social Speedway53:41 - Around the Racing World1:01:28 - Driver of the Week1:03:17 - Final Lap1:05:48 - Wrecks of the Week
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About SPEED with Harvick and Buxton
From IndyCar to NASCAR, Formula 1 to MotoGP — and every racing league in between — this is the ultimate motorsports conversation. Hosted by INDYCAR on FOX play-by-play voice Will Buxton and NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, this TV + digital hybrid show and podcast celebrates winners around the world while diving into the stories, rivalries, and moments driving the sport forward. Expect sharp analysis, cross-league banter, and a social-first energy that brings fans into the conversation. Two racing icons. Every series. All gas, no brakes. New episodes twice weekly.Podcast website
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