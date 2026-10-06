Eleven After Nine | A Porsche Culture Podcast

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29 episodes
- What Porsche should you actually buy for the money?
It’s probably the question I get asked more than any other. Do you buy a Boxster or Cayman? Stretch for a 911? Go older? Newer? And at what point does spending more money actually get you a better Porsche?
To help answer it, I sat down with James Martin of JayEmm on Cars. James has driven an absurd number of cars over the years, from cheap sports cars to some of the most expensive and desirable Porsches ever made.
We start with a simple budget and work our way up.
James thinks Porsche owners can get caught in a constant search for the “better” car, when the cheaper car sitting next to it might actually be more fun. We talk about why the 986 Boxster may finally be having its moment, why good examples are disappearing, the Porsches enthusiasts unfairly look down on, and why some expensive modern Porsches simply don't work as well on the road.
We also get into the 944, 968 and 928, Porsche gatekeeping, manual vs PDK, the Panamera Turbo that disappointed both of us, the GT4 RS, 911 S/T, and why James believes the right Porsche is ultimately the one that makes you want to drive it.
IN THIS EPISODE
• The best Porsche around $20,000
• 986 Boxster vs 987 Boxster
• Why cheap 986s may not stay cheap forever
• The best choices around $50,000
• Cayman R, 997.1 and Porsche 968
• Why James recommends the 991.1 GT3 at a higher budget
• Manual vs PDK
• Why the 911 S/T works, and where it doesn't
• The Porsche James says disappointed him most
• Why both of us were underwhelmed by the first-generation Panamera Turbo
• Why the Porsche 928 surprised James
• The forgotten 944, 968 and transaxle Porsches
• Why James doesn't love the Cayman GT4 RS
• Why expensive doesn't always mean better
• Porsche gatekeeping and the “wrong” Porsche
• Why the car you actually want may be the one you should buy
JAYEMM ON CARS
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@JayEmmOnCars
ELEVENAFTERNINE
Website & Porsche Consulting:
https://www.elevenafternine.com/
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNine
Podcast YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNinePodcast
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theelevenafternine/
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eleven-after-nine-a-porsche-culture-podcast/id1887344928
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0fpVL61pWEZDkaygT7cGZh
Contact:
11afternine@gmail.com
Buying a Porsche and want a second opinion before you wire the money? One-on-one Porsche buyer consulting is available at www.ElevenAfterNine.com.
QUESTION FOR YOU
If you had $50,000 to spend on one Porsche today, what would you buy?
00:00 What Porsche Should You Actually Buy?
01:08 Buy the Porsche You Actually Want
03:14 Why a Cheap Boxster Can Be Enough
05:14 Are Porsche Owners Always Chasing Something Better?
08:00 Porsche Gatekeeping and the “Wrong” Porsche
10:57 Which Unloved Porsche Will Be Next?
15:11 Why the 986 Boxster Is Finally Having Its Moment
19:11 The Problem With Classic Car Values
21:16 Buy the Car You Always Promised Yourself
25:07 Best Porsche Under $20,000
27:32 986 vs. 987 Boxster
29:01 Have Modern Porsches Become Too Refined?
30:36 Best Porsche Around $50,000
34:06 The Forgotten Porsche 968
35:15 Best Porsche Around $135,000
36:30 Why the 991.1 GT3 Is Still a Great Buy
38:13 Manual vs. PDK
40:08 What James Really Thinks of the 911 S/T
41:27 911 S/T vs. a Cheap Boxster
43:35 The Porsche James Says to Avoid
46:54 Why the Panamera Turbo Disappointed Both of Us
50:36 What Makes Porsche Different?
54:29 The Forgotten Transaxle Porsches
55:07 944, 968 and 928
58:12 Porsche Model Numbers Make No Sense
1:02:08 Why the 944 Still Matters
1:04:16 Why Younger Enthusiasts Love Pop-Up Headlights
1:08:00 Why James Doesn't Love the GT4 RS
1:10:51 Derek's Disastrous First Day With a 944
1:13:48 Bringing JayEmm to Drive New England
1:14:30 The Most Overrated Driving Road in America?
ElevenAfterNine is an independent enthusiast podcast and is not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- What makes a Porsche worth keeping for the rest of your life?
Patrick Long has raced some of the fastest and most important Porsches ever built. Jeff Zwart has spent decades racing, photographing, filming and living with them. Yet when I asked each of them to choose just one Porsche for the rest of their lives, neither chose the fastest car.
We talk about why older, slower cars can sometimes deliver more of a driving experience, whether you can modify an air-cooled Porsche until you remove what made it special, why Jeff still drives his cars through snow, and how a Porsche becomes a keeper.
