18-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kasey Kahne sits down with Kevin Harvick to discuss his big return to the NASCAR Truck Series with Spire Motorsports in 2027.



Kahne details getting back behind the wheel after stepping away from NASCAR and what surprised him most about his return at Rockingham. He also shares what he would do differently at the end of his Cup Series career, how racing has changed since he last competed, and his journey in sprint car racing as both a driver and owner.



Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:42 - NASCAR Truck Series Return

01:35 - Reigniting Interest in Racing for NASCAR

03:30 - Changes Getting Back Behind the Wheel at Rockingham

04:55 - Is This Truck Series Comeback a 1-Year Deal?

06:20 - Bringing Enthusiasm Back to the NASCAR Fanbase

08:06 - Favorite Moments of Cup Career

11:14 - Enjoying the Process vs. Racing for Results

12:57 - What Clicked on the Sprint Car Side?

14:38 - Simulators, Data & Modern NASCAR Prep

17:32 - What Kasey Would Change About the End of His Cup Career

20:00 - Sprint Car Team Owner’s Perspective on New Dynamic

23:14 - Racing Sprint Cars Next Year?

24:24 - Family Reactions to Returning to Racing



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#SPEED #NASCAR #INDYCAR #F1 #MOTOGP #racing #kevinharvick #willbuxton #kaseykahne



SPEED with Harvick and Buxton

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