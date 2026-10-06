Eleven After Nine | A Porsche Culture Podcast

What Porsche should you actually buy for the money?



It’s probably the question I get asked more than any other. Do you buy a Boxster or Cayman? Stretch for a 911? Go older? Newer? And at what point does spending more money actually get you a better Porsche?



To help answer it, I sat down with James Martin of JayEmm on Cars. James has driven an absurd number of cars over the years, from cheap sports cars to some of the most expensive and desirable Porsches ever made.



We start with a simple budget and work our way up.



James thinks Porsche owners can get caught in a constant search for the “better” car, when the cheaper car sitting next to it might actually be more fun. We talk about why the 986 Boxster may finally be having its moment, why good examples are disappearing, the Porsches enthusiasts unfairly look down on, and why some expensive modern Porsches simply don't work as well on the road.



We also get into the 944, 968 and 928, Porsche gatekeeping, manual vs PDK, the Panamera Turbo that disappointed both of us, the GT4 RS, 911 S/T, and why James believes the right Porsche is ultimately the one that makes you want to drive it.



IN THIS EPISODE

• The best Porsche around $20,000

• 986 Boxster vs 987 Boxster

• Why cheap 986s may not stay cheap forever

• The best choices around $50,000

• Cayman R, 997.1 and Porsche 968

• Why James recommends the 991.1 GT3 at a higher budget

• Manual vs PDK

• Why the 911 S/T works, and where it doesn't

• The Porsche James says disappointed him most

• Why both of us were underwhelmed by the first-generation Panamera Turbo

• Why the Porsche 928 surprised James

• The forgotten 944, 968 and transaxle Porsches

• Why James doesn't love the Cayman GT4 RS

• Why expensive doesn't always mean better

• Porsche gatekeeping and the “wrong” Porsche

• Why the car you actually want may be the one you should buy



JAYEMM ON CARS

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@JayEmmOnCars



ELEVENAFTERNINE

Website & Porsche Consulting:

https://www.elevenafternine.com/

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNine

Podcast YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNinePodcast

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/theelevenafternine/

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eleven-after-nine-a-porsche-culture-podcast/id1887344928

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0fpVL61pWEZDkaygT7cGZh

Contact:

11afternine@gmail.com



Buying a Porsche and want a second opinion before you wire the money? One-on-one Porsche buyer consulting is available at www.ElevenAfterNine.com.



QUESTION FOR YOU

If you had $50,000 to spend on one Porsche today, what would you buy?



00:00 What Porsche Should You Actually Buy?

01:08 Buy the Porsche You Actually Want

03:14 Why a Cheap Boxster Can Be Enough

05:14 Are Porsche Owners Always Chasing Something Better?

08:00 Porsche Gatekeeping and the “Wrong” Porsche

10:57 Which Unloved Porsche Will Be Next?

15:11 Why the 986 Boxster Is Finally Having Its Moment

19:11 The Problem With Classic Car Values

21:16 Buy the Car You Always Promised Yourself

25:07 Best Porsche Under $20,000

27:32 986 vs. 987 Boxster

29:01 Have Modern Porsches Become Too Refined?

30:36 Best Porsche Around $50,000

34:06 The Forgotten Porsche 968

35:15 Best Porsche Around $135,000

36:30 Why the 991.1 GT3 Is Still a Great Buy

38:13 Manual vs. PDK

40:08 What James Really Thinks of the 911 S/T

41:27 911 S/T vs. a Cheap Boxster

43:35 The Porsche James Says to Avoid

46:54 Why the Panamera Turbo Disappointed Both of Us

50:36 What Makes Porsche Different?

54:29 The Forgotten Transaxle Porsches

55:07 944, 968 and 928

58:12 Porsche Model Numbers Make No Sense

1:02:08 Why the 944 Still Matters

1:04:16 Why Younger Enthusiasts Love Pop-Up Headlights

1:08:00 Why James Doesn't Love the GT4 RS

1:10:51 Derek's Disastrous First Day With a 944

1:13:48 Bringing JayEmm to Drive New England

1:14:30 The Most Overrated Driving Road in America?



ElevenAfterNine is an independent enthusiast podcast and is not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

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