We also spend plenty of time talking about Luftgekühlt!
With Luft 12 coming to Town at Trilith outside Atlanta on October 10, Patrick and Jeff take us behind the scenes of how they choose the cars, why the venue matters so much, what makes a Porsche “Luft-worthy,” and why a beat-up old 912 with a great story can sometimes be more interesting than a priceless museum piece.
And Jeff explains why, after 53 years together, his Porsche 914-6 would still be the one car he keeps.
And for anyone heading to Luftgekühlt 12 in Atlanta on October 10, let me know. After this conversation with Patrick and Jeff, I moved a few things around and I’m planning to make the trip down as well.
LUFTGEKÜHLT 12
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Town at Trilith
Fayetteville, Georgia
Tickets & Event Information:
https://luftgekuhlt.com/pages/luft-12
Luftgekühlt:
https://luftgekuhlt.com/
FOLLOW PATRICK LONG
Website:
https://patricklong.com/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/plmotorsport/
FOLLOW JEFF ZWART
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/zwart/
FOLLOW ELEVENAFTERNINE
Website & Porsche Consulting:
https://www.elevenafternine.com/
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNine
Podcast YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNinePodcast
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theelevenafternine/
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eleven-after-nine-a-porsche-culture-podcast/id1887344928
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0fpVL61pWEZDkaygT7cGZh
Contact:
11afternine@gmail.com
CHAPTERS
00:00 What Makes a Porsche Worth Keeping?
02:13 Does Driving Great Cars Change What You Value?
05:30 Why Older Porsches Feel Different
06:28 What Makes a Porsche “Luft-Worthy”?
09:02 How Luftgekühlt Chooses Its Cars
11:40 Why Luft Is More Than a Car Show
12:26 The Cars Outside Luft Can Be Just as Good
15:38 Air-Cooled vs. Water-Cooled Porsche
16:08 How Jeff Zwart Designs a Luft Venue
17:39 What You Should Look For at Luft 12
20:39 What Luft 12 Is Celebrating
21:34 Can Luft Get Too Big?
24:37 Why Patrick and Jeff Stay Approachable
25:48 Jeff Zwart's 53-Year Porsche 914-6
27:28 Can You Modify an Old Porsche Too Much?
30:32 Can a Restoration Remove a Porsche's Character?
33:57 What Makes a Porsche a Keeper?
34:26 Why Jeff Drives His Porsches in the Snow
36:37 The Problem With Saving Cars Instead of Driving Them
38:02 Does a Porsche Factory Racer Still Want to Drive Fast?
41:16 One Porsche for the Rest of Your Life
41:28 Jeff Zwart Chooses His 914-6
42:37 Patrick Long Chooses His One Porsche
44:26 Patrick's Case for Air-Cooled Porsche
46:08 Luft 12 and One Final Thought
46:45 “How Did the Car Make You Feel?”
Buying a Porsche and want a second opinion before you wire the money? One-on-one Porsche buyer consulting is available at ElevenAfterNine.com.
ElevenAfterNine is an independent enthusiast podcast and is not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- What do you do when your Porsche engine starts leaking, making noise, showing signs of bore scoring, or simply reaches the point where you have to decide whether to keep driving or tear it apart?
Jake Raby of Flat Six Innovations joins me for a wide-ranging conversation about Porsche engine problems, rebuilds, upgrades, M96/M97 failures, air-cooled engines, bore scoring, IMS issues, and what owners should know before spending serious money.
We start with one of the biggest questions Porsche owners face: How do you know when an engine actually needs to come apart?
Jake explains what separates a true engine builder from a general repair shop, what questions you should ask before handing over your engine, why flat-rate work can be a warning sign, and why he believes standards and discipline matter more than speed.
Then we get into the engines themselves.
Jake explains why he considers bore scoring advanced wear rather than a traditional failure, why he believes some engines may effectively be born predisposed to it, and why low-mileage cars can sometimes concern him more than cars that have been driven hard.
We also talk about my own 1972 911T and its leaking 2.7-liter engine. Do I leave it alone? Reseal it? Rebuild it? Make it bigger? Or put the engine aside and install something completely different?
And yes, Jake also makes one statement that will probably start an argument: after owning and working on plenty of both, he believes the 996.1 is a better all-around car than the 964 or 993.
Other topics include:
• When an oil leak actually becomes a reason to open an engine
• Rebuilding stock versus upgrading while you're in there
• Why Jake rarely puts an engine back exactly as Porsche built it
• 3.2-liter air-cooled engine swaps
• LS V8 swaps into 996s
• What Jake thinks of modern M96/M97 engine conversions
• IMS bearing failures
• Bore scoring and cylinder wear
• Why some low-mileage Porsches may need more work than you expect
• Why Jake says you should fully warm up your Porsche, then drive it hard
• The Porsche Jake would keep if he could own only one
GUEST: JAKE RABY
Founder, Flat Six Innovations / Raby Engine Development
FLAT SIX INNOVATIONS
Website:
https://flat6innovations.com/
RABY AIRCOOLED TECHNOLOGY
Website:
https://aircooledtechnology.com/
ELEVENAFTERNINE
Website & Porsche Consulting:
https://www.elevenafternine.com/
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNine
Podcast YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNinePodcast
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theelevenafternine/
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eleven-after-nine-a-porsche-culture-podcast/id1887344928
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0fpVL61pWEZDkaygT7cGZh
Contact:
11afternine@gmail.com
CHAPTERS
00:00 Your Porsche engine has a problem. Now what?
05:38 What separates a real engine builder?
17:59 Why Jake builds engines differently
25:05 How to choose a Porsche engine builder
32:10 Why water-cooled engine failures feel different
37:56 Jake: The 996.1 is better than the 964 and 993
47:54 My leaking 2.7-liter 911 engine
53:00 When is an oil leak bad enough to fix?
57:58 Rebuild it stock or make it better?
1:02:53 LS V8 swaps in a Porsche 996
1:08:55 When engine failure becomes an opportunity
1:11:22 Jake's take on the cause of bore scoring
1:12:38 Low mileage versus hard-driven engines
1:16:04 How to keep your Porsche engine healthy
1:18:33 Why Jake says to drive your Porsche hard
1:28:58 The one Porsche Jake would keep
ElevenAfterNine is an independent enthusiast podcast and is not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- How do police actually catch speeders today, and how much protection can a modern radar detector, laser jammer, or Waze really give you?
I sat down with Ariel Bravy, the man behind Vortex Radar, one of the biggest sources for real-world radar detector, laser jammer, dash cam, and countermeasure testing.
We cover radar vs. laser, K band vs. Ka band, why laser is so hard to detect, how laser jammers work, and how modern detectors filter false alerts from cars and automatic doors.
Then we get into what matters for enthusiasts: the best setup for back roads, highways and canyon driving, whether directional arrows are worth it, how Waze fits into the picture, what happens with instant-on radar, clean installations for a Porsche, and what Ariel would buy today.
We also talk about moving radar, laser, photo enforcement, aircraft enforcement, and the next generation of systems designed to be harder to detect.
RADAR DETECTORS DISCUSSED
Uniden R3
https://amzn.to/46QpszJ
Uniden R4w
https://amzn.to/4r486cb
Uniden R8w
https://amzn.to/4xO3hGx
Escort Redline 360c
https://amzn.to/4A8aClH
Valentine 1 Gen2
https://amzn.to/3SHQar8
BlendMount
https://amzn.to/4gOpApm
FOLLOW VORTEX RADAR
Website:
https://www.vortexradar.com/
Best Radar Detectors:
https://www.vortexradar.com/best-radar-detectors/
Best Laser Jammers:
https://www.vortexradar.com/best-laser-jammers/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@VortexRadar
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/vortexradar/
X:
https://x.com/VortexRadar
FOLLOW ELEVENAFTERNINE
Website & Porsche Consulting:
https://www.elevenafternine.com/
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNine
Podcast YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNinePodcast
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theelevenafternine/
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eleven-after-nine-a-porsche-culture-podcast/id1887344928
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0fpVL61pWEZDkaygT7cGZh
Contact:
11afternine@gmail.com
IN THIS EPISODE
00:00 Meet Ariel Bravy
02:05 Radar detectors vs. laser jammers
05:03 How laser jammers work
08:14 Can police tell you're using a jammer?
12:00 K band, Ka band and false alerts
15:19 Radar detectors on back roads
21:26 Canyon driving
22:42 Why Waze matters
25:22 Best affordable detector
27:21 Why arrows matter
32:20 Best set-it-and-forget-it detector
34:29 Clean Porsche installations
40:35 Can countermeasures still fail?
42:22 Best radar detector for a Porsche
43:19 Aircraft speed enforcement
44:39 Who is winning the technology arms race?
45:46 What's coming next
47:32 If police see your detector
49:12 What to do if you get pulled over
Radar detectors, laser jammers, and other countermeasures are regulated differently depending on where you drive. Check applicable state and local laws before purchasing, installing, or using any equipment.
Some product links may be affiliate links. If you purchase through one of these links, I may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you.
ElevenAfterNine is an independent enthusiast podcast and is not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Porsche makes some very good electric cars. But are they actually the best EVs? I wanted to answer that question with someone who has driven nearly everything.
Jonny Lieberman is Senior Features Editor at MotorTrend, host of Driving With Jonny, co-host of The InEVitable, and a regular on Spike’s Car Radio. He has driven everything from early Porsche 911s to the Taycan Turbo GT Weissach with the Manthey kit around the Nürburgring.
And Jonny has opinions.
We talk about what Porsche gets right with the Taycan, Macan EV and new electric Cayenne, where Tesla, Rivian and Lucid are ahead, why Porsche still refuses to embrace one-pedal driving, and whether removing the engine and sound takes away part of what makes a Porsche feel special.
We also get into one of the most interesting opportunities in the Porsche market right now: depreciation. When a Porsche that originally cost well over $100,000 can suddenly be bought used for $40,000 to $50,000, should Porsche enthusiasts start paying attention?
CONNECT WITH JONNY LIEBERMAN
Driving With Jonny:
https://www.youtube.com/@drivingwithjonny
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/jonnylieberman/
MotorTrend:
https://www.motortrend.com/author/451144/jonny-lieberman
Jonny’s Official Links:
https://linktr.ee/jonnylieberman
The InEVitable:
https://theinevitablepodcast.podbean.com/
Spike’s Car Radio:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spikes-car-radio/id1247694648
CONNECT WITH ElevenAfterNine
Website and Porsche Consulting:
https://www.elevenafternine.com/
Main YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNine
Eleven After Nine Podcast YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@ElevenAfterNinePodcast
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theelevenafternine/
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eleven-after-nine-a-porsche-culture-podcast/id1887344928
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0fpVL61pWEZDkaygT7cGZh
CONTACT
11afternine@gmail.com
Buying a Porsche and want a second opinion before you wire the money? One-on-one Porsche buyer consulting is available at ElevenAfterNine.com.
QUESTION FOR YOU
Would you buy a heavily depreciated used Taycan, or would you spend the same money on a gas-powered Porsche?
And if Porsche eventually makes the Boxster and Cayman electric, can they still feel like real Porsches?
CHAPTERS
00:00 - Meet Jonny Lieberman
01:06 - Are Electric Porsches Actually Good?
02:30 - Taycan vs Audi RS e-tron GT
03:14 - The Problem With the Electric Macan
04:54 - Porsche’s Electric Cayenne Strategy
07:01 - Why Jonny Loves BMW’s Electric 7 Series
10:19 - Did Porsche Bet Wrong on EVs?
11:18 - What Happens to the Electric Boxster and Cayman?
13:40 - Can an EV Still Feel Like a Porsche?
18:08 - When Did Engine Sound Become So Important?
25:19 - Can Porsche Make an EV Feel Special?
27:40 - Tesla Full Self-Driving Changes the Conversation
29:38 - Jonny’s Tesla FSD Torture Test
31:20 - The Cybertruck and the Family of Skunks
33:29 - Porsche vs Tesla Driver Assistance
39:05 - Tesla and Rivian vs Traditional Automakers
39:46 - Why Porsche Won’t Use One-Pedal Driving
42:16 - Is Porsche Holding Onto the Past?
44:26 - Porsche Adds Fake Gears to the Taycan
46:42 - Do Fake Gears Belong in an Electric Porsche?
52:03 - Why Over-the-Air Updates Matter
54:08 - Tesla’s Hidden Software Advantage
56:08 - Volkswagen’s Software Problem
59:50 - Used Taycan Depreciation: Problem or Opportunity?
1:03:40 - Why Lucid May Survive
1:08:01 - Did Porsche Enter the EV Market at the Wrong Time?
1:11:05 - Why Should Anyone Buy a Porsche EV?
1:12:43 - Which Taycan Generation Should You Buy?
1:16:10 - The Secret to Successful EV Ownership
1:18:19 - Jonny’s Favorite Porsche Ever
1:26:51 - The Best Porsche for $60,000 to $75,000
1:28:29 - 997 vs 991 vs Air-Cooled 911
1:31:06 - The Porsche Carrera T Jonny Loves
ElevenAfterNine is an independent enthusiast podcast and is not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Eleven After Nine | A Porsche Culture Podcast
A Porsche podcast for everyday owners — Derek from ElevenAfterNine has conversations about buying, owning, and driving these cars in the real world. Honest talk from someone deep in the culture and interviews with people who live it too. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